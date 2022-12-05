ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls Cops to Help Kids Christmas Shop

Everyone knows the motto for the Police Department is "To Protect and to Serve", right? Starting this week, we can add "shop" to that mission statement here in Sioux Falls. The brave men and women within the Sioux Falls Police Department are once again showing what wonderful people they are, by getting into the holiday spirit and helping to make this Christmas season just a little merrier for some less fortunate children throughout the Sioux Empire.
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm arrives in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
dakotanewsnow.com

Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
wnax.com

Big, Messy Storm System Expected Next Week

While the current snow and ice storm exits the region, another system is taking shape for next week. Alex Trellinger at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says this one will be bigger and moving slower…. Trellinger says the critical factor will be where the cold air sets...
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man drives into Famous Dave’s sign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man drove into the Famous Dave’s sign Wednesday morning before continuing to drive recklessly in city streets. According to Lt. Robert Forster, officers were driving in the area around 5 a.m. when they saw smoke coming from the area of 34th Street and Minnesota Ave. On arrival, officers saw a car had crashed into the restaurant’s sign. The car appeared to officers to be rocking back and forth as the driver attempted to free the vehicle from the sign.
KELOLAND TV

Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
KELOLAND TV

Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
