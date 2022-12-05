ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Big Blue View

Giants news, 12/9: Saquon Barkley injury, more headlines

When it was his turn to face the media on Thursday Kafka was, of course, asked whether or not he had confidence in the players he coaches. “I’m very confident in the skill group, quarterback, running back,” Kafka said. “The skilled positions have done a great job, and my confidence is high on that group.”
Big Blue View

Pro Bowl voting: Giants’ Saquon Barkley tops fan vote at running back

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads all running backs in Pro Bowl Games voting by fans. As of Wednesday at noon ET, Barkley had 122,295 votes. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (138,390) was the leading vote-getter overall. Barkley is currently fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with...
Big Blue View

Is now the time to decide on Daniel Jones?

Personally I’d like to keep Daniel Jones but thank god for all of us it’s not up to me to make GM decisions. Right now SF seems like the perfect place for him. Considering how low their draft picks are, this might make sense to them in both the long term and short term. I think DJ has shown as much guts as any other QB in the league. Every time he entered a game I used to think he was gonna get killed back there. Yet he kept his head, he’s improved and now has experience to build on. Nevertheless if we’re gonna consider letting him go I don’t think anyone would have more to gain than SF. In fact I’d be surprised if we don’t wind up in a bidding war with them in the off-season.
Big Blue View

Punt God, Anyone?

Https://www.nfl.com/news/former-bills-punter-matt-araiza-won-t-be-charged-in-alleged-gang-rape. Its become fairly evident lo these many weeks that Gillan is not the answer at punter. Since the Seahawks game he's been very consistently inconsistent. He's costed us dearly in terms of field position for 5 weeks in a row. So how about trading in a hammer for a god?
Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles Week 14: 4 things to know

The New York Giants, reeling in recent weeks after a surprisingly fast start to the season, could use something unexpected to give their playoff hopes a boost. Can they find it with an unlikely victory over the Philadelphia Eagles?. Let’s look at some of the things to know as we...
Big Blue View

Giants news, 12/9: Running game, Brian-Daboll, Pro Bowl voting, more headlines

The way to deal with the Philadelphia defense this season has largely been by running the ball. Of course, that isn’t easy. The Eagles are 17th in the league against the run, giving up 117.9 yards per game. They are 24th in yards allowed per rushing attempt at 4.6. During a five-game stretch from Weeks 5-10, they gave up 124 or more yards rushing in five straight games, culminating with 152 allowed in their 32-21 loss to the Commanders.
Big Blue View

Giants’ OL Roy Mbaeteka learning harsh lessons about life in the NFL

Roy Mbaeteka has received quite the NFL education this year. Mbaeteka, who had never played football, signed with the Giants in April after first being spotted by former Giant Osi Umenyiora at a tryout camp in Nigeria. Over the summer, the 22-year-old Mbaeteka learned how to put on football pads....
Big Blue View

A few quick thoughts

1) There is a real good chance that this year's version of the Eagles will win both games but wait until Next Year!. 2) The Scottish Hammer will do for now but assuming that he is innocent, I'd really like to see what Arazia could do. 3) Put Gates at...
Big Blue View

Saquon Barkley reflects on being the Giants’ Man of The Year and looks forward to the Eagles

The week leading up to the New York Giants first game against the Philadelphia Eagles has been a big one for running back Saquon Barkley. Obviously, the Giants are preparing for a big game against a division rival — a game in which Barkley is expected to play a central role. If the Giants want to beat the 11-1 Eagles, Barkley is going to need to have a big game.
Big Blue View

Adoree’ Jackson, Xavier McKinney remain sidelined for Giants

The idea of either cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) or safety Xavier McKinney (hand) returning to the New York Giants lineup this week against the Philadelphia Eagles took a hit on Wednesday. Neither player practiced as the Giants began preparations for Sunday’s game. McKinney is on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury...
Big Blue View

The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Giants Week 14 game against the Eagles

The 7-4-1 New York Giants will host their third NFC East foe in three weeks when the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles come to town in Week 14. The Eagles looked beatable after their stunning Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders and 17-16 scare against the Indianapolis Colts. But since then they’ve gotten back on track with a convincing win over the Packer and an absolute dismantling of the Tennessee Titans.
Big Blue View

Giants’ Xavier McKinney uncertain to return this season

Xavier McKinney, out since suffering a left hand injury while vacationing in Cabo during the bye week, got the pins removed from his surgically-repaired hand on Wednesday. Coach Brian Daboll said Thursday, though, that he is uncertain whether McKinney will be able to play again this season. “I don’t want...
Big Blue View

Do the Giants have a linebacker problem?

Off-ball linebacker is a difficult position to play in the modern NFL. The position used to be dominated by big, tough players whose job was primarily to stop the run and who sometimes went up against offensive lineman who weren’t much bigger than they were. In today’s passing-dominated NFL, though, agility is prized as much as toughness, because linebackers are sometimes tasked with rushing the passer and are often asked to cover running backs and tight ends.
