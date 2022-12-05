ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

News Channel Nebraska

Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt of court

A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The sources also told CNN that Chief Judge Beryl Howell instead pressed the Trump team and the Justice Department to work together to find a mutually agreeable resolution.
WASHINGTON, DC
News Channel Nebraska

NE House members split on same-sex marriage vote

For the second time in a week, Nebraska’s House members—all Republicans—have split their votes on a key issue. As the House voted today 258-169 in favor of legislation that provides federal protection for same-sex and interracial marriages, Congressman Don Bacon went along with the majority, while Congressmen Mike Flood and Adrian Smith voted against the Respect for Marriage Act.
NEBRASKA STATE

