A Texas program that backs school districts’ bond debt is about to reach its limit — and it could mean raising taxes

Officials in three of five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize weed are trying to derail those efforts
Activists said they don't plan to give up ground after voters overwhelmingly cast ballots for decriminalization.
Texas Homeowners Assistance is offering grants of $65,000. Are you eligible?
With inflation causing rising costs, many people in Texas could do with some government assistance. One program on offer is Texas Homeowner Assistance. Texas Homeowner Assistance provides "financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Texas Secretary of State resigns; Abbott to appoint senator to take over
Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced Monday he is resigning from his office, effective at the end of the year.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant
Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
proclaimerscv.com
$391 One-Time Payment Will Be Given To Texans This December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that millions of Texans will receive a one-time payment of $391 this December after the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Announcement of One-Time Payment. The impact of the global pandemic continues to hurt millions of American families. The daily...
Texas Republican election loser wants to “void” his defeat because it’s not the “true outcome”
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election.
Socorro fighting back against teacher shortages
EL PASO, Texas -- Socorro has drawn attention across the state of Texas with their student-teacher residency program that gave the Socorro one of the top twelve spots for school districts in the state of Texas. Years ago chief academic officer Lucia Borrego wanted to start a program that would mentor students to become teachers. The post Socorro fighting back against teacher shortages appeared first on KVIA.
KSAT 12
Texas experiencing very high levels of respiratory illness activity, CDC data shows
SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been feeling under the weather recently, you’re not alone. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Texas is one of the dozens of states where reports of respiratory illness are very high. The data is based on outpatient visits for respiratory...
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
This Small Texas Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Texas, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Lone Star State?
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans and TCU Horned Frogs lost their football games over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys took care of business but they weren’t the only ones celebrating a victory on Sunday. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the...
Hundreds of churches plan to disaffiliate with United Methodist Church
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights are some of the factors that have played a role in the movement, in which more than 200 Methodist churches are looking to participate.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Arkansas?
The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
Did you win? 2 $50,000 winning Powerball lottery tickets sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys sure won Sunday night starting the month of December on the highest of notes as the NFL regular season is slowly winding down, and while all the focus is on America’s Team, two winning lottery tickets were sold in the Lone Star State.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
