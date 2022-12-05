ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Rain chances, cooler temperatures stick around this weekend

The weekend is here...and so are much cooler temperatures. The forecast includes a return to more typical December temperatures with highs in the low to mid 60s. If you have outdoor plans a few showers are possible. Let's take a look at the timing, because most of the weekend will be dry.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Drought expands in the Southeast as fall dry spell continues

The latest dry spell has led to expanding drought conditions across the Southeast. Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions now exist over a large part of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. 2022 will likely finish as the driest year in Savannah in over a decade. The current year to date...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

As the start of winter nears...temperatures feeling more like spring

Late fall is feeling more like spring across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Near record or record warmth will continue through the end of the work week with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Savannah recorded a high temperature of 83° on Wednesday, well above the average...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Ga. Southern Camellia Bowl merchandise hits store

STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles have made their way back into a bowl game, and that means there is plenty of new merchandise to be sold. And for one Statesboro business, it’s definitely a case of Christmas coming early. Georgia Southern’s dramatic double-overtime victory over Appalachian...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Hibbett Holiday Helper Hot Meal Giveaway set for Saturday

Garden City’s homeless population will get some much-needed help Saturday. The Garden City Community Group along with businesses and churches are joining forces for the Hibbett Holiday Helper Community Meal. The event is starting after Hibbett Sports wanted to get involved with helping the homeless. It will serve hot...
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

I-95 Northbound shut down following crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I-95 Northbound has been shut down after a multi-car crash. According to Chatham Emergency Services, two cars flipped in the crash and multiple people were pulled from the cars. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah's Habitat for Humanity hosts inaugural 'Home for the Holidays' gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah's Habitat for Humanity organization hosted its inaugural Home for the Holidays gala Wednesday evening. The event celebrated the 2022 achievements of the organization and also raised awareness about how the organization helps people on the path to homeownership. Tamiko Jackson has been working with Habitat...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

EOA offering low-income home energy assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern tops Piedmont 91-47

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern men's basketball defeated Piedmont 91-47 Wednesday night in Hanner Fieldhouse. The Eagles opened with a 17-6 lead less than 5 minutes into the game and would hold a 42-26 advantage at the half. The team made a season-high 10 3-pointers in the win with...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire Department looking for person of interest after fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest after a fire at a restaurant Saturday. Savannah Fire Units responded to 13015 Abercorn Street at 2:30 am and found significant smoke coming from the building. Crews extinguished the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: Savannah shooting leaves 3 people hurt

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department on the scene of a shooting that left three people hurt. The shooting happened in the area of 38th Street and Bulloch Street Sunday evening. Two victims received non-life-threatening injuries. One received life-threatening injuries, according to SPD. The investigation into this incident...
SAVANNAH, GA

