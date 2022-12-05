COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Record early December heat is likely today, and above average temperatures continue for the next seven days. THURSDAY: After morning fog dissipates, expect a mostly cloudy sky to become partly sunny by afternoon. This will lead to highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tupelo’s record for the day is 76°, and it will likely break that record this afternoon.

TUPELO, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO