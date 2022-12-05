LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Moving into the weekend, weather conditions will slowly improve over the South Plains. After another night of clouds, fog and showers, sun will begin to return to portions of the region on Saturday. The return of sun will help afternoon temperatures return to the 50s over most of the area. Some showers will linger through late afternoon in the eastern communities. Clearing will begin in the west and northwest and progress to the east and southeast.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO