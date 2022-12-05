Read full article on original website
Philadelphia schools to review policy allowing students to pick team 'of the gender of which they identify'
(The Center Square) – The School District of Philadelphia will review language it proposes to be formally included in its existing policy that allows students to pick the gender of the team for which they want to play. The agenda for the Dec. 15 school board meeting has new language under "Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Student Participation" policy for interscholastic activities that states, "Students participating in interscholastic athletics may participate on the team of the gender with which they identify." ...
Pa. high school sees a series of outbursts, fights, raising safety concerns: report
According to 6ABC, a series of unruly outbursts and constant fights among high schoolers at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Delaware County, has administrators and police in a desperate attempt to figure out how to bring tempers down. In fact, teachers and staff have said the recent brawls...
delawarepublic.org
Where does Great Oaks Charter School go from here?
A decision on the fate of a Wilmington charter school under ‘formal review’ by Delaware’s Department of Education comes later this month. In its eighth year, Great Oaks Charter School’s enrollment is falling short of its authorized minimum number of students as it phases out its middle school program and becomes a high school only.
WDEL 1150AM
Howard high school of Technology receives grant from JPMorgan Chase
Joshua Simplice says that he's been fascinated with computers since he was very young. The Howard high school of Technology sophomore has already built a computer from scratch in his freshman year and is building a video game with his classmates. "There are a lot of opportunities here-- more than...
delawarepublic.org
Operation Hair Care provides hair cuts for Colonial School District elementary students
A partnership between the Colonial School District and Paul Mitchell The School-Delaware offers basic hair care services for needy elementary students. About 20 students bussed to the school on Route 40 in Bear Tuesday where they received haircuts, clipper cuts, blow dry and shampoo by the cosmetology students as part of Operation Hair Care.
Philly public schools to begin next year’s hiring early
To address an ongoing teacher shortage, the School District of Philadelphia will start early to recruit teachers for the 2023-24 school year.
Fake Gun Locks Down Delco High School; Student Arrested
A Delaware County high school was briefly locked down Thursday, Dec. 8 after administrators spotted a gun in a student's backpack that turned out to be fake. In a statement issued to parents and staff Thursday afternoon, Wallingford-Swarthmore School District Superintendent Wagner Ma…
'Tripledemic' leading to long wait times at emergency rooms
"We are seeing about almost a thousand cases a week right now of influenza, which is very abnormal for this point in the season," said Dr. Gemma Downham.
buckscountyherald.com
Attack on second-grader raises concerns about staffing levels in Quakertown
A vicious attack on a Quakertown Community School District student has exposed dangerously low staffing levels at one school, and highlighted a problem across the district. The student’s mother, Maggie Ouran of Richland Township, told board members and administrators her daughter was hunted down by other children during recess, held to the ground and punched in a nearby field. One of the assailants then inserted a pine cone in the second-grader’s mouth.
Water bills are going up for some Pennsylvania American Water customers
The company reached a settlement on Thursday and said it is making over $1 billion in water and wastewater system investments through 2023 to continue providing safe and reliable service.
150-year-old N.J. hospital will merge with Capital Health, offer only ER and outpatient care
St. Francis Medical Center, a nearly 150-year-old institution in Trenton, will offer only emergency room and outpatient services starting Dec. 21, under a recently approved merger agreement with Capital Health, officials announced Thursday. The deal with St. Francis’ owner, Michigan-based Trinity Health, was finalized in the fall but needed to...
Wilmington police chief to step down
The city of Wilmington is in need of a new top cop. Police Chief Robert Tracy has been selected as a finalist to become police commissioner in St. Louis, Missouri, he announced Monday night. Whether or not he gets the job, Tracy will leave the Wilmington Police Department, the mayor’s office confirmed Tuesday. It’s not clear when Tracy plans to ... Read More
George Bochetto After Columbus Ruling: 'They'll Have To Arrest Me' If They Won't Let Me Remove The Box
Today, the Dom Giordano Program was the first to report that a Commonwealth Court judge ruled that the box around the Columbus Statue must come down, with the lead attorney pushing for the removal, George Bochetto, joining the show.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
City of Trenton Holds 2022 Holiday Celebration
December 8, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The City of Trenton Holiday Celebration was held on Wednesday, December 7, starting at 4:30…
Washington Examiner
The UPenn female swim team is actually female again
The University of Akron’s Zippy Invitational swim meet occurred last week, and it was quite a different scene than it had been a year ago. Seven collegiate swim teams, male and female, competed against each other in the annual NCAA swim meet. But unlike a year ago, there weren’t any men competing as women.
delawarepublic.org
Habitat for Humanity branches and UD release study on Delaware's housing repair needs
A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Delaware for Delaware's three Habitat for Humanity branches underscored the role of housing repair in addressing the state's escalating affordable housing shortage. The research team’s statewide survey reached an estimate of 25,000 owner-occupied homes in need of repair. Of those,...
WGMD Radio
Suspected Deaths from Overdoses in Delaware Set New Monthly Record High.
New Information from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services reveals that 43 people died from suspected overdoses in Delaware in November, 2022. That number of overdoses in connection with opioid epidemic surpasses the previous monthly high total of 42 set in May of this year. The 43 deaths include 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County.
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW: D’ANDRE GREEN
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit, Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to each open case.
