New features to be announced for 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday, organizers of the Philadelphia Auto Show will announce some of the new exciting highlights coming to the show next year.
One of the new features is a fully-expanded electric vehicle test track, featuring some of the latest electric vehicles.
Also new next year is a Ram truck territory where professional drivers will drive guests around a course that includes rolling hills.
The auto show runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
