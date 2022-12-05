Read full article on original website
Bitcoin is short-term bullish: What should you do now?
Bitcoin is the leading crypto coin in the world, which has slipped almost 75% from its all-time high. At the time of writing this post, Bitcoin is trading around $17,222, which is just above the 52-week low of $15,500. After the news of the FTX liquidity crisis in November, Bitcoin broke the support of $19,500. After that, it saw a brief outflow which ended up with a reduced value of $15,500.
Will Ankr regain the previous support level of $0.03?
Ankr is a utility token that is used for staking, voting, or government purposes. The native token, ANKR, is also used as a payment method on the network. At the time of writing this post, Ankr trades at $0.0216, around the baseline of BB. Other popular technical indicators such as RSI and MACD are bullish, which suggests a strong uptrend, at least for the next few weeks, until the resistance level.
Ethereum strongly holds the support of $1200: What’s Next?
Ethereum has been in the news this year because of its Merge upgrade. Crypto enthusiasts expect a rally because Ethereum has become the leading energy-efficient decentralized network that runs on a proof of stake consensus with a wide range of use cases. Only a few cryptocurrencies are less affected by the news of the FTX liquidity crunch, and ETH is one such altcoin.
TRON (TRX) price plunge may be on the horizon
TRON is an open-source, decentralized protocol with a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. TRX is a leading altcoin offering the TRON network convenience and flexibility. At the time of writing this post, TRX/USD is trading around $0.053. Candlesticks are forming in the baseline of the Bollinger Band. Overall, the short-term chart is bullish because RSI and MACD show positive momentum after the sudden fall in November. However, will it sustain?
ETH Staking yield swap goes live on BitMex
BitMex brings the first-ever staking yield of ETH on its platform. The project goes live on December 08, 2022, at 04:00 UTC. Once live, users will be able to trade and speculate the staking rate of ETH every day with up to 2x leverage. Termed as a new breed of crypto derivative, the ETH staking yield unlocks new opportunities for traders in terms of hedging and trading.
BNB is facing consolidation near the 100 EMA curve!
BNB currently ranks 4th in the market capitalization of $46 billion, with 80% of BNB tokens entered into the circulation supply. Being the first token network to apply the deflationary scheme of burning tokens at repeated intervals. By December 2022, Binance has already burnt close to 20% of its circulating...
100 BTC to be won in MEXC’s World Cup Futures Individual Trading Competition – December 2022
As the final eight teams: Croatia, Brazil, Netherlands, Argentina, Morocco, Portugal, England, and France, enter the quarter-finals, the World Cup is looking to be increasingly fierce and interesting!. MEXC’s “World Cup 2022 Futures Trading Competition” will be available to all Futures traders during the same period. As mentioned in the...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) surges ahead by 525% in presale, The Protocol (THE) and Decentraland (MANA) dropped by investors
The crypto market is currently on a downswing, with many tokens seeing significant reductions in value. This has led to people questioning which cryptocurrency is the best option to invest in ahead of a more bullish 2023. In this article, we are going to compare and contrast three of the most prominent cryptocurrencies on the market: Decentraland (MANA), The Protocol (THE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which has notably seen a price increase from $0.004 to $0.021 in the space of a few weeks.
BudBlockz (BLUNT) to outperform Chainlink (LINK) in coming months, crypto analyst says
BudBlockz (BLUNT) is an upcoming new cryptocurrency-powered platform that makes it easy to trade marijuana. The $BLUNT token is available on presale and has generated much interest among cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Many analysts have predicted that the $BLUNT token could soon surpass and generate potentially higher returns than other mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink (LINK). Here’s all you need to know about this new trading platform for cannabis lovers.
XRP faces resistance from 100 EMA; Outlook turns positive!
XRP slips to the seventh spot as three stablecoins dominate the top 6 spots. Having declined 55% in the last year, even months’ movement has moved negatively. XRP has been a dominant force in applying its decentralized ledger technology, XRP ledger, for microtransactions, DeFi, and even NFT trades. The primary advantage of completing large transactions in the shortest intervals has become a winning bet for XRP as the cryptocurrency is now used to pay for such payments as transaction fees.
Here’s why you should invest in BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Polkadot (DOT) by the end of the year
Cryptocurrencies are unstable as the market is constantly advancing and changing. Multiple undervalued coins are creating ripples now, which can be attributed to the bear market. Traders are introduced to new cryptocurrencies every other day. But experts believe by investing in promising projects, such as BudBlockz and PolkaDot, traders can make impressive gains in the future. This blog will discuss why you should invest in these two profitable coins by the end of the year.
Litecoin lacks a buying spree; Support remains relatively stronger
Litecoin has been one of the most trending and user-application blockchains sourced from the Bitcoin code. LTC carries a rich history of development and growth that has allowed it to rank amongst the market leaders of 2022. Ranking at the 13th spot, LTC carries a relatively high market capitalization of...
The best DeFi Yields: Oryen Network, Lido Staked ETH, and Apeswap
Yield farming is a common practice in the DeFi sector that is used to maximize returns. It can be used to earn crypto. A yield farmer can use numerous tactics to maximize output. For instance, they can shift between coins and multiple platforms to maximize their gains. While there are numerous yield-farming platforms, there are those that stand out from the pack. Two good examples are Apeswap and Lido Staked ETH.
Tether adds offshore Chinese Yuan to Tron blockchain
Tether Operations Limited (Tether) is a company that actively operates the blockchain-aided platform tether.to. The entity has taken the opportunity to make its formal announcement that they have successfully added the offshore Chinese Yuan to the Tron blockchain. Incidentally, Tether is also involved in boosting the very first and immensely popular stablecoin in market capitalization.
Animoca Brands obtains a major stake in PIXELYNX
Animoca Brands Corporation Limited happens to be a firm actively engaged in forwarding digital property rights. However, this is about all kinds of gaming-related activities and the open metaverse case. Incidentally and of late, the company has obtained a majority stake in Pixelynx Inc. However, this has been achieved through the subsidiary it has control upon.
GammaSwap officially launches on the Arbitrum Network
GammaSwap recently released a tweet about officially launching on the Arbitrum network. The integration will help GammaSwap collaborate with Arbitrum to be a part of the upcoming DeFi innovation. The platform shared a string of tweets to inform users about the launch. According to GammaSwap, Arbitrum stands among the leaders...
3 cryptos that could make you a fortune in December 2022: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Decentraland (MANA), and Axie Infinity (AXS)
It’s always difficult to predict the next big cryptocurrency. Every new project promises a huge ROI, only to fall short when it comes to delivery. To decide whether or not a cryptocurrency is worth the investment, you often need to look at its utility. Three new projects offering excellent...
Catheon Gaming partners with Chainlink Labs & boosts nextGen GameFi dApps
Catheon Gaming has published a blog post on its official platform, informing the community that it has established a channel partnership with Chainlink. The objective is to work together towards accelerating the adoption of GameFi. Both partners are now looking to connect the ecosystem of Catheon Gaming with the oracle services & ecosystem of Chainlink.
Millionaire discloses crypto gems: SmarterWorx, STEPN, and Radix
The peak of the last bull market saw a rise in the number of crypto millionaires. Experts predict that the number will increase further at the onset of the next bull market. Although not clear when the bull market will resume, interesting projects in the DeFi space are revolutionizing the financial sector. One well-known millionaire who we interviewed, but wished to stay anonymous for this article, has a few recommendations:
Will Snowfall Protocol (SNW) take over washed-up cryptocurrencies – Solana (SOL) & Nexo (NEXO)?
Solana (SOL) – The Rise and The Fall. When it was first released in 2019, Solana took less than two years to soar to great heights. It targeted what the consumers were looking for-cheaper and faster transactions!. Thus taking advantage of the issue, Solana came up with a solution...
