Marilyn Nowland, 90, of Ashley, Illinois, passed away on December 6, 2022, at Nature Trail Health Care in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born March 29, 1932, in Saint Louis, Missouri to the late Albert and Helen (Perjak) Someski. Marilyn married Meredith Nowland on June 20, 1953, in Radom, Illinois. They were blessed with 69 years of marriage. Marilyn is survived by her sons, Gale Nowland and wife, Charlet of Waltonville, Illinois, Randy Nowland and wife, Marsha of Waltonville, Illinois, and Rick Nowland and wife, Carolyn of Scheller, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Marcena Williams of Waltonville, Illinois; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur Ray Someski and wife, Crystal; sister, Gloriann Nowland; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her son, Dale Nowland. Marilyn was a faithful member of Saint Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She worked alongside her husband on the family farm.

ASHLEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO