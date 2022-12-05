In this segment of The Paytech Show, we spoke with Isabel Schmidt, the Co-Head of Global Payments Products at BNY Mellon, about delivering solutions to specific clients and payments modernisation. For Schmidt, the world has become truly global, and technology is an inescapable part of daily life. The innovations in payments, from Faster Payments to cross-border, show that the industry is finally starting to catch up to the needs of the digital economy.

