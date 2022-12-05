ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia schools to review policy allowing students to pick team 'of the gender of which they identify'

(The Center Square) – The School District of Philadelphia will review language it proposes to be formally included in its existing policy that allows students to pick the gender of the team for which they want to play. The agenda for the Dec. 15 school board meeting has new language under "Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Student Participation" policy for interscholastic activities that states, "Students participating in interscholastic athletics may participate on the team of the gender with which they identify." ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

Where does Great Oaks Charter School go from here?

A decision on the fate of a Wilmington charter school under ‘formal review’ by Delaware’s Department of Education comes later this month. In its eighth year, Great Oaks Charter School’s enrollment is falling short of its authorized minimum number of students as it phases out its middle school program and becomes a high school only.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Howard high school of Technology receives grant from JPMorgan Chase

Joshua Simplice says that he's been fascinated with computers since he was very young. The Howard high school of Technology sophomore has already built a computer from scratch in his freshman year and is building a video game with his classmates. "There are a lot of opportunities here-- more than...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Operation Hair Care provides hair cuts for Colonial School District elementary students

A partnership between the Colonial School District and Paul Mitchell The School-Delaware offers basic hair care services for needy elementary students. About 20 students bussed to the school on Route 40 in Bear Tuesday where they received haircuts, clipper cuts, blow dry and shampoo by the cosmetology students as part of Operation Hair Care.
buckscountyherald.com

Attack on second-grader raises concerns about staffing levels in Quakertown

A vicious attack on a Quakertown Community School District student has exposed dangerously low staffing levels at one school, and highlighted a problem across the district. The student’s mother, Maggie Ouran of Richland Township, told board members and administrators her daughter was hunted down by other children during recess, held to the ground and punched in a nearby field. One of the assailants then inserted a pine cone in the second-grader’s mouth.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington police chief to step down

The city of Wilmington is in need of a new top cop. Police Chief Robert Tracy has been selected as a finalist to become police commissioner in St. Louis, Missouri, he announced Monday night. Whether or not he gets the job, Tracy will leave the Wilmington Police Department, the mayor’s office confirmed Tuesday. It’s not clear when Tracy plans to ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December

NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

The UPenn female swim team is actually female again

The University of Akron’s Zippy Invitational swim meet occurred last week, and it was quite a different scene than it had been a year ago. Seven collegiate swim teams, male and female, competed against each other in the annual NCAA swim meet. But unlike a year ago, there weren’t any men competing as women.
AKRON, OH
WGMD Radio

Suspected Deaths from Overdoses in Delaware Set New Monthly Record High.

New Information from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services reveals that 43 people died from suspected overdoses in Delaware in November, 2022. That number of overdoses in connection with opioid epidemic surpasses the previous monthly high total of 42 set in May of this year. The 43 deaths include 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County.
DELAWARE STATE
nccpdnews.com

COLD CASE REVIEW: D’ANDRE GREEN

(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit, Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to each open case.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

