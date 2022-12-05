Read full article on original website
WJCL
Rain chances, cooler temperatures stick around this weekend
The weekend is here...and so are much cooler temperatures. The forecast includes a return to more typical December temperatures with highs in the low to mid 60s. If you have outdoor plans a few showers are possible. Let's take a look at the timing, because most of the weekend will be dry.
WJCL
Drought expands in the Southeast as fall dry spell continues
The latest dry spell has led to expanding drought conditions across the Southeast. Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions now exist over a large part of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. 2022 will likely finish as the driest year in Savannah in over a decade. The current year to date...
WJCL
As the start of winter nears...temperatures feeling more like spring
Late fall is feeling more like spring across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Near record or record warmth will continue through the end of the work week with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Savannah recorded a high temperature of 83° on Wednesday, well above the average...
WJCL
Tractor trailer wedged beneath pedestrian bridge in Savannah's Factors Walk
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The pedestrian bridge over Savannah's Factors Walk will be closed for several days after it was struck by a tractor trailer Friday morning. The U.S. Foods truck is currently wedged beneath the bridge while Savannah Police, Fire and city engineers assess the damage. The area is...
WJCL
Hilton Head Fire Rescue working to prevent fires this holiday season through annual campaign
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head Fire Rescue wants you to help them “Keep the Wreath Green!”. Their annual campaign runs through Jan. 2 and is meant to serve as a reminder of the safety precautions that should be taken during the holiday season. At fire station...
WJCL
Ga. Southern Camellia Bowl merchandise hits store
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles have made their way back into a bowl game, and that means there is plenty of new merchandise to be sold. And for one Statesboro business, it’s definitely a case of Christmas coming early. Georgia Southern’s dramatic double-overtime victory over Appalachian...
What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can’t miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. The vessel has been there for months or even years depending on who you talk to. It’s been there so long that […]
WJCL
Two dead in fiery crash on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County; SB lanes shutdown
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Video above: delivery truck damages Factors Walk bridge. At least two people have died in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County. The crash was reported late Friday afternoon on the southbound side near mile marker 46. The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office tells...
WJCL
Hibbett Holiday Helper Hot Meal Giveaway set for Saturday
Garden City’s homeless population will get some much-needed help Saturday. The Garden City Community Group along with businesses and churches are joining forces for the Hibbett Holiday Helper Community Meal. The event is starting after Hibbett Sports wanted to get involved with helping the homeless. It will serve hot...
WJCL
Overturned tractor trailer in Port Wentworth expected to cause 'significant' traffic delays
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Emergency crews responded Monday afternoon to an overturned tractor trailer impacting traffic in Chatham County. According to Port Wentworth Police, the northbound on ramp to I-95 from Highway 21 is shut down as it is impassible and unsafe for the public. Police say the closure...
wtoc.com
I-95 Northbound shut down following crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I-95 Northbound has been shut down after a multi-car crash. According to Chatham Emergency Services, two cars flipped in the crash and multiple people were pulled from the cars. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.
WJCL
Jiu Jitsu Championships coming to Hardeeville Recreation Center this weekend
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The Newbreed Jiu Jitsu Federation is set to hold the Savannah Winter Championships in Hardeeville this weekend. Athletes from across the southeast will be on the mats Saturday at the Hardeeville Recreation Center on John Smith Road. Hundreds of competitors are expected to take part in...
WJCL
Savannah's Habitat for Humanity hosts inaugural 'Home for the Holidays' gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah's Habitat for Humanity organization hosted its inaugural Home for the Holidays gala Wednesday evening. The event celebrated the 2022 achievements of the organization and also raised awareness about how the organization helps people on the path to homeownership. Tamiko Jackson has been working with Habitat...
wtoc.com
‘I received a knock on my door in the morning:’ Garden City attempting to shut down Airbnbs
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City is attempting to shut down Airbnbs with some big fines. Some are facing notices of $1,000, but the city might not be able to enforce it. Councilman Richard Lassiter ended Monday’s Garden City Council meeting questioning how they’re enforcing a code against Airbnbs when one doesn’t exist.
wtoc.com
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
WJCL
Georgia Southern tops Piedmont 91-47
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern men's basketball defeated Piedmont 91-47 Wednesday night in Hanner Fieldhouse. The Eagles opened with a 17-6 lead less than 5 minutes into the game and would hold a 42-26 advantage at the half. The team made a season-high 10 3-pointers in the win with...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Department looking for person of interest after fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest after a fire at a restaurant Saturday. Savannah Fire Units responded to 13015 Abercorn Street at 2:30 am and found significant smoke coming from the building. Crews extinguished the...
wtoc.com
‘This is very upsetting:’ Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier reacts to deadly shooting on W. 38th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Violence continues to rise in Savannah. According to Savannah Police records, as of the week ending November 26th, there have been 296 shootings in the city so far this year. That’s compared to last year’s numbers at the same time with 241 shootings. 55 more shootings...
WJCL
Police: Savannah shooting leaves 3 people hurt
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department on the scene of a shooting that left three people hurt. The shooting happened in the area of 38th Street and Bulloch Street Sunday evening. Two victims received non-life-threatening injuries. One received life-threatening injuries, according to SPD. The investigation into this incident...
WJCL
'No matter how many degrees I get I want to have him with me': Savannah State University's 201st commencement ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State University's 201st commencement ceremony means hundreds of tigers coming out ready to take on the world. One graduate named Latrella Jackson says she won’t cross the stage alone. “I have a twin brother. His name is Latrell Jackson, Latrella Jackson said. “And we...
