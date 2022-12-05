The life and times for the founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, are only getting more complicated and confusing as presently he is seemingly facing a Federal-enquiry, which the Federal authorities have duly initiated. Their main aim and intention are to successfully unravel the murky details behind what they deeply suspect are the many manipulations about Sam Bankman’s hedge funds that he presumably has carried out. These are related to the activities involving trading he has been actively engaged in. In their firm opinion, these activities finally led to the collapse of the two cryptocurrencies sometime in May 2022.

1 DAY AGO