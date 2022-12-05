Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
worldboxingnews.net
Shannon Briggs and his relentless skimpy pants Klitschko trolling
Shannon Briggs had beef with Wladimir Klitschko that lasted years and included some memorable moments. Briggs trolled Klitschko constantly, not least after the Ukrainian powerhouse posted a picture to social media in his pants. The former heavyweight champion has had it in for ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ for many years now. He...
worldboxingnews.net
Erased Deontay Wilder KO foe says he was ‘out-of-shape’ and ‘fat’
The man who dropped Deontay Wilder ‘officially’ for the first time in his career has revealed he was not in shape for their battle. Harold Sconiers, who battled Wilder in October 2010 at Fantasy Springs, says he was a late call-up for the contest. Discussing the event in...
worldboxingnews.net
When a frustrated Floyd Mayweather offered to fight the Klitschkos
There was a time when Floyd Mayweather was so frustrated with the level of competition he was facing he wanted to fight at heavyweight. After beating Victor Ortiz back in 2011, Mayweather took to the microphone to challenge the all-conquering Klitschko brothers. Vitali and Wladimir were reigning supreme in the...
worldboxingnews.net
Rival has the blueprint on how to beat ‘skinny legs’ Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder has suffered two defeats during his impressive career after making a name for himself as a concussive one-punch knockout artist. The blueprint for defeating Wilder was around years before WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took apart the American in 2020. Dillian Whyte believes he knows how to defeat...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis rips Timothy Bradley’s ability after Hall of Fame nod
Gervonta Davis released a five-word blast at Timothy Bradley being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. “Tank” was unhappy with Bradley’s inclusion in the Class of 2023 and made his feelings known with a social media blast. Gervonta Davis rips Timothy Bradley. Davis said: “Tim was...
worldboxingnews.net
Top Rank trio inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame
Top Rank, boxing’s leading promotional company, is proud to announce that COO Brad Jacobs, matchmaker Brad Goodman, and two-weight world champion Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley Jr. have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) Class of 2023. IBHOF Induction Weekend will take place June...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford pitches alternative scenario for Errol Spence Jr
Terence Crawford threw a curveball this week with his view on where a fight with welterweight rival Errol Spence Jr. could take place. Crawford, speaking ahead of his clash with David Avanesyan on Saturday night, drew question marks over the scenario. The WBO champion said to Tha Boxing Voice: “I...
worldboxingnews.net
Tim Tszyu loses home advantage, faces Jermell Charlo in Vegas
Jermell Charlo and Tim Tszyu are heading to Las Vegas for their 154-pound clash instead of down under to the challenger’s domain. Reports initially stated Tszyu would get home advantage on January 28 when the pair collide in a mandatory battle. However, this is not the case. Charlo will...
worldboxingnews.net
Two December shows cap off Fight Night Live’s 2022
The air will be chilly but the action fiery in December as FloSports FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast plans two consecutive weekends of outstanding, fan-friendly shows. The action opens on FloCombat and Facebook as popular platform partners with Nedal’s Promotions on Friday, Dec. 9, for an outstanding eight-bout event live at 7 p.m. from the Newtown Athletic Club in Pennsylvania.
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: A fight with Manny Pacquiao was in GGG’s career plan
Former Pound for Pound king Gennadiy Golovkin longed for fights with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao during the height of his powers. As WBN reported on many occasions, GGG was up for the challenge of boiling down to 154 and battling the generational pair. Former Golovkin trainer Abel Sanchez, who...
worldboxingnews.net
Teofimo Lopez aims to continue ‘The Takeover’ this weekend
Former lightweight king and current junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez has fought twice on “Heisman Night” in New York City. In 2018, he knocked out Mason Menard with a right hand 44 seconds into the opening round. In 2019, he iced Richard Commey in two rounds to win...
worldboxingnews.net
Attempt to elevate Floyd Mayweather 50-0 PPV to 8.1m buys fails
World Boxing News understands that attempts to elevate Floyd Mayweather’s final professional fight to 7.3m Pay Per View buys have failed. Mayweather defeated McGregor in August 2017 in the first boxing vs MMA collision to break down barriers in the sport. As WBN reported at the time and since,...
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Official Fury vs Chisora attendance aired, close to sellout
World Boxing News can exclusively reveal the official attendance numbers for Fury vs Chisora on Saturday night. Tottenham Hotspur revealed to WBN that 59,789 fans purchased seats for the controversial heavyweight clash, much better than some fans stated on social media. As WBN reported earlier this week, some fans stated...
worldboxingnews.net
How Boxing Affects Your Life
Boxing is an activity that offers multiple physical and emotional benefits. Additionally, it is one of the most addicting sports. It combines cardiovascular activity with exercises that increase strength and physical endurance. Due to its advantages, the idea that boxing is an aggressive and violent sport is changing. Aside from...
worldboxingnews.net
Teofimo Lopez and Sandor Martin taken to the Edge in New York
Brooklyn native Teofimo Lopez, the former lightweight king and current junior welterweight contender, kicked off fight week 100 stories above Manhattan. Lopez takes on Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin in a 10-round main event this Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Four days from his first main event at MSG’s...
worldboxingnews.net
Zach Parker recovering from ‘grim’ injury after surgery
Zach Parker vows to be back in the ring in the coming months after suffering a nasty hand injury during his defeat to John Ryder. Effectively missing out on an undisputed super middleweight title fight with Canelo Alvarez, Parker was forced to withdraw due to a horrific break. Showing off...
worldboxingnews.net
Stroke made Mills Lane ‘a prisoner in his own body, he is free now’
Mills Lane became a figure almost bigger than the sport during his tenure. A pop culture icon who transcended his role as one of the best third men in the ring. As boxing takes black eyes over referees admitting to cheating, Mills Lane was a shining light and a beacon of hope for fairness.
Comments / 1