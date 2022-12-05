Man killed, woman badly hurt in Haltom City house fire

A Haltom City man is dead and a woman is in the hospital because of Sunday's fire at a home on Rita Lane near Denton Highway and Broadway.

The home was blazing when fire crews arrived to find two people still inside.

Firefighters rushed in to bring them out but the man was already dead. The woman was air-lifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators don't yet know the cause of the fire.

MEDIA ADVISORY/NEWS RELEASE For Immediate Release Sunday, December 4, 2022 Posted by Haltom City Fire Department on Sunday, December 4, 2022

