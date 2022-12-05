Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane

floridacar

A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved.

Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.

The Facebook post started making the rounds, and soon enough, the owner of the Flex was found.

Kay Hamister Richter wrote: “That is MY Flex! It had been parked at my condo and Hurricane Ian’s story surge washed it across the street and two blocks into the complex across the way. I reported it missing right away to the sheriff’s office in Florida and my insurance company. The insurance company now owns it and has the titles and responsibility. It has been a wonderful car. We loved it! The storm surge flooding the car with salt water would total a car even if it didn’t sustain body damage, which this one did on the passenger side.”

The original poster commented on how social media can be wonderful at times.