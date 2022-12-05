Read full article on original website
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
WFMJ.com
Salem City Schools receives over $57 million for construction project
The Salem City School District is among five school districts in Ohio to receive over $210 million in state funding along with $142 million in local funding for construction projects. Salem City Schools received $57,397,466 total. The funding will go towards building a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary,...
WTOV 9
Three members of Carrollton Exempted Village Schools facing several charges
CARROLL COUNTY, OH — Three members of the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools were indicted on Wednesday by the Carroll County Grand Jury. Superintendent Dr. David Quattrochi, along with school board member Michael Pozderac and his wife Jackie, a teacher in the district are each facing ten charges. The charges...
Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school
The Salem City School District is getting $37,882 from Ohio to expand its campus.
WFMJ.com
Austintown voters sign petition to oust Trustee
People who live in Austintown may have found legal precedent in removing Township Trustee Steve Kent from office. Matt Stone has more on the criminal sexual battery case against Steven Kent who says he has no plans to give up that seat. Brenda Rider of Austintown says she and others...
Patient breaks staff member’s leg at local mental health facility, charges filed
Police were called to a local psychiatric hospital after a patient assaulted a staff member
WFMJ.com
Canfield High School: Keep sick students home
Officials in the Canfield Local School District are trying to control the spread of illness. A post on the Canfield Schools Facebook page states that there has been “an abundance” of illness at the high school. The district says it is working with the health department to stop...
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls council votes to use sheriff's office for police coverage
Outside Newton Falls council chambers Wednesday - anger at elected officials offset by support for the city's police department and its ousted chief. Inside council chambers - the chief himself waiting to hear a decision about the future of the department he led. A decision that angered nearly 100 residents...
Campus of Care filling up in Austintown
The Mahoning Valley Campus of Care is filling up.
WFMJ.com
Fair dates announced for Canfield, Columbiana County and Trumbull County
Even though many are planning for the holiday season, some Ohioans are getting ready for the fair food and rides. The 2023 Ohio Agricultural Fair Schedule was recently released, revealing the dates for the Canfield Fair, Columbiana County Fair and the Trumbull County Fair. The Canfield Fair will run from...
WFMJ.com
Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty
A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
Newton Falls votes to put policing in hands of sheriff
Newton Falls City Council council voted Wednesday to place policing in the hands of the Trumbull County Sheriff's department.
WFMJ.com
Commissioner Frenchko alleges assault by Trumbull County official
21 News has obtained a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff detailing what witnesses had to say about an alleged workplace confrontation between County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and Human Resources Director Charles Leightner. THE COMMISIONER’S STORY. Frenchko told deputies that Leightner punched her in the rib cage after she...
wtae.com
Boil water advisory for parts of city of Butler, Butler Township, Center Township
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water announced a precautionary boil water advisory in parts of the city of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township on Thursday night. A map of the affected areas is posted here. "Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to...
Local cosmetology teacher warns against changes to licensing in Ohio
Ohio Lawmakers are just one step further to passing a bill that could impact cosmetology and barber students, as well as whoever gets beauty services done.
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 8, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
Kent State students present plans for St. Joe’s site in Warren
The demolition of Warren's former St. Joseph Hospital is underway.
WFMJ.com
2 in custody after Austintown shooting
Two people are in custody after a shooting in Austintown. The incident happened around 2 p.m. near Elmwood Avenue and Forest Hill Drive. Police say shots were fired in the intersection there. No one was hit during the shooting but police did block off the area for a time. Austintown...
WFMJ.com
Local non-profits provide free eye care and glasses to students
Students at Youngstown Community School received new prescription eyeglasses thanks to a eye health initiative by local non-profit organizations Sight for All United, United Way of Youngstown and Vision to Learn. The organizations launched a Vision Van which provides access to eyecare services for K-12 students in the tri-county area.
WFMJ.com
Austintown student charged with Inducing Panic for threat made to school Tuesday
An Austintown student has been charged with Inducing Panic after a threat made to Niles High School on Tuesday. Police say a Niles student relayed information about the threat to the school's administration, and Niles Police began investigating the threat. Police say the threat was made over social media. Police...
Local food pantry closing its doors Thursday
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Thursday is the last day for the Oasis Food Ministry in Columbiana. The pantry is located at First Christian Church. Volunteers running Oasis said they notified church leaders they needed to step down back in August. When no replacements were found, they decided December 8 would be the last day.
