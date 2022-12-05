For as great as Saturday was for the Georgia football program, it was not a day to remember for the Georgia secondary. The Bulldogs gave up 502 passing yards, the most ever by a Kirby Smart defense in a single game. Most of the damage came in the second half, after LSU inserted Garrett Nussmeier into the game. Some of it can be chalked up to the game situation — the Bulldogs carried a 35-10 lead out of halftime — but Nussmeier showed Georgia’s secondary can be had.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO