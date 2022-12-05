ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

From the bench to the mountaintop, Stetson Bennett knows he earned Heisman Trophy invite

NEW YORK — Stetson Bennett’s past week has taken him all over the country. Last Saturday, he was winning MVP honors in the SEC championship game. On Monday, he took home the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s top player who began their career as a walk-on. Friday saw him pose for pictures with the Heisman Trophy, the top individual honor in the sport. He did so along fellow finalists Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud and Max Duggan.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Can Stetson Bennett Make One Last Push at Georgia History?

It was a bit surprising when Stetson Bennett announced his decision to return to the University of Georgia for one more season. Why not just end it as a national champion and why risk diminishing an already incredible legacy and story? With the 2022 college football season nearing its final days, ...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football secondary knows it has ‘a lot of work to do’ before facing Ohio State offense

For as great as Saturday was for the Georgia football program, it was not a day to remember for the Georgia secondary. The Bulldogs gave up 502 passing yards, the most ever by a Kirby Smart defense in a single game. Most of the damage came in the second half, after LSU inserted Garrett Nussmeier into the game. Some of it can be chalked up to the game situation — the Bulldogs carried a 35-10 lead out of halftime — but Nussmeier showed Georgia’s secondary can be had.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia

It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent.  That may be the case for the majority of ...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Brock Bowers makes more Georgia football history, wins Mackey Award

ATHENS — Brock Bowers became the first Georgia player in history to be named the John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end on Thursday night. Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta were the other two finalists, and an ESPN expert had predicted the Fighting Irish player would win the award.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

The Moment Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett Took a Stand

ATHENS - There was hardly any sound. The crowd and most of the players on the field didn’t know what had just happened. Alabama’s Brian Branch nonchalantly held the ball Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett had thrown nanoseconds before he stepped out of bounds. It was such an odd play - no one on the field thought it was a fumble.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sees first player enter the transfer portal ahead of College Football Playoff game

Georgia defensive lineman Bill Norton has entered the transfer portal, becoming the first Bulldog this season to do so. “I have officially entered the transfer portal,” Norton wrote in a message posted to Twitter. “Thank you to Coach Smart for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this team for the past 4 years and attain a National Championship. Im forever grateful for Coach Scott for taking a chance on me and forever believing in me, even if I didn’t. Thank you Dawg Nation for for everything.”
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt says Volunteers would beat Georgia in rematch

You can’t knock Jalin Hyatt for his confidence. The Tennessee wide receiver was asked if his Volunteers would win in a rematch against the Georgia Bulldogs if the two teams met in a playoff-type setting. Georgia won the first matchup 27-13 in Sanford Stadium in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
landgrantholyland.com

2023 Ohio State commit named Ohio Player of the Year

There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba out, Kevin Wilson gone, C.J. Stroud a Heisman finalist, transfer portal options: Ohio State rants

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Buckeye Talk Rants, Doug Lesmerises is covering four main topics off the top and then running through rants from text subscribers. First, (1:32) Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Ohio State career is officially over as the star receiver will not recover from his hamstring injury to be able to play in the Buckeyes’ playoff semifinal against Georgia.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State's Brian Hartline Getting Mentioned For Prominent Job

It might not be long until Brian Hartline gets his first head-coaching opportunity. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers at Ohio State, interviewed for the Cincinnati gig last week before the school decided to go with Scott Satterfield. Just one week later, he's now getting mentioned for the Purdue head-coaching...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake

On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights thanks to a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Ohio State guard Tanner Holden. It was an absolutely incredible play in a huge moment, but it caused quite a bit of controversy because it appears the shot shouldn’t have counted. And a day later, the Read more... The post Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
cedarblueprints.com

Eviction emergency: rent increases leave tenants distraught

When a letter arrived in the mail informing Lexington Gardens resident Barbara Daniel that she had to vacate her property within the next 30 days, she was initially shocked and confused. What she didn’t know was that her house, along with hundreds more in Athens that generally housed low income residents, had been purchased by Florida based investment group Prosperity Capital Partners. After the acquisitions Prosperity Capital, who did not respond to a request for an interview, raised rent almost 93%, from $825 to $1,595 per month.
ATHENS, GA
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

