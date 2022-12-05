Read full article on original website
Rain gear required for a few more days
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain chances are going to continue through the weekend and further into the next week. Temperatures are looking to cool off some after a few days of record breaking temperatures. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast cloud coverage will continue throughout the night and into the weekend....
Rain is making a quick return
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Today consisted of humid air, record breaking temperatures, and continued cloud coverage. Rain chances return for the end of the week and into the weekend. THURSDAY NIGHT: There are going to be mild temperatures again tonight, in the lower 60s. Cloud coverage will gradually fill back in...
Record temperatures for Thursday, rain again Friday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Record early December heat is likely today, and above average temperatures continue for the next seven days. THURSDAY: After morning fog dissipates, expect a mostly cloudy sky to become partly sunny by afternoon. This will lead to highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tupelo’s record for the day is 76°, and it will likely break that record this afternoon.
Water, Sewage bills for Starkville Residents will increase next year
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville residents will see a change in their utility bills early next year. The Board of Alderman voted to raise the price of water and sewage service to help pay for needed improvements. The People of Starkville may find themselves buying one less soda or...
Lowndes County CTC hosted annual Christmas Bazaar
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Career and Technical Center hosted its annual Christmas Bazaar this afternoon. This is the second year the CTC has hosted the “Workforce Wonderland” event. There were a number of crafts, gift ideas, and food for the community. The school...
East Mississippi Community College hosts 2022 fall commencement
MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – The “pride” of East Mississippi Community College grew today. Graduates from three different programs walked across the Mayhew campus stage to get their official paperwork. These proud EMCC Lions graduated from the Adult Education program. There were also ceremonies for the Surgical Technology...
Flu and Covid hospitalizations are up in Mississippi
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s warm outside for December which is not normally the case in many states. Fluctuating temperatures have more people visiting healthcare facilities and even raising the number of hospitalizations. “With the weather changing there’s just a lot going on; you’ve got sinuses going on, you’ve got...
Mayhew man dies after Thursday night crash on Highway 45 Alternate
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mayhew man died after a Thursday night crash. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WCBI that 21-year-old Keyonios Taylor was traveling north on Highway 45 Alternate when the car he was driving hit a bridge. For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on...
Elementary students in Tupelo get to shop with a cop
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a shopping trip 16 kids won’t forget and it was just in time for Christmas. Students arrived in style at the West Main Walmart for this shopping spree. Four students from each of the four elementary schools in the Tupelo School District...
Tupelo based insurance agency to feed 1,000 families ahead of Christmas
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A local insurance agency wants to make Christmas brighter for a thousand families. When Justin Brock heard about the company-wide layoffs at United Furniture Industries, he wanted to do something to make a difference. “Seeing how some partners of ours in another state had done...
Deputies continue search for Memorial Garden Cemetery vandal
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Over two months later and the search continues for the person who vandalized a grave in Oktibbeha County. The incident happened at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road back on October 1. Deputies said someone stole an urn and scattered ashes on the property.
CEO of Golden Triangle Development LINK speaks at CLCC luncheon
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins is ready to move forward and onto the next challenge. The long-time CEO laid out his vision for the future, after recently landing a $2 billion aluminum plant in Lowndes County. Higgins spoke at the annual Columbus...
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was anything but a quiet Friday in Noxubee County. A tip to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of a body in a rural part of the county. The department has confirmed an unidentified body was found in an...
Business approaches city, county about buying old building on Yorkville Rd
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former manufacturing plant could soon be going back to work. A Lowndes County business has approached Supervisors and the Columbus City Council about buying the old Maxxim Medical building on Yorkville Road. The city and county partnered to buy the building in 2008. Since...
Local, county, state agencies prepare for holiday traffic enforcement
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – City, county, and state law enforcement officers are preparing for extra traffic on the roads this holiday season. “We absolutely want everybody to have a great holiday, we understand a lot of people consume alcohol during the holidays if you don’t drive,” said Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins.
MHP Trooper faces misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Highway Patrolman is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Tuscaloosa. A Tuscaloosa Police spokesperson said 29-year-old Steven Jones turned himself in at TPD this morning and was served a warrant for third-degree domestic violence/harassment. He was released on bond. WCBI was told...
Deliberations continue in Lowndes County murder trial
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury is still deliberating the fate of a murder suspect. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and has been debating ever since. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October...
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
Two groups partner to host toy drive for children in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Community Benefit Committee are helping Santa get gifts for some kids in Lowndes County. The Community Benefit Committee works year-round to help people in the area, but things really kick into high gear at Christmas. Along...
Lowndes County jury reaches verdict in Terry Macon murder trial
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury has reached a verdict in a murder trial. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and reached a verdict late Friday evening. Macon has been found guilty of Manslaughter and sentenced to...
