NEW YORK -- A Bronx man who spent nearly half his life in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit is now free. Andre Brown's smile stretched as far as his future as he embraced the two men who helped get him out of prison after 22 years. "I couldn't have made it without these guys," said Brown. In 1999, when Brown was a 22-year-old college student, he said he willingly went in for questioning about an attempted murder in the Bronx. Brown said he had nothing to do with the crime, but a year later he was sentenced to 40 years...

BRONX, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO