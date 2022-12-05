Read full article on original website
Yum! Try This Delicious Cookie Decorating Class in Sioux Falls
Have you ever seen decorated holiday cookies and thought, "Wow. I wish I could create yummy artwork like that!" Well, did you know there are some bakers that offer cookie decorating classes in Sioux Falls? I certainly didn't until I attended a class last week. HEB Bakes is owned by...
Sioux Falls Cops to Help Kids Christmas Shop
Everyone knows the motto for the Police Department is "To Protect and to Serve", right? Starting this week, we can add "shop" to that mission statement here in Sioux Falls. The brave men and women within the Sioux Falls Police Department are once again showing what wonderful people they are, by getting into the holiday spirit and helping to make this Christmas season just a little merrier for some less fortunate children throughout the Sioux Empire.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
When You Need a Cup of Christmas Cheer and a Snowman
When I first wrote this piece we were deep in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic and I was feeling particularly blue. As it turns out a visit to a "Snowman Wonderland" in December 2020 was a major spirit lifter and when I came across the photos again, I decided to share them and the article once more.
Most Fun Cities in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
Call me crazy but I don't think size has a whole lot to do with how fun something is. But apparently, when it comes to judging how fun a city is, size is a major consideration. That must be why Wallet Hub's latest study of the "Most Fun Cities in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
Forget Iowa & Minnesota Towns: Sioux Falls Has Best Hot Chocolate
The temperature is dropping across the Sioux Empire as Jack Frost nips at our noses. How do we stay warm during the cold winter months? Well, some people enjoy being wrapped in a blanket next to a fireplace. Fuzzy slippers can also do the trick!. These remedies for beating the...
Discover New Holiday Tradition at Historic Former State Hospital
Using the term historic in this story is double-edged for me. On one hand, I am very familiar with the location of this holiday event and glad that this place is being preserved. On the other, I can't help having a twinge of a weird sort of painful nostalgia about...
How to Give the Gift of Christmas to Sioux Falls Foster Kids
Over 400,000 children are in foster care in the U.S. and here in Sioux Falls, The Foster Network is working hard to make sure that foster children have a Christmas. That's because a number of kids in foster care never have. You can help change that just by volunteering a...
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
Driver Hits Sioux Falls Famous Dave’s BBQ Sign Wednesday Morning
A Sioux Falls restaurant known for its famous bar-b-que is now in need of a new famous sign. The big red sign out in front of Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que at 2700 South Minnesota Avenue received more than just a minor boo-boo early Wednesday morning after a car driven by a Sioux Falls man smashed into the sign, resulting in more than $1,000 in damages.
South Dakota’s Mr. Bendo & Minnesota’s Paul Bunyan Are Bros
It turns out that South Dakota's Giant Mr. Bendo and Minnesota's Big Paul Bunyan are long-lost brothers! Who knew?. Mr. Bendo of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (pictured left) may be closely related to Paul Bunyan of Brainerd, Minnesota (pictured right). Mr. Bendo stood out in front of Buck’s Mufflers in...
wnax.com
Big, Messy Storm System Expected Next Week
While the current snow and ice storm exits the region, another system is taking shape for next week. Alex Trellinger at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says this one will be bigger and moving slower…. Trellinger says the critical factor will be where the cold air sets...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man drives into Famous Dave’s sign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man drove into the Famous Dave’s sign Wednesday morning before continuing to drive recklessly in city streets. According to Lt. Robert Forster, officers were driving in the area around 5 a.m. when they saw smoke coming from the area of 34th Street and Minnesota Ave. On arrival, officers saw a car had crashed into the restaurant’s sign. The car appeared to officers to be rocking back and forth as the driver attempted to free the vehicle from the sign.
‘Hamilton: an American Musical’ is Returning to Minnesota in 2023
Do you have the cast recording memorized? Have you watched the Disney+ recording over and over?. Well then, Sioux Empire Hamilton fanatics will soon have another chance to see the show live. The touring company of the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton will be back in the Upper Midwest in 20223. And...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
KELOLAND TV
More charges in Aberdeen murder case; Man’s body found in pickup crash; Noem to share budget priorities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories to start the day on Tuesday, December 6. People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are relieved a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August.
3 Things Your Mail Carrier Wants You to Know About Winter Deliveries
Bone-chilling temps and snow are a regular part of winter in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls Post Office would like to remind you of a few things. Customers are requested to clear snow and ice from pathways - including the entrance and exit from curbside boxes - so the carrier can approach the delivery point and not have to back up.
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old arrested after shots fired in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to a shots fired call in western Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Police say the call came from a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue when a man called 911 around 8 p.m. Isaiah...
Comments / 0