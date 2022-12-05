Oyster Bay's Planting Fields Arboretum teleports visitors to a 1920s Christmas

The Planting Fields Arboretum is hosting its Home for the Holidays event, beginning on Friday, where visitors can take in the magic at a place that feels almost frozen in time.

The event features tours of the estate, gift ideas, music, food and more.

Those who attend the event can tour the Coe family's festive 65-room Gold Coast mansion and experience what a 1920s Christmas was like.

They will see the grand dining room's tree, which was decorated by children in the community. There will also be a fireplace where visitors can get warm and toasty.

There is even a secret room in the den that was a hidden bar used during Prohibition.

The facility's main green house also has festive poinsettias on display.

"It's a place you don't come to once - you come all the time and every time I promise you, there is going to be a surprise," said Gina Wouter of Planting Fields Arboretum.

Home for the Holidays will take place Dec. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18. More info can be found here.