(The Center Square) – The School District of Philadelphia will review language it proposes to be formally included in its existing policy that allows students to pick the gender of the team for which they want to play. The agenda for the Dec. 15 school board meeting has new language under "Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Student Participation" policy for interscholastic activities that states, "Students participating in interscholastic athletics may participate on the team of the gender with which they identify." ...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO