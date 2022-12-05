ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surveillance video released that shows accused attempted rapist

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Authorities are hoping that a new surveillance video released to the public will help them track down a man wanted for an alleged rape attempt in Fort Greene.

A 19-year-old victim was walking home from school on Lafayette Avenue last week when the man in the video forced her to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. last Monday.

The victim apparently refused medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

