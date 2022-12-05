ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
click orlando

Wagner, Banchero lead Orlando Magic to victory over Raptors

ORLANDO, Fla. – Franz Wagner scored 34 points and the Orlando Magic turned to rookie Pablo Banchero in the final minutes Friday night to hold off Toronto 113-109 after the Raptors had wiped out a 20-point deficit in the second half. Banchero finished with 23 points and six rebounds...
