Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says
A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up NYPD precinct before surrender: prosecutors
The man who killed two people and injured a senior in a wheelchair in a 24-hour crime spree across New York City this week had planned to shoot up a NYPD precinct before his girlfriend urged him not to, and he eventually surrendered.
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
Double shooting in front of Brooklyn restaurant injures 2; suspect unknown
Authorities say two men were shot in Bushwick early Friday morning.
Chinese food deliveryman, 50, viciously beaten in the Bronx; suffers head, neck, eye injuries
The 50-year-old deliveryman was taking food to an address on East Clarke Place, near Walton Avenue, in the Mount Eden section around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday when he was attacked by two men in an apparent setup.
norwoodnews.org
Edenwald: 41-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot at Baychester Houses NYCHA Development
A murder investigation is underway by the NYPD after a 41-year-old man died following a fatal shooting in Edenwald, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 8, at around 8.09 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding an aided, unconscious man inside 1851 Schieffelin Place, Baychester Houses NYCHA complex. The residence falls under Police Service Area 8’s Edenwald satellite base, located at 1165 East 229th Street, which serves New York City Housing Authority developments.
pix11.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in Manhattan
A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV, then by an MTA bus, police said. Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in …. A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening...
Group of 5 men assault workers at Bronx deli, steal $4K in cash
A group of five men allegedly robbed a Bronx deli Wednesday, stealing thousands of dollars and assaulting the two employees, authorities said.
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
pix11.com
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva of murder in the second degree in the hypothermia death of his son Thomas, 8, turned out to see the ex-NYPD police officer sentenced. ‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced …. Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva...
NBC New York
NYC Dad Arraigned For Punching Baby Daughter, Causing Brain Injury Death: DA
A 33-year-old Brooklyn man is facing numerous charges in connection to the violent death of his 23-month-old daughter, who allegedly died after she was hit in the head, according to the local prosecutor. Robert Wright, of Brownsville, was arraigned on manslaughter, assault, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of...
Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
Suspect stabbed transgender woman in the face twice in Central Harlem attack: DA
CENTRAL HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An alleged attacker faced hate crime charges Thursday for the stabbing of a transgender woman. Alshon Williams, 49, allegedly misgendered the 36-year-old victim, called her an anti-gay slur and stabbed her at least twice in the face on Nov. 1, officials said. Williams then allegedly pulled out a gun, firing […]
NBC New York
NYC Substitute Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Student in School
A substitute teacher assigned to a New York City school was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a student at the Queens intermediate school where he worked, authorities said. The NYPD announced the arrest of 77-year-old Vernon Jerom, an educator accused of putting his hands forcefully on the neck...
talkofthesound.com
2 Bronx Men Found with Loaded Ghost Gun with Laser Sight Following New Rochelle Traffic Stop
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 8, 2022) — Two men from the Bronx are facing weapons charges after a ghost gun with a laser sight was found in their Mercedes. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a C Felony. Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, an A...
fox5ny.com
Double stabbing leaves 20-year-old dead in Queens
NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed, and another was wounded, during a dispute with a group of individuals that escalated Wednesday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Lefferts Boulevard and...
Man's head slashed by suspect on East Side 6 train: Police
Police say a man was slashed in the head by a suspect, who fled the 6 train at the 33rd Street station Thursday morning.
Bronx man free after 22 years in prison for wrongful conviction
NEW YORK -- A Bronx man who spent nearly half his life in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit is now free. Andre Brown's smile stretched as far as his future as he embraced the two men who helped get him out of prison after 22 years. "I couldn't have made it without these guys," said Brown. In 1999, when Brown was a 22-year-old college student, he said he willingly went in for questioning about an attempted murder in the Bronx. Brown said he had nothing to do with the crime, but a year later he was sentenced to 40 years...
Driver accused of intentionally mowing down NYC woman charged with murder
The driver accused of “intentionally” mowing down a woman after a wild knife fight outside a Queens nightclub surrendered to cops this week, authorities said. Eddie Eason, 25, showed up at the 102nd Precinct station house with his lawyer Wednesday morning and was slapped with a murder charge for running over Tiara Graham, 31, on Sept. 24, cops said. Eason, of East New York, was driving a white sedan when he rammed into Graham at 120th Street and 97th Avenue in South Richmond Hill around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 24, cops said. Police arrived to find Graham lying in the roadway with massive body...
