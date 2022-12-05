Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum strongly holds the support of $1200: What’s Next?
Ethereum has been in the news this year because of its Merge upgrade. Crypto enthusiasts expect a rally because Ethereum has become the leading energy-efficient decentralized network that runs on a proof of stake consensus with a wide range of use cases. Only a few cryptocurrencies are less affected by the news of the FTX liquidity crunch, and ETH is one such altcoin.
cryptonewsz.com
Will Ankr regain the previous support level of $0.03?
Ankr is a utility token that is used for staking, voting, or government purposes. The native token, ANKR, is also used as a payment method on the network. At the time of writing this post, Ankr trades at $0.0216, around the baseline of BB. Other popular technical indicators such as RSI and MACD are bullish, which suggests a strong uptrend, at least for the next few weeks, until the resistance level.
cryptonewsz.com
XRP faces resistance from 100 EMA; Outlook turns positive!
XRP slips to the seventh spot as three stablecoins dominate the top 6 spots. Having declined 55% in the last year, even months’ movement has moved negatively. XRP has been a dominant force in applying its decentralized ledger technology, XRP ledger, for microtransactions, DeFi, and even NFT trades. The primary advantage of completing large transactions in the shortest intervals has become a winning bet for XRP as the cryptocurrency is now used to pay for such payments as transaction fees.
cryptonewsz.com
BNB is facing consolidation near the 100 EMA curve!
BNB currently ranks 4th in the market capitalization of $46 billion, with 80% of BNB tokens entered into the circulation supply. Being the first token network to apply the deflationary scheme of burning tokens at repeated intervals. By December 2022, Binance has already burnt close to 20% of its circulating...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin is short-term bullish: What should you do now?
Bitcoin is the leading crypto coin in the world, which has slipped almost 75% from its all-time high. At the time of writing this post, Bitcoin is trading around $17,222, which is just above the 52-week low of $15,500. After the news of the FTX liquidity crisis in November, Bitcoin broke the support of $19,500. After that, it saw a brief outflow which ended up with a reduced value of $15,500.
cryptonewsz.com
ETH Staking yield swap goes live on BitMex
BitMex brings the first-ever staking yield of ETH on its platform. The project goes live on December 08, 2022, at 04:00 UTC. Once live, users will be able to trade and speculate the staking rate of ETH every day with up to 2x leverage. Termed as a new breed of crypto derivative, the ETH staking yield unlocks new opportunities for traders in terms of hedging and trading.
cryptonewsz.com
DeFi, such as Oryen Network, Maker, and Convex Finance, allow you to stay in control of your assets
Decentralization of finance is changing the world order by bringing financial matters into the hands of individuals. As a result, there has been a significant rise in DeFi protocols promoting this major devolution by encouraging the world to decentralize their finance. Centralization in crypto has brought in a new risk...
cryptonewsz.com
3 cryptos that could make you a fortune in December 2022: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Decentraland (MANA), and Axie Infinity (AXS)
It’s always difficult to predict the next big cryptocurrency. Every new project promises a huge ROI, only to fall short when it comes to delivery. To decide whether or not a cryptocurrency is worth the investment, you often need to look at its utility. Three new projects offering excellent...
cryptonewsz.com
Tether adds offshore Chinese Yuan to Tron blockchain
Tether Operations Limited (Tether) is a company that actively operates the blockchain-aided platform tether.to. The entity has taken the opportunity to make its formal announcement that they have successfully added the offshore Chinese Yuan to the Tron blockchain. Incidentally, Tether is also involved in boosting the very first and immensely popular stablecoin in market capitalization.
cryptonewsz.com
The best DeFi Yields: Oryen Network, Lido Staked ETH, and Apeswap
Yield farming is a common practice in the DeFi sector that is used to maximize returns. It can be used to earn crypto. A yield farmer can use numerous tactics to maximize output. For instance, they can shift between coins and multiple platforms to maximize their gains. While there are numerous yield-farming platforms, there are those that stand out from the pack. Two good examples are Apeswap and Lido Staked ETH.
cryptonewsz.com
EGLD by MultiversX goes live on Coinbase
MultiversX is furthering its expansion in the US market by going live on Coinbase. According to the announcement made by the team, the native token of the platform – EGLD – will be listed on Coinbase, allowing users to buy & sell the token seamlessly. Getting listed on...
cryptonewsz.com
Here’s why you should invest in BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Polkadot (DOT) by the end of the year
Cryptocurrencies are unstable as the market is constantly advancing and changing. Multiple undervalued coins are creating ripples now, which can be attributed to the bear market. Traders are introduced to new cryptocurrencies every other day. But experts believe by investing in promising projects, such as BudBlockz and PolkaDot, traders can make impressive gains in the future. This blog will discuss why you should invest in these two profitable coins by the end of the year.
cryptonewsz.com
3 Cryptos that push the limits of your imagination: BudBlockz (BLUNT), Decentraland (MANA), and Enjin Coin (ENJ)
With the cryptocurrency market and ecosystem consistently growing, several innovations and modifications have been introduced into the industry. A myriad of other subdivisions has sprung up in the ecosystem, which includes GameFi and Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs). They are digital assets that are unique and distinguishable. Also, in the cryptocurrency ecosystem,...
cryptonewsz.com
Founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried faces Federal inquiry
The life and times for the founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, are only getting more complicated and confusing as presently he is seemingly facing a Federal-enquiry, which the Federal authorities have duly initiated. Their main aim and intention are to successfully unravel the murky details behind what they deeply suspect are the many manipulations about Sam Bankman’s hedge funds that he presumably has carried out. These are related to the activities involving trading he has been actively engaged in. In their firm opinion, these activities finally led to the collapse of the two cryptocurrencies sometime in May 2022.
cryptonewsz.com
Catheon Gaming partners with Chainlink Labs & boosts nextGen GameFi dApps
Catheon Gaming has published a blog post on its official platform, informing the community that it has established a channel partnership with Chainlink. The objective is to work together towards accelerating the adoption of GameFi. Both partners are now looking to connect the ecosystem of Catheon Gaming with the oracle services & ecosystem of Chainlink.
cryptonewsz.com
Will Snowfall Protocol (SNW) take over washed-up cryptocurrencies – Solana (SOL) & Nexo (NEXO)?
Solana (SOL) – The Rise and The Fall. When it was first released in 2019, Solana took less than two years to soar to great heights. It targeted what the consumers were looking for-cheaper and faster transactions!. Thus taking advantage of the issue, Solana came up with a solution...
cryptonewsz.com
Optimism announces 2nd round funding for Retroactive Public Goods
Optimism has taken to Twitter to share the news about its upcoming Retroactive Public Goods Funding round. It is tentatively scheduled to go live in February next year with the initial distribution of 10M OP. The distribution will be done among people and projects responsible for powering Optimism’s mechanism. More...
cryptonewsz.com
Millionaire discloses crypto gems: SmarterWorx, STEPN, and Radix
The peak of the last bull market saw a rise in the number of crypto millionaires. Experts predict that the number will increase further at the onset of the next bull market. Although not clear when the bull market will resume, interesting projects in the DeFi space are revolutionizing the financial sector. One well-known millionaire who we interviewed, but wished to stay anonymous for this article, has a few recommendations:
cryptonewsz.com
Animoca Brands obtains a major stake in PIXELYNX
Animoca Brands Corporation Limited happens to be a firm actively engaged in forwarding digital property rights. However, this is about all kinds of gaming-related activities and the open metaverse case. Incidentally and of late, the company has obtained a majority stake in Pixelynx Inc. However, this has been achieved through the subsidiary it has control upon.
cryptonewsz.com
Early Access’ Chainlink Staking v0.1 live on Ethereum mainnet
Early Access takes the opportunity of making its formal announcement with regards to its Chainlink Staking being successfully positioned live on the Ethereum mainnet. The entire team at Early Access happens to be extremely excited about this occurrence, as it has a great amount of significance for them in more ways than one. Currently, the functionalities will allow the community members to stake up to a figure of 7,000 LINK in the limited dimensions of the staking pool.
Comments / 0