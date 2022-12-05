ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County DA issues statement following fatal crash

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt today issued a statement following Saturday night's crash in Arkwright Saturday. 71-year-old Linda Kraemer of South Dayton died in the crash. She was a passenger in a pickup that was struck by a SUV driven by 59-year-old Randall Rolison. Troopers say an investigation has determined that Rolison failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Center Road and Route 83 and struck the pickup.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495

A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said. Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
truecrimedaily

Ohio woman allegedly found her fiancé dead in storage unit on their property

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a woman allegedly found her deceased fiancé’s body in a storage unit on their property. According to WLWT-TV, on Monday, Nov. 28, officers from the Pierce Township Police Department responded to the 1500 block of State Route 749 to a report of an unresponsive victim. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the victim, Kenneth Michael Eva, 43, deceased.
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH
WWMTCw

Man sentenced for girlfriend's murder dies in prison

LANSING, Mich. — A Bedford Township man died in prison days after he was sentenced for murdering his girlfriend. Gary Vogt, 59, was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison Oct. 28 for the second-degree murder of his long-term girlfriend Charlotte Freiny, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections, also known as MDOC.
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Lootpress

Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy