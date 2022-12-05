ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek public’s help to ID, track down man wanted for slashing in Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police are looking for the public's help in identifying and tracking down a man wanted for an alleged slashing in Brooklyn.

The victim told police that the man, who she apparently knows, slashed her in the face with a razor blade during an argument last Friday in front of 459 Fulton St.

The suspect ran off, leaving the victim to be treated at a hospital for a severe laceration.

The attack left the victim in serious but stable condition.

