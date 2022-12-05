Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “Women rely on the internet more heavily than men do to understand health concerns, engage with others about health, and use technology to support health goals for themselves and their families. This is not surprising considering that women have more health needs, are more often caregivers, and make 80 percent of health care decisions for their families. Searching for health information online can make women more informed health care consumers and better self-advocates, if they use credible health information to ask questions.”

9 HOURS AGO