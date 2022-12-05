ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

How much of what we recycle gets recycled?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
BURLINGTON, VT
Friday Weathercast

New law viewed as template for violent offenders incompetent to stand trial. A judge this week ruled that an accused killer was not competent to stand trial for the murder of a Pownal woman last year. Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope...
VERMONT STATE
Humane societies face post-pandemic dog glut

Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
VERMONT STATE
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
VERMONT STATE
Champlain, NY gets state water funding

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country village is getting money to improve wastewater treatment. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced nearly $55.5M to invest in water infrastructure projects in eight counties. That includes about $2.5M in short-term interest-free financing and $830,000 in grant money for the Village of Champlain...
CHAMPLAIN, NY
Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. It comes as Governor Phil Scott this week tried to get a jump on lawmakers by rolling out his own voluntary plan.
VERMONT STATE
What challenges filmmakers in Vermont face

Vermont non-profits struggle to hire employees according to a survey.
VERMONT STATE
Which Vermont tree types might be most resilient during climate change?

Lawsuit accuses UVM of repeatedly mishandling sexual assault allegations. Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK. UVM Health Network launches collaborative care model. The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model...
VERMONT STATE
Vt. climatologist named to key national climate panel

The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday. Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times.
VERMONT STATE
DCF report seeks to address crisis over juvenile offender housing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope will address an ongoing crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. Ever since the closure of the Woodside Juvenile Detention Facility in Essex two years ago, policymakers have puzzled over how to...
VERMONT STATE
Vermont State Police investigate gunfire in Orleans

A torch relay celebration kicks off on the Alfred University campus in New York Wednesday. Naloxone manufacturer to potentially get over-the-counter status in US. New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan says she's been working with naloxone manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions Inc. to make overdose reversal medication available over the counter more easily.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial

Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
BENNINGTON, VT
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK

The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday. Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times.
VERMONT STATE
Vt. health officials pushing pre-holiday COVID, flu shots

New law viewed as template for violent offenders incompetent to stand trial. A judge this week ruled that an accused killer was not competent to stand trial for the murder of a Pownal woman last year. DCF report seeks to address crisis over juvenile offender housing.
VERMONT STATE
Advisory committee shoots down governor’s health care privatization plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key advisory committee has said ‘No’ to privatizing Vermont state employee retiree’s supplemental health care. Some 6,000 state employee retirees have Medicare and supplemental health insurance plans through the Vermont State Employees Union. The Scott administration is looking to save some $9 million by switching to what’s called a Medicare Advantage plan which is similar to Medicare but administered through a private insurance company.
VERMONT STATE
Kids, folk artist team up to record Vermont song

Lawsuit accuses UVM of repeatedly mishandling sexual assault allegations. Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK. UVM Health Network launches collaborative care model. The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model...
VERMONT STATE

