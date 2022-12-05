ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Jurors hear opening arguments in murder trial of former police officer Aaron Dean

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Knn9R_0jXki3ld00

Jurors are expected to hear opening arguments Monday morning in the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who is accused in the deadly 2019 shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.

The jury was selected Friday consisting of six women and eight men with two of them to be designated as alternates. No Black jurors were selected in a case that has been racially charged.

Monday will be a half-day for the proceedings because of the funeral for former Fort Worth City Council member Jim Lane, who was the lead lawyer for Dean's defense team. Lane died a week ago Sunday.

