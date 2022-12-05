Read full article on original website
Related
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
BBC
Nurses bitten and screens smashed - life in A&E
Busy, noisy, highly stressful - and sometimes violent. This is the reality of A&E as the NHS gears up for what will be an incredibly difficult winter. That much is clear from the experience of staff and patients at Royal Berkshire Hospital's emergency department. Like all units, it is struggling...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
BBC
Hospital fined after heart patient dies in scan result mix-up
A hospital was fined £60,000 after a heart patient died following a mix-up over scan results. Luke Allard, 28, who had a heart disorder, was sent home after a doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn read an old CT scan. The mistake was discovered two...
BBC
Wrexham: King and Queen Consort meet Hollywood royalty
The King and the Queen Consort have met Wrexham AFC's Hollywood co-owners on a visit to the area to celebrate its new city status. The royal couple chatted with actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and players on the pitch and learned about the football club's redevelopment. King Charles and...
BBC
Haverfordwest paddleboarder deaths 'tragic and avoidable'
The deaths of four people on a paddleboarding trip was "tragic and avoidable", a report has said. The organisation of the trip on the River Cleddau on 30 October 2021 was strongly criticised by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch MAIB. Paul O'Dwyer, 42, Morgan Rogers, 24, Nicola Wheatley, 40, and...
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC
Harry and Meghan utterly irrelevant, says minister Guy Opperman
A minister called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "utterly irrelevant to this country" as he said people should boycott Netflix over their documentary. Guy Opperman said Prince Harry and Meghan were "clearly a very troubled couple" but had faced "unacceptable" press intrusion. The first three episodes of the six-part...
BBC
Colin Pitchfork parole hearing postponed by four months
A parole review hearing for double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been postponed by four months and will now take place in April. Pitchfork was jailed in 1988 for raping and murdering 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire. He was released in 2021 but recalled to prison two...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Six PCs banned from policing for grossly offensive messages
Six police constables have lost their jobs for being part of a WhatsApp group sharing "grossly offensive" messages. More than 6,000 messages were viewed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), including racist and homophobic comments, derogatory remarks about domestic abuse victims, people with disabilities, and women. The officers...
BBC
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but what about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes? BBC gender and identity correspondent Megha Mohan speaks to two about a life of long hours without days off.
BBC
Air passengers told to expect 'serious disruption'
People face "serious disruption" at UK airports over Christmas due to planned strikes by border staff, the home secretary has warned. Suella Braverman said people should "think carefully" about their plans as "they may well be impacted". Staff at six airports will stage walkouts from 23 December to Boxing Day...
BBC
‘Doctors fitted a contraceptive coil without my consent’
Thousands of women in Greenland, including some as young as 12, had a contraceptive device implanted in their womb - often without consent - as part of a Danish campaign to control Greenland's growing Inuit population in the 60s and 70s. The Danish government has announced an independent investigation into...
BBC
Health workers to get recommended pay award, says department
Stormont's Department of Health says it will implement a pay award which was recommended by an independent pay review body earlier this year. Doctors and dentists will get a 4.5% uplift with other health service staff getting an additional £1,400 a year. That is a below-inflation increase for most...
Comments / 0