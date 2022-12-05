Read full article on original website
Cyber Security is Top IT Priority for the Finance and Banking Sector in 2023
A new report by leading providers of IT infrastructure, Softcat, offers an exclusive look at the tech investments the financial and banking sector is prioritising in the year ahead. The findings form part of a report based on the views of more than 1,800 customers in the UK and Ireland...
Stubben Edge Acquires Insurercore to Expand Tech Offering
Stubben Edge Group is pleased to officially announce its acquisition of Insurercore, a tech enabled distribution platform headquartered in London. The deal was formally completed on the 2nd of December and initially announced by Chris Kenning, CEO of Stubben Edge, at the Stubben Edge celebratory reception held at Lloyd’s where guests from the banking, insurance and investment worlds, gathered to celebrate the Company’s outstanding 2022 results and to discover some of its exciting plans for 2023.
BNY Mellon’s Isabel Schmidt on Payments Modernisation and the Digital Economy in 2022
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we spoke with Isabel Schmidt, the Co-Head of Global Payments Products at BNY Mellon, about delivering solutions to specific clients and payments modernisation. For Schmidt, the world has become truly global, and technology is an inescapable part of daily life. The innovations in payments, from Faster Payments to cross-border, show that the industry is finally starting to catch up to the needs of the digital economy.
Communications and Strategy Firm Wachsman Bolsters European Presence With New Swiss Office
Strategic communications consultancy, Wachsman, a global communications specialist focusing on financial services, emerging technology, and digital assets, has opened its newest office in Geneva, Switzerland. The new location, Wachsman’s third in Europe and seventh worldwide, will reinforce the company’s leading position in the financial technology industry. “As a...
KodyPay Partners With Adyen to Offer Embedded Finance Starting With Hospitality Sector
Adyen (ADYEN:AMS), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has today announced that it has partnered with KodyPay, the fully integrated ordering and payment platform for businesses. Adyen’s financial technology will support the growth of hospitality businesses by powering seamless payments, data analytics and frictionless finance.
Snowdrop Solutions’ Jacob Taewa on Transaction Data and Customer Demand
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we chat with Jacob Taewa, Account Manager at data intelligence company, Snowdrop Solutions, about the increase of customer demand in banking and why transaction data plays a causative role in that. Snowdrop has recently launched a new ‘green ESG tagging’ feature in collaboration with Rebellion Pay, that will allow banking customers to see whether the merchants they spend their money with are sustainable.
Abdul Naushad on Why SWIFT Needs to Partner with Fintechs
Buckzy’s Abdul Naushad discusses the evolution in payments infrastructure due to cross-border payments and what that means for legacy institutions like SWIFT. Naushad acknowledges that SWIFT plays an integral role in the ecosystem for banks and corporates, but advises that partnerships with new fintechs are invaluable when adapting to digital customer demands.
TCH’s Elena Whisler on the Global Effort to Create A Cross Border Payments Ecosystem
The Clearing House‘s Elena Whisler talks about the global effort among governing bodies and financial institutions to create a functional cross-border payments ecosystem. TCH has a role in facilitating the CBP space through the operations of its domestic networks and their possible connection to other local networks.
Diverse Band of Industry Leaders Join the Payments Association Powerhouse
The Payments Association, which celebrates innovation and collaboration across the payments industry, is pleased to announce that six new executives from across the world of payments have been voted by members to join the Advisory Board of its award winning association. Charged with guiding and supporting the UK’s Leading Trade...
Bybit Announces DEX Integration
Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has announced it has integrated decentralized exchange, ApeX Pro, onto its platform. The new service will be available immediately with Bybit users able to access the ApeX decentralized protocol from their Bybit account. The move will see ApeX Pro added to...
Mobility Fintech Moove Raises $30 Million From Debut Sukuk for UAE Expansion
Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech and Uber’s largest vehicle supply partner in EMEA, is raising $30 million from a debut sukuk issuance arranged by Franklin Templeton Investments (ME) Ltd. in its mission to build the largest EV ride-hailing fleet in the MENA region. The successful completion of...
OKQ8 Partners With Enfuce Around Card Issuing Modernisation, in Their Transformation Towards Sustainable Mobility
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing powerhouse, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s largest fuel companies, under transformation to become a leading brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the successful first launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card programme, as part of OKQ8’s larger modernisation of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.
Tonga Development Bank Selects SmartVista as Part of Its Mission to Overhaul Its Payments Platform
Tonga Development Bank (TDB), the longest-serving bank in the Kingdom since 1977, today announced that it has chosen BPC to be its HA’AMO 2 (solution partner), helping to accelerate digital transformation in the Polynesian banking sector. Using BPC’s SmartVista Platform, TDB will be able to issue Visa Debit as...
Sayata Announces EasyFirm – The Fastest Way To Get Five Firm Cyber Quotes For SMBs
Sayata, the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to easily scale their business insurance portfolios, announced the release of EasyFirm, a new offering developed for brokers to quickly secure bindable cyber insurance quotes on the spot. EasyFirm is a short form of additional cyber-related questions integrated into the Sayata...
OakNorth’s Valentina Kristensen on Supporting SMEs During an Economic Downturn
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we chat with Valentina Kristensen, the Director of Growth & Communications at LendTech, OakNorth, about the cost of living crisis and how they support SMEs when big banks and incumbents can’t. For Kristensen, all businesses are unique, from hospitality to transport services, and thus have specific lending needs – an economic downturn provides an opportunity to realise pain points and future growth.
Alpian, Switzerland’s First Digital Private Bank, Goes Live on Temenos Banking Cloud
Temenos (SIX: TEMN), today announced that Alpian SA (“Alpian”), Switzerland’s first digital private bank, has gone live with core banking and payments services on Temenos Banking Cloud. The pioneering bank is running on Temenos Banking Cloud hosted on Microsoft Azure to create an accessible offering that unifies...
UL Solutions’ Ravi Sharma on Payments Becoming Invisible
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we spoke to Ravi Sharma, the Business Manager of a safety science company, UL Solutions, about the varied range of products and services the company provides, from testing and certification to advisory offerings, and their work in the payments space. For Sharma, payments are becoming more invisible, and that is where the scrupulous need for security comes in.
Manchester’s RiskSmart Becomes Tech Nation’s Rising Stars 5.0 City Winner
RiskSmart, the Manchester-based risk management company built to simplify risk for SMEs, today announces it is the winner of Tech Nation’s 5.0 Rising Star City Award. The rapidly growing start-up won the exclusive award, which commends rising and performing tech companies, from a pool of over 450 applicants. The...
Virtual cards and updated Spending Insights join Starling Bank’s enhanced suite of money management tools
Starling Bank is introducing virtual cards for Personal Current Account customers and updated its Spending Insights. These new features add to the bank’s money management tools, designed to help people track their spending and provide greater visibility of their budgets. A virtual card works just like a normal debit...
Indirect Lending Expected to be a Top Trend for Community Banks to Watch in 2023
Teslar Software, provider of lending process automation tools for community financial institutions, today shared commentary on what most significantly impacted the lending landscape in 2022 as well as the primary trends for community institutions to watch for in 2023. More community banks will embrace indirect lending to diversify portfolios and...
