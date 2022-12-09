Events and happenings: The Week of Dec. 7

Empty brunch bowl on Dec. 11

The Art Place - Mountain View, 3330 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will host their annual Empty Bowl Brunch event on Dec. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A $25 ticket buys a handmade bowl and a warm meal of soup donated from local restaurants. Proceeds will be donated to MUST Ministries.

For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3UOsvjw .

Loss of a Spouse seminar and GriefShare grief recovery meetings

Grace Community Church, 770 Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta, will have the following events:

The two-hour Loss of a Spouse seminar will be Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. The seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the unique pain of losing a spouse. Topics discussed include what to expect in the weeks and months after a spouse’s loss, what to do with surprising emotions, how to handle changing relationships, how to handle the loneliness, what to do with a spouse’s belongings and how to find the strength to go on.The 13 GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group meetings will begin Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?,” "The Challenges of Grief,” "Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?,” and “Guilt and Anger."

For more information, call 770-425-0547 or visit www.griefshare.org .

Commissioner Sheffield attends Tree Lighting at Mable House

Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield and her assistant, Deedra Watts, joined Santa and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 3 at the Mable House's Tree Lighting community event.

Participants at the event enjoyed a holiday sing-a-long, a drive-in movie showing of The Grinch, photos with Santa, hot cocoa and popcorn.

Public hearing open house

The Georgia Department of Transportation is hosting an in-person hearing for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange Project on Dec. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell.

Project concept designs and the Environmental Assessment and Mitigation Plan will be available for comment. All project displays and materials prepared for the open house will be posted on the project website at https://bit.ly/3YayjGY .

Sponsor a wreath this holiday

Help the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation and Wreaths Across America accomplish their mission by sponsoring a veteran's wreath at the Marietta National Cemetery.

Every third Saturday of December, Wreaths Across America carries out its joint mission with the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation to remember, honor and teach about the nation's veterans. This year the wreath-laying ceremony will take place on Dec. 17 at noon at the Marietta National Cemetery, 500 Washington Avenue NE in Marietta.

WAA coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at their home base of Arlington National Cemetery and more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states.

To sponsor a wreath, search for CVMF's unique code, GA0378P, at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ .

Donate to the holiday toy drive

The Austell Community Taskforce, in partnership with Connecting Generations-STFCC, is hosting its annual Holiday Toy Drive on Dec. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway in Austell.

The event will feature educational workshops, local community vendors, a free toy pick up and an appearance from Santa.

Space is limited. Register at austellcommunitytaskforce@gmail.com .

ACT also needs help. Here's how: sign up to volunteer at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080c44a5ae2fa7f85-annual ; donate via Cashapp at $ACTaskforce; help fulfill the Amazon wishlist at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/KQ3EGDDYX1V8?ref_=wl_share ; or drop off new/unopened toys in the box at the South Cobb Recreational Center.

In the Zone

The December In the Zone monthly meeting will be Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

Zoning and land-use decisions are essential to the development of communities and will impact residents for generations. Join Commissioner Monique Sheffield and Planning Commissioner Michael Hughes for the community conversation.

To access zoning applications for February’s hearing, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/community-development/zoning/zoning-and-variance-cases .

To register for the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3VJVYMM .

Giving hope for the holidays

Get in the holiday spirit during the Powder Springs Community Taskforce's 8th annual Giving Hope for the Holidays event on Dec. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road in Powder Springs.

The Taskforce is accepting donations of new, unwrapped gift items for local children in the community from Dec. 12-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Powder Springs First United Methodist Church, 4329 Marietta Street in Powder Springs. There is a great need for gifts for children ages 12-18.

For more information, contact Deborah Douglin at 678-522-1314 or Muriel Medlock at 404-581-2495.

Cobb Christmas Stuff-A-Bus

Every year, Cobb Christmas Inc. partners with the Cobb County Department of Transportation, First Transit and CobbLinc to create the county's most unique and memorable holiday program, Stuff-A-Bus.

Where Santa uses his sleigh to deliver gifts, Cobb Christmas makes a CobbLinc bus into a sleigh for collecting gifts. The 2022 Stuff-A-Bus dates are Dec. 13-15.

This program would not be successful without the help of local businesses, schools and other organizations that serve as host sites. Volunteers at these

locations organize toy drives and begin promoting and collecting in November. A Cobb Christmas representative schedules a date and time for the bus to make a stop at their location to collect the items which have been donated.

All donations are transported and stored at the IAM Local Lodge 709, which serves as the Cobb Christmas Distribution Site.

Individuals wishing to donate toys are encouraged to drop them off at any of the Stuff-A-Bus scheduled host sites.

Last year with the help of the community and volunteers, Cobb Christmas was able to collect enough new toys to share them with over 450 families, about 1,000 children.

For more information, visit www.CobbChristmas.net .

Learn more about Human Rights Day

Human Rights Day is Dec. 10 across the world.

This year marks the 74th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that was first adopted by the United Nations in 1948. The UDHR is a milestone document, which proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being - regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. The theme for this year focuses on Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All.

To learn more about Human Rights Day and what one can do to support human rights across the world, visit https://www.ohchr.org/en/get-involved/campaign/human-rights-day .

Commissioner Jerica Richardson attends east Cobb tree lighting

Commissioner Jerica Richardson joined the East Cobb community for the annual East Cobb Tree Lighting on Dec. 3.

The event included a band performance by Dodgen Middle School Pops, a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus and a display of lights. The event was made possible by Cobb PARKS and the Friends for the East Cobb Park group.

Learn more about the U.S. Air Force Academy at annual orientation

The USAFA Georgia Parents Club will be hosting their 18th annual U.S. Air Force Academy candidate orientation program on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the American Legion, 160 Legion Drive SE in Marietta.

The event will be an opportunity for high school students and parents to learn about attending the U.S. Air Force Academy, meet with current academy cadets and liaison officers, and find out what academy life is really like.

To RSVP, email one's name, high school and a contact email address to georgiaCOP2022@gmail.com .

Lunch & Learn: Winter bird feeding

Many birds stay in Georgia throughout the winter.

Join the Cobb County Water Department to learn about how to make food that will attract these winter birds and help keep them warm. This is a hands-on, make and take workshop. If possible, dress to get messy.

The event will be Dec. 16 from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Cobb County Water Quality Lab, 662 South Cobb Drivek in Marietta.

Register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-learn-tickets-50487319933 .

For more information, contact the Cobb County Watershed Stewardship by emailing water_rsvp@cobbcounty.org .

Blankets for Ukraine

Ukrainian winters are brutal and their people need help.

This December community member Zachary Hiatt and his fiancée Allie are accepting new and gently used blankets for Ukrainian families. They have coordinated with their family in Lviv to have them sent to a volunteer shelter that can distribute them to those most in need. Zachary and Allie will be accepting donations through the end of the year and ship them off in January.

To make a donation, reach out to Hiatt at J.Zachary.Hiatt@MWARep.org or call 423-667-7043.

Cobb County Animal Services to have Santa Paws!

The Cobb County Animal Services will host Santa Paws! on Dec. 17-18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.

Pet parents can bring their fur babies to take a picture with Santa Paws. If prospective pet parents adopt during the event, they can take a picture with Santa as well to commemorate their pet’s forever home day.

For more information, visit CobbCounty.org/pets .

Tickets on sale Dec. 9 for Druski at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have acclaimed comedian, actor, and entrepreneur Druski perform hisfirst-ever, headlining comedy tour titled, Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda, presented by Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, on May 20.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at https://4lifersworld.com/ . Fans will have access to purchase presale tickets and a limited-edition Meet & Greet beginning Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. until Dec. 9th at 9:59 a.m. The presale password is 4LIFERS.

For more information, visit cobbenergycentre.com .

The Spirit of Dance to have Christmas in the City

The Spirit of Dance will have Christmas in the City on Dec. 11 at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. at Hillgrove High School, 4165 Luther Ward Road in Powder Springs.

This family show, lasting two hours with intermission, is about a young girl who dreams of dancing in New York City with the Rockettes. She works hard to realize her dream, but as a young adult her life takes an unexpected turn. God uses Christmas time to take her to a very special place and show her what true happiness is all about.

The dance company, in it's 19th season, has over 450 students in the Marietta area that dance at the studio and in local churches and schools.

Tickets are $10 each until noon on Dec. 9 and $11 at the door. Tickets purchased online will be available for pick up in office, at rehearsals or at Will Call the day of the show.

For tickets, visit https://thespiritofdance-983100.square.site/product/ticket-sales-christmas-in-the-city-/144?cs=true&cst=custom .

For more information, call 678-522-3233 or visit www.thespiritofdance.com .

Upcoming shows at The Hunt House

The Hunt House, 1127 White Circle NW in Marietta, will have the following shows in December:

Dec. 9 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. will be Rolling Nowhere with Alma Russ.Dec. 16 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. will be an evening of singer-songwriters from across the Southeast featuring Chris Stalcup of Acworth, Matt Woods of Knoxville, Tennessee and Will Quinlan of Tampa, Florida. Tickets $15 advance, $20 at the door.

For more information, visit https://hunthousemarietta.com/ .

"Mixed Nuts" A Holiday Variety Show

The Atlanta Lyric Theatre will have "Mixed Nuts" A Holiday Variety Show from Dec. 9-18 at the Lyric Studio Theatre on Marietta Square, 12 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.

There will be singing, dancing and more. Participants can also enjoy a glass of wine with friends.

For more information, visit https://atlantalyrictheatre.com/ .

Thunder Lacrosse Reindeer Games

The Reindeer Games tournament is Thunder Lacrosse's annual 7vs7 Holiday themed tournament on Dec. 10-11 at the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex, 1034 Franklin Gateway SE in Marietta.

Participants can create their team and dress in their best holiday uniforms while competing in this tournament. There will be prizes for the best holiday team name and best holiday uniforms.

For more information and to register, visit https://thunderlax.com/reindeer-games/ .

The Sneaker Exit

Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have The Sneaker Exit on Dec. 11 from 1 to 7 p.m.

This is a sneaker convention where attendees can buy, sell and trade sneakers, streetwear and other items.

For more information, visit https://cobbgalleria.com/events/the-sneaker-exit-december-2022/ .

Upcoming shows at Coca-Cola Roxy

The Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 500 in the Cumberland area, will have the following shows in December:

Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. will be R.E.M.'s 40th Anniversary of Chronic Town Celebration Concert. The event is hosted by David Cross. Proceeds go to Planned Parenthood. The featured artists include: Chris and Rich Robinson, Darius Rucker, John Cameron Mitchell, Fred Armisen, Kevn Kinney, Mitch Easter, Steve Wynn, Lenny Kaye, Elf Power, Pylon Reenactment Society, David Ryan Harris and other special guests.Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. will be the Yacht Rock Revue Holiday Spectacular. The Yacht Rock Revue is everything the late ‘70s and early ‘80s should’ve been: massive sing-along soft rock hits, tight bell-bottom jeans, polyester shirts, vocal harmonies, sunglasses at night and breezy dancing.Dec. 30-31 will be Umphrey's McGee, an American jam band originally from South Bend, Indiana. The band experiments with many musical styles, including rock, metal, funk, jazz, blues, reggae, electronic, bluegrass, country and folk.

For more information, visit http://www.cocacolaroxy.com/ .

Christmas Back Home

The Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta, will have Christmas Back Home on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

The event will feature a medley of classic Christmas hits with a twist along with some original songs that have become new Christmas favorites.

For tickets, visit https://www.christmasbackhome.com/ .

Menorah Lighting at Avenue East Cobb

The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell ROad in Marietta, will have a Menorah Lighting on Dec. 18.

Participants can head over to the front lot at 5:30 p.m. for family-friendly activities, Chanukah treats and a Gelt Drop from the top of a Cobb County Fire Department's fire truck lift.

For more information, visit https://avenueeastcobb.com/events/menorah-lighting-at-avenue-east-cobb/ .

Christmas with Santa-tron

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, 1255 Roswell Road in Marietta, will have Christmas with Santa-tron on Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be letters to Santa, photos with Santa-tron, cotton candy and more.

For more information, call 678-496-9524 or visit https://andrettikarting.com/marietta .

Roswell Street Baptist Church to have Christmas Concert

Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street SE in Marietta, will have a Christmas Concert on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. with the RSBC Choir and Orchestra.

For more information, call 770-424-9800 or visit https://roswellstreet.com/ .

Sweets with Santa

The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team, 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta, will host Sweets with Santa on Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The free event will include pictures with Santa, a trackless train, a balloon artist and sweets.

For more information and to RSVP, visit www.janiceoverbeck.com .

Holiday Magic on Marietta Street

Downtown Powder Springs businesses Hand-Me-Ups, The Book Worm, and Rooted Trading Co. have come together to create the inaugural Holiday Magic on Marietta Street.

The event will be Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 with Dec. 23 being a rain date if needed. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature activities for children, holiday music, photo booths, holiday cocktails for sale, mistletoe and more.

The City will be shutting down Marietta Street during the event to promote walking traffic around downtown and into each open business. There will also be vendors set up in the street. All downtown parking will be available and open.

Energy Conservation. How Do I Save

Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Energy Conservation. How Do I Save on Dec. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

This presentation will provide an insight into how to save energy and lower costs in our electric bills. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

The Search for the Star of Bethlehem

West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have The Search for the Star of Bethlehem on Dec. 7 from 10 to 11 a.m.

A 2nd–3rd century fresco tomb painting in the Roman catacombs provides clues for dating the Star of Bethlehem. Participants will examine all the evidences, including the astrology of the Magi, the Gospel accounts, ancient Chinese astronomy, conversations with current astronomers and the Vatican's response. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

Shopping on Amazon

Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Shopping on Amazon on Dec. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Participants can get introduced to shopping on the popular website Amazon.com and learn how to search for products, compare prices, evaluate product reviews and learn about different Amazon’s shipping options. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

Holiday Gift Basket Design Class

Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Holiday Gift Basket Design Class on Dec. 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Participants can join District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield for this class and learn tips and tricks to design their own unique gifts just in time for the holidays. Supplies to create basket will be provided. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

Jingle Bell Bash Polar Express

North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Jingle Bell Bash Polar Express on Dec. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The event is sponsored by Edwards Jones, Wikenhoffer Pine Ridge Funeral Home and Sonder Health Plans. Cost is $8. Registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

Oh What Fun Holiday Party

Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Oh What Fun Holiday Party on Dec. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Participants can celebrate the season with holiday treats, including hot chocolate and various sweets then take part in games with the staff. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

What to Do with Leftovers

Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have What to Do with Leftovers on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Do you over cook? Do you discard food because you don’t know what to do with it? Participants can learn what to do with leftovers. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

What is Hospice? Ice Cream Social

Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have What is Hospice? Ice Cream Social on Dec. 9 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Hospice is not a place but a philosophy. Hospice aims to improve the quality of life for patient and the family. Hospice, doesn't mean giving up. Hospice means creating the best quality of life for the days, weeks and even years one has left. The event is presented by Olive Branch Hospice. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

Mix Mingle and Jingle

West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Mix Mingle and Jingle on Dec. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Participants can enjoy Christmas-themed small group activities led by center staff. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Cost is $5. Registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .