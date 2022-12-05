Rutgers honors former women’s basketball coach Vivian Stringer by naming court after her

Rutgers is honoring coach Vivian Stringer, who formally retired in the Spring, by putting her name on the court in the arena.

Stringer, the women’s basketball coach, sat out her last year due to health concerns.

“As I walked into this arena, I was stunned. I can’t believe it,” says Stringer. “From the bottom of my heart, I will always be cheering for Rutgers. Thank you so much.”

Stringer ended her career with the fifth most wins all time in women’s college basketball.