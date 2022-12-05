Early Access takes the opportunity of making its formal announcement with regards to its Chainlink Staking being successfully positioned live on the Ethereum mainnet. The entire team at Early Access happens to be extremely excited about this occurrence, as it has a great amount of significance for them in more ways than one. Currently, the functionalities will allow the community members to stake up to a figure of 7,000 LINK in the limited dimensions of the staking pool.

3 DAYS AGO