dawgnation.com
CJ Stroud offers up first thoughts on Georgia football: ‘They have very little to no weaknesses’
NEW YORK — Stetson Bennett and CJ Stroud hadn’t gotten to know each other that well prior to Friday. That’s going to change over the course of the weekend, as the two future foes are both Heisman Trophy finalists. Bennett led the No. 1 Bulldogs, throwing for...
dawgnation.com
From the bench to the mountaintop, Stetson Bennett knows he earned Heisman Trophy invite
NEW YORK — Stetson Bennett’s past week has taken him all over the country. Last Saturday, he was winning MVP honors in the SEC championship game. On Monday, he took home the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s top player who began their career as a walk-on. Friday saw him pose for pictures with the Heisman Trophy, the top individual honor in the sport. He did so along fellow finalists Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud and Max Duggan.
Can Stetson Bennett Make One Last Push at Georgia History?
It was a bit surprising when Stetson Bennett announced his decision to return to the University of Georgia for one more season. Why not just end it as a national champion and why risk diminishing an already incredible legacy and story? With the 2022 college football season nearing its final days, ...
rockytopinsider.com
Ohio State vs. Georgia Betting Odds: Can Buckeyes Continue Positive Trend as Rare Underdogs?
Following another 11-1 regular season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, they have found themselves in the College Football Playoff for the fifth time in program history. But when they take the field at the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve to face the top-seeded Georgia Bulldogs, they will be in a position that this program does not face often.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football secondary knows it has ‘a lot of work to do’ before facing Ohio State offense
For as great as Saturday was for the Georgia football program, it was not a day to remember for the Georgia secondary. The Bulldogs gave up 502 passing yards, the most ever by a Kirby Smart defense in a single game. Most of the damage came in the second half, after LSU inserted Garrett Nussmeier into the game. Some of it can be chalked up to the game situation — the Bulldogs carried a 35-10 lead out of halftime — but Nussmeier showed Georgia’s secondary can be had.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Putting Full-Court Press on Four-star 2024 Running Back Jordan Marshall, Who Hopes to Commit by Early Summer
Running back is one of the most important positions for Ohio State to recruit in the 2024 cycle. Considering the Buckeyes may not take a running back in 2023, OSU desperately needs a premier tailback to anchor its 2024 class, and maybe even two. Its top target may just reside in the state of Ohio.
BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia
It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent. That may be the case for the majority of ...
dawgnation.com
Brock Bowers makes more Georgia football history, wins Mackey Award
ATHENS — Brock Bowers became the first Georgia player in history to be named the John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end on Thursday night. Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta were the other two finalists, and an ESPN expert had predicted the Fighting Irish player would win the award.
dawgpost.com
The Moment Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett Took a Stand
ATHENS - There was hardly any sound. The crowd and most of the players on the field didn’t know what had just happened. Alabama’s Brian Branch nonchalantly held the ball Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett had thrown nanoseconds before he stepped out of bounds. It was such an odd play - no one on the field thought it was a fumble.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football sees first player enter the transfer portal ahead of College Football Playoff game
Georgia defensive lineman Bill Norton has entered the transfer portal, becoming the first Bulldog this season to do so. “I have officially entered the transfer portal,” Norton wrote in a message posted to Twitter. “Thank you to Coach Smart for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this team for the past 4 years and attain a National Championship. Im forever grateful for Coach Scott for taking a chance on me and forever believing in me, even if I didn’t. Thank you Dawg Nation for for everything.”
dawgnation.com
Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt says Volunteers would beat Georgia in rematch
You can’t knock Jalin Hyatt for his confidence. The Tennessee wide receiver was asked if his Volunteers would win in a rematch against the Georgia Bulldogs if the two teams met in a playoff-type setting. Georgia won the first matchup 27-13 in Sanford Stadium in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
landgrantholyland.com
2023 Ohio State commit named Ohio Player of the Year
There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba out, Kevin Wilson gone, C.J. Stroud a Heisman finalist, transfer portal options: Ohio State rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Buckeye Talk Rants, Doug Lesmerises is covering four main topics off the top and then running through rants from text subscribers. First, (1:32) Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Ohio State career is officially over as the star receiver will not recover from his hamstring injury to be able to play in the Buckeyes’ playoff semifinal against Georgia.
Ohio State's Brian Hartline Getting Mentioned For Prominent Job
It might not be long until Brian Hartline gets his first head-coaching opportunity. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers at Ohio State, interviewed for the Cincinnati gig last week before the school decided to go with Scott Satterfield. Just one week later, he's now getting mentioned for the Purdue head-coaching...
Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake
On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights thanks to a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Ohio State guard Tanner Holden. It was an absolutely incredible play in a huge moment, but it caused quite a bit of controversy because it appears the shot shouldn’t have counted. And a day later, the Read more... The post Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
cedarblueprints.com
Eviction emergency: rent increases leave tenants distraught
When a letter arrived in the mail informing Lexington Gardens resident Barbara Daniel that she had to vacate her property within the next 30 days, she was initially shocked and confused. What she didn’t know was that her house, along with hundreds more in Athens that generally housed low income residents, had been purchased by Florida based investment group Prosperity Capital Partners. After the acquisitions Prosperity Capital, who did not respond to a request for an interview, raised rent almost 93%, from $825 to $1,595 per month.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
WOUB
Kevin Lanier gets graphic design position at NBC 4 in Columbus
ATHENS, OH – Kevin Lanier ’22 hasn’t been out of college for very long, but already has a job as a graphic designer at NBC 4 in Columbus thanks to his experience at Ohio University and WOUB. “I started working at WOUB during my senior year in...
cwcolumbus.com
Powell surgeon known for TikTok videos has license suspended, former patients speak out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio surgeon known for her videos on TikTok has had her medical license suspended. Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe has been in private practice in Ohio since 2010 and operates out of Roxy Plastic Surgery, located in Powell. Dr. Grawe is better known to...
