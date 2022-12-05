ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Texas program that backs school districts’ bond debt is about to reach its limit — and it could mean raising taxes

By BRIAN LOPEZ
KWTX
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

Related
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant

Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Socorro fighting back against teacher shortages

EL PASO, Texas -- Socorro has drawn attention across the state of Texas with their student-teacher residency program that gave the Socorro one of the top twelve spots for school districts in the state of Texas. Years ago chief academic officer Lucia Borrego wanted to start a program that would mentor students to become teachers. The post Socorro fighting back against teacher shortages appeared first on KVIA.
SOCORRO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Arkansas?

The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy