Police seek public’s help to ID, track down man wanted for slashing in Brooklyn
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying and tracking down a man wanted for an alleged slashing in Brooklyn.
The victim told police that the man, who she apparently knows, slashed her in the face with a razor blade during an argument last Friday in front of 459 Fulton St.
The suspect ran off, leaving the victim to be treated at a hospital for a severe laceration.
The attack left the victim in serious but stable condition.
Comments / 5