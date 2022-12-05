ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

WFMJ.com

Salem City Schools receives over $57 million for construction project

The Salem City School District is among five school districts in Ohio to receive over $210 million in state funding along with $142 million in local funding for construction projects. Salem City Schools received $57,397,466 total. The funding will go towards building a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary,...
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown voters sign petition to oust Trustee

People who live in Austintown may have found legal precedent in removing Township Trustee Steve Kent from office. Matt Stone has more on the criminal sexual battery case against Steven Kent who says he has no plans to give up that seat. Brenda Rider of Austintown says she and others...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Canfield High School: Keep sick students home

Officials in the Canfield Local School District are trying to control the spread of illness. A post on the Canfield Schools Facebook page states that there has been “an abundance” of illness at the high school. The district says it is working with the health department to stop...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls council votes to use sheriff's office for police coverage

Outside Newton Falls council chambers Wednesday - anger at elected officials offset by support for the city's police department and its ousted chief. Inside council chambers - the chief himself waiting to hear a decision about the future of the department he led. A decision that angered nearly 100 residents...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty

A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Commissioner Frenchko alleges assault by Trumbull County official

21 News has obtained a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff detailing what witnesses had to say about an alleged workplace confrontation between County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and Human Resources Director Charles Leightner. THE COMMISIONER’S STORY. Frenchko told deputies that Leightner punched her in the rib cage after she...
WFMJ.com

2 in custody after Austintown shooting

Two people are in custody after a shooting in Austintown. The incident happened around 2 p.m. near Elmwood Avenue and Forest Hill Drive. Police say shots were fired in the intersection there. No one was hit during the shooting but police did block off the area for a time. Austintown...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Local non-profits provide free eye care and glasses to students

Students at Youngstown Community School received new prescription eyeglasses thanks to a eye health initiative by local non-profit organizations Sight for All United, United Way of Youngstown and Vision to Learn. The organizations launched a Vision Van which provides access to eyecare services for K-12 students in the tri-county area.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Local food pantry closing its doors Thursday

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Thursday is the last day for the Oasis Food Ministry in Columbiana. The pantry is located at First Christian Church. Volunteers running Oasis said they notified church leaders they needed to step down back in August. When no replacements were found, they decided December 8 would be the last day.
COLUMBIANA, OH

