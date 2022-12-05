Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
WCAX
Friday Weathercast
New law viewed as template for violent offenders incompetent to stand trial. A judge this week ruled that an accused killer was not competent to stand trial for the murder of a Pownal woman last year. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope...
WCAX
Humane societies face post-pandemic dog glut
Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
WCAX
Vt. company’s new green garbage truck aims to keep carbon out of atmosphere
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Casella on Thursday announced a big step in the future of their truck fleet-- an electric garbage truck. “I’m excited about this, this is the future, but it’s happening much faster than I thought,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont. All the detail of...
WCAX
Champlain, NY gets state water funding
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country village is getting money to improve wastewater treatment. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced nearly $55.5M to invest in water infrastructure projects in eight counties. That includes about $2.5M in short-term interest-free financing and $830,000 in grant money for the Village of Champlain...
WCAX
Vermont’s lawmakers: State could get federal money if your internet speed is wrong on FCC map
A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
WCAX
Compost toilet owners challenging state restrictions on use of waste
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation requires any home built after 2007 to have a septic system, and that waste from a home toilet can’t be used to fertilize plants. The rules are running afoul of some compost toilet owners, who believe they should be...
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. It comes as Governor Phil Scott this week tried to get a jump on lawmakers by rolling out his own voluntary plan.
WCAX
What challenges filmmakers in Vermont face
Vermont non-profits struggle to hire employees according to a survey. Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. Super...
WCAX
Which Vermont tree types might be most resilient during climate change?
Lawsuit accuses UVM of repeatedly mishandling sexual assault allegations. Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK. Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK. UVM Health Network launches collaborative care model. Updated: 4 hours ago. The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model...
WCAX
Vt. climatologist named to key national climate panel
The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday. Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times.
WCAX
DCF report seeks to address crisis over juvenile offender housing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope will address an ongoing crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. Ever since the closure of the Woodside Juvenile Detention Facility in Essex two years ago, policymakers have puzzled over how to...
WCAX
Vermont State Police investigate gunfire in Orleans
A torch relay celebration kicks off on the Alfred University campus in New York Wednesday. Naloxone manufacturer to potentially get over-the-counter status in US. New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan says she’s been working with naloxone manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions Inc. to make overdose reversal medication available over the counter more easily.
WCAX
Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial
Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
WCAX
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK
The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday. Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times.
WCAX
Vt. health officials pushing pre-holiday COVID, flu shots
New law viewed as template for violent offenders incompetent to stand trial. A judge this week ruled that an accused killer was not competent to stand trial for the murder of a Pownal woman last year. DCF report seeks to address crisis over juvenile offender housing. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WCAX
Advisory committee shoots down governor’s health care privatization plan
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key advisory committee has said ‘No’ to privatizing Vermont state employee retiree’s supplemental health care. Some 6,000 state employee retirees have Medicare and supplemental health insurance plans through the Vermont State Employees Union. The Scott administration is looking to save some $9 million by switching to what’s called a Medicare Advantage plan which is similar to Medicare but administered through a private insurance company.
WCAX
New law viewed as template for violent offenders incompetent to stand trial
Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope will address an ongoing crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. Local Christmas tree growers in the midst of another busy season. Updated: 4 hours ago. Cold weather means it feels a little bit more like...
WCAX
Kids, folk artist team up to record Vermont song
Lawsuit accuses UVM of repeatedly mishandling sexual assault allegations. Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK. Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK. UVM Health Network launches collaborative care model. Updated: 4 hours ago. The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model...
Comments / 1