Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American History
Nipsey Hussle's gold chains with the diamond-encrusted Malcolm X pendant, is currently on display at Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. Ali's boxing robe, Prince's guitar, and costumes from Selena are among 200 objects from beloved icons on display.
Voices of Wards 7 & 8, Holiday Giving: ‘You Just Want To Take Care Of Your People In The Best Way That You Can’
The holiday season is upon us and amidst all the cheer, we’re also wrapped up in finding the perfect gift for the ones we love and care about. But gifts aren’t always a given. They can be a luxury that is out of reach for some families, especially with skyrocketing rents in D.C., as well as inflation. So community organizers in Wards 7 and 8 are trying to fill that need by providing gifts, school supplies, and support for families across D.C.
Historic Anacostia Residents Treated to Christmas Carolers
Many residents of the Historic Anacostia neighborhood in southeast D.C. received a holiday treat when 17 of their neighbors and other District residents sang Christmas carols throughout the area. The post Historic Anacostia Residents Treated to Christmas Carolers appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
Hilltop
Members of Howard Community Reflect on the Life of Alumnus After His Recent Death
The Howard community and beyond are grieving and commemorating the life of Sultan-Diego Abdullah Sulayman, an undergraduate alumnus and prospective Bayan Islamic Graduate School candidate, who died at 26-years-old in his sleep. The cause of his death is currently unknown upon autopsy. After Sulayman’s death on Oct. 30, a memorial...
ggwash.org
The legacy of Arthur Wilmer Park
Entertainment venues such as The Howard Theatre, Evan’s Grill, and Arthur Wilmer “Wilmer’s” Park opened the door to a world that existed separately and unequally, a world where Black patrons could hear and see live performances from groups that would have been out of reach and inaccessible if not for these places, a world where touring artists could not only perform but also eat in public and get a few hours of rest before moving on to their next stop.
Prince George’s County Executive hosts inaugural gala
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hosted her inaugural gala and celebrated new leadership on Wednesday. The gala hosted at the Gaylord Hotel was focused on commemorating the past 4 years in Prince George’s County and celebrating all the elected leaders in the county and state of […]
'I am not a hero' | Woman recalls scary moments aboard train during Metro Center shooting
WASHINGTON — In less than 24 hours, there were shootings at two different Metro stations across the District. One was at Metro Center Station in Northwest. Lisa Mae Crawford was on board a red line trained headed into Metro Center, as gunfire erupted. "I saw all of these people...
Prince George’s school board may soon choose new leadership
Former and current board members have accused board chair Juanita Miller of misconduct in office, and other infractions. The post Prince George’s school board may soon choose new leadership appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wpsu.org
Club soccer puts the sport out of reach for many kids
Youth soccer coach Pierre Hedji co-founded the club DCXI to give kids in Washington, D.C., a chance to learn the game, develop their skills and compete, just as he did when he was a kid growing up in Benin. "It was street soccer," he remembers, "you were using whatever you...
WTOP
‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown
Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown. The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.
popville.com
Celebrity Sightings in This Town
Thanks to Matt Urquijo for sharing: “LIZ TRUSS SIGHTING IN DC. Citizen M on Capitol Hill. I wonder why she’s here?”. “Bmore/DC Bushwick Book Club – Tea Dragon Society – December 9th”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. “Dear PoPville, The Bushwick Book Club (and it’s...
NBC Washington
News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022
"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf
A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at The Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of The Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest liveaboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at The Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
Wbaltv.com
'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland
A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
mocoshow.com
Raising Cane’s Sets Opening Date for First D.C. Metro Area Location
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. metropolitan region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. Raising Cane’s has announced that the restaurant will officially open on Tuesday, December 13th. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
popville.com
Shooting in LeDroit Park Wed. Night
“Alert: Shooting investigation in the 1800 block of 3rd Street NW No Lookout.”. Updates if/when more info is released.
GW Hatchet
D.C. officials planning a study to authorize nonvehicular transportation
D.C. officials will study travel patterns in Foggy Bottom this spring to consider better connecting Foggy Bottom to the Georgetown Waterfront and Rock Creek Park through improved traffic infrastructure. Ron Barron, a community planner for the D.C. Office of Planning, said the study will work to decide whether city planners...
Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An altercation between two teens at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast, D.C. resulted in three people getting shot yesterday morning. The incident happened around 9 am at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. A fight broke out between a 15-year-old victim and three suspects on the train platform. One of the suspects shot the victim in the thigh and fired his gun several times. Stray bullets hit a 34-year-old woman in her ankle and another 15-year-old male in his foot while they were sitting on a bench nearby. The initial victim is in critical condition The post Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station appeared first on Shore News Network.
YAHOO!
FBI: Images, phone records, license plate readers link RI man to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man in a Bryant University sweatshirt photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, has been identified as a Rhode Island resident and arrested and charged with several crimes, federal officials say. William B. Cotton, 53, of Hopkinton, is the third Rhode Islander charged in...
