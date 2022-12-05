CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Thibodeau went big in Obi Toppin’s absence. Amid talk of using RJ Barrett as a small-ball power forward, the Knicks’ coach went with Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein in a two-big lineup with the second unit as the Knicks hammered the Hornets, 121-102, at Spectrum Center on Friday. “I liked the size of Isaiah and Jericho together,” Thibodeau said. Toppin suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula during the second quarter of the Knicks’ win over the Hawks at the Garden on Wednesday. The 24-year-old reserve and fan favorite will be reevaluated in two to three weeks, the...

