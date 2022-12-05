Read full article on original website
Texas Tech fans line up for Texas Bowl tickets
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was dead-day for students at Texas Tech, a term typically used to describe a day when students forgo classes, leaving the campus abandoned. On this day, however, the campus was still buzzing with anticipation. Students spent their morning lined up at the ticket office hoping...
IRONMAN 70.3 canceling Lubbock triathlon
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The IRONMAN team appreciates your support and loyalty while we have worked to provide you with world-class events at top destinations. For over 30 years, Lubbock, Texas has been a favorite destination amongst the triathlon industry, attracting top professionals who viewed the West Texas course and summer climate as ideal preparation for the annual IRONMAN World Championship in Hawai`i. Mike and Marti Greer built an event that we all have come to know and love.
Red Raiders rally to edge Nicholls State for 26th straight home win
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders struggled on a night when they were 22.5 points favorites, but they never quit and battled back for a 78-71 win over Nicholls State Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. It was Tech’s 26th straight home win at the USA....
Warmer weekend, sunshine ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Moving into the weekend, weather conditions will slowly improve over the South Plains. After another night of clouds, fog and showers, sun will begin to return to portions of the region on Saturday. The return of sun will help afternoon temperatures return to the 50s over most of the area. Some showers will linger through late afternoon in the eastern communities. Clearing will begin in the west and northwest and progress to the east and southeast.
Seasonable West Texas weather returns
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes are bringing the South Plains area some very seasonable weather. That is, it is common this time of year. The change includes a slight chance of showers. Here’s what we expect today and this weekend. Other changes include a much cooler air mass and...
Changing weather on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain has ended but drivers should anticipate the possibility of wet roads and areas of low visibility in fog during the morning commute. Allow extra drive time, keep extra space between vehicles, use your low-beam headlights, and drive to conditions. 0.31″ of rain was recorded at...
Wednesday morning top stories: Seagraves superintendent arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Only 1,900 tickets will be available for those wanting to see Texas Tech play Ole Miss on Dec. 28. You can call the Texas Tech ticket office at 8:30 this morning. For more information visit the Texas Tech Athletics website. Seagraves superintendent arrested.
LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a call where two pedestrians have been struck by a silver passenger car as they were walking on the crosswalk near Glenna Goodacre and University Avenue. According to LPD, the two pedestrians sustained minor and moderate injuries. It could not...
No injuries reported in Idalou house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a house fire in the 200 block of East 6th Street in Idalou. According to an Idalou ISD officer on the scene, the house appeared to be uninhabited and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is...
Mini and Friends South Plains to host pictures with Santa
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mini and Friends South Plains is hosting a pictures with Santa event Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Come get your pictures with mini horses and Santa at the 98th and Quaker Market Street location. Pictures are $5 printed from our camera and...
Photos with Santa
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Share your photos with Santa! We will accept any photo with Santa. It could be your pet, your child, or you. Make sure to upload them below.
Trinity Christian head football coach stepping down
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Varsity Head Football Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller has announced he is stepping down from the TCS Lions football program after four seasons. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine how much love and support I’d receive from the students, staff, administration, and parents of Trinity Christian School,” said Coach Spiller. “What we accomplished in four years with this football program is remarkable and a highlight of my 35-year career.”
Lubbock pharmacies struggling to keep important medication on the shelves
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With more people getting sick this season, some pharmacies are having trouble keeping important medications in stock. Soon, it may be hard to find simple things like antibiotics and cough medicine. This can be a scary thought for a parent with a sick kid at home....
Dr. Spiller releases statement after announcing his retirement from coaching at Trinity Christian
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, Trinity Christian Varsity Head Football Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller announced his retirement from the TCS football program after four seasons. Spiller will stay on staff at TCS as the Assistant Middle School Principal. Dr. Spiller released a statement to KCBD about his retirement from...
Executive Inn barricaded subject in custody
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD reportedly has the subject in custody and have lifted the perimeter around the Executive Inn. A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department responded were on the scene at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pinkie
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pinkie KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months. She is a big girl, but has a gentle spirit. She also does great on a leash and doesn’t pull. Pinkie is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
Lubbock caregiver receives big reward as Caregiver of the Year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kristi White has been a caregiver in Lubbock for two years, caring for others during the pandemic, while being a single mom, doing it all without a car. Today, Cornerstone Caregiving surprised her with a new car for her dedication to our community, and what a...
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Furr’s Location In Lubbock?
Have you ever wanted to try hot pots? Lubbock doesn't have a restaurant dedicated to it...until now. As a foodie, I love trying new things and new ways to eat food. One of those things I have never done is hot pots. Hot pot is a cooking method that originated...
Thursday morning top stories: Warrant reveals Seagraves superintendent hid camera in girls locker room
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. An arrest warrant says Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Goen placed a hidden camera in the girl’s locker room at Seagraves High School. Students from another school found the camera and turned it over to police. Follow the latest developments here: Students find...
