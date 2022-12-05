Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PA State Trooper charged with DUI after police say he was drunk on the job
A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged with DUI after police say he was drunk on the job. Austin Burney was assigned to Troop C in Lewis Run.
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County DA issues statement following fatal crash
Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt today issued a statement following Saturday night's crash in Arkwright Saturday. 71-year-old Linda Kraemer of South Dayton died in the crash. She was a passenger in a pickup that was struck by a SUV driven by 59-year-old Randall Rolison. Troopers say an investigation has determined that Rolison failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Center Road and Route 83 and struck the pickup.
PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495
A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said. Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.
PA Volunteer Fire Company Discovers $351,978 Theft By Treasurer Trying To Pay For Rescue Truck
A 48-year-old woman in central Pennsylvania has been arrested for stealing "at least $351,978" from a volunteer fire department, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice. Leann Fisher allegedly stole the funds rather than depositing the funds for the White Deer Township Volunteer fire company while working as the...
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after North Carolina Interstate 85 crash
The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.
Ohio woman allegedly found her fiancé dead in storage unit on their property
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a woman allegedly found her deceased fiancé’s body in a storage unit on their property. According to WLWT-TV, on Monday, Nov. 28, officers from the Pierce Township Police Department responded to the 1500 block of State Route 749 to a report of an unresponsive victim. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the victim, Kenneth Michael Eva, 43, deceased.
WWMTCw
Man sentenced for girlfriend's murder dies in prison
LANSING, Mich. — A Bedford Township man died in prison days after he was sentenced for murdering his girlfriend. Gary Vogt, 59, was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison Oct. 28 for the second-degree murder of his long-term girlfriend Charlotte Freiny, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections, also known as MDOC.
Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginia residents
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. Bradley Glaspell, 48, charged people for materials and down payments for roofing and other repairs through his Over the Top Roofing, LLC, and […]
Family Outraged After Pa. Man Who Killed His Mother, Took Selfies with Body Is Sentenced to 20 Years Minimum
A Pennsylvania man who beat his mother to death in 2019 before dumping her body in her bathtub and taking pictures of himself with her corpse has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison. On Thursday, David Sumney, 33, of South Fayette, was sentenced two months after he...
Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
Comments / 0