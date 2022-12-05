ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Rain gear required for a few more days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain chances are going to continue through the weekend and further into the next week. Temperatures are looking to cool off some after a few days of record breaking temperatures. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast cloud coverage will continue throughout the night and into the weekend....
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Rain is making a quick return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Today consisted of humid air, record breaking temperatures, and continued cloud coverage. Rain chances return for the end of the week and into the weekend. THURSDAY NIGHT: There are going to be mild temperatures again tonight, in the lower 60s. Cloud coverage will gradually fill back in...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Record temperatures for Thursday, rain again Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Record early December heat is likely today, and above average temperatures continue for the next seven days. THURSDAY: After morning fog dissipates, expect a mostly cloudy sky to become partly sunny by afternoon. This will lead to highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tupelo’s record for the day is 76°, and it will likely break that record this afternoon.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County CTC hosted annual Christmas Bazaar

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Career and Technical Center hosted its annual Christmas Bazaar this afternoon. This is the second year the CTC has hosted the “Workforce Wonderland” event. There were a number of crafts, gift ideas, and food for the community. The school...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

East Mississippi Community College hosts 2022 fall commencement

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – The “pride” of East Mississippi Community College grew today. Graduates from three different programs walked across the Mayhew campus stage to get their official paperwork. These proud EMCC Lions graduated from the Adult Education program. There were also ceremonies for the Surgical Technology...
MAYHEW, MS
wcbi.com

Flu and Covid hospitalizations are up in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s warm outside for December which is not normally the case in many states. Fluctuating temperatures have more people visiting healthcare facilities and even raising the number of hospitalizations. “With the weather changing there’s just a lot going on; you’ve got sinuses going on, you’ve got...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mayhew man dies after Thursday night crash on Highway 45 Alternate

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mayhew man died after a Thursday night crash. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WCBI that 21-year-old Keyonios Taylor was traveling north on Highway 45 Alternate when the car he was driving hit a bridge. For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on...
MAYHEW, MS
wcbi.com

Elementary students in Tupelo get to shop with a cop

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a shopping trip 16 kids won’t forget and it was just in time for Christmas. Students arrived in style at the West Main Walmart for this shopping spree. Four students from each of the four elementary schools in the Tupelo School District...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo based insurance agency to feed 1,000 families ahead of Christmas

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A local insurance agency wants to make Christmas brighter for a thousand families. When Justin Brock heard about the company-wide layoffs at United Furniture Industries, he wanted to do something to make a difference. “Seeing how some partners of ours in another state had done...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Deputies continue search for Memorial Garden Cemetery vandal

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Over two months later and the search continues for the person who vandalized a grave in Oktibbeha County. The incident happened at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road back on October 1. Deputies said someone stole an urn and scattered ashes on the property.
wcbi.com

CEO of Golden Triangle Development LINK speaks at CLCC luncheon

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins is ready to move forward and onto the next challenge. The long-time CEO laid out his vision for the future, after recently landing a $2 billion aluminum plant in Lowndes County. Higgins spoke at the annual Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was anything but a quiet Friday in Noxubee County. A tip to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of a body in a rural part of the county. The department has confirmed an unidentified body was found in an...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Local, county, state agencies prepare for holiday traffic enforcement

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – City, county, and state law enforcement officers are preparing for extra traffic on the roads this holiday season. “We absolutely want everybody to have a great holiday, we understand a lot of people consume alcohol during the holidays if you don’t drive,” said Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins.
SHERMAN, MS
wcbi.com

MHP Trooper faces misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Highway Patrolman is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Tuscaloosa. A Tuscaloosa Police spokesperson said 29-year-old Steven Jones turned himself in at TPD this morning and was served a warrant for third-degree domestic violence/harassment. He was released on bond. WCBI was told...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

Deliberations continue in Lowndes County murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury is still deliberating the fate of a murder suspect. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and has been debating ever since. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Two groups partner to host toy drive for children in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Community Benefit Committee are helping Santa get gifts for some kids in Lowndes County. The Community Benefit Committee works year-round to help people in the area, but things really kick into high gear at Christmas. Along...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County jury reaches verdict in Terry Macon murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury has reached a verdict in a murder trial. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and reached a verdict late Friday evening. Macon has been found guilty of Manslaughter and sentenced to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy