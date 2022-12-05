Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Head To 4th Ranked Columbia To Face Dylan Murphy And The Eagles
The Salem Wildcats take their 1-5 record to the court tonight at 4th ranked Columbia. The Eagles enter at 6-1 on the season. Salem will have to start with slowing down 6-7 big man Dylan Murphy who comes in averaging over 20 points per game and has already signed to play next year at a Division 2 St Leo University in Florida. I’ll have the play by play starting around 7:30 on 100.1 FM and streaming online.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Bowlers Beat Bluford
The Salem Wildcats bowled Bluford at Mt Vernon last night winning 2860-2189. Ryan Detering led the Cats with a 648 series. Rhett Detering had the high game of 253.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/13 – Nesta Frost
Nesta Frost, 100, of Centralia passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 11, 1922, the daughter of Arthur and Frankie (Adams) Garner in Salem. She married Veron Frost on June 28, 1944, at the First Christian Church in Salem, and he preceded her in death in April of 2004.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/12 – Rosebud M. Beard
Rosebud M. Beard, 91, of Salem, Illinois, formerly of Iuka passed away December 9, 2022, at Twin Willows Nursing Home in Salem. Born August 13, 1931, in Xenia, IL, she was the daughter of Lance and Ora Marie (Sills) Warren. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Monday in the...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/11 – Betty J. Baxter
Betty J. Baxter, age 70 of Salem, passed away at her home on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Betty was born on January 31, 1952, the daughter of Matt and Betty Mae Smith. She married Ralph E. Baxter in 2000 and he survives in Salem. In addition to her husband, she...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/12 – Randall Gene Knolhoff
Randall Gene Knolhoff, age 72, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 10:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Odin Healthcare Center in Odin, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Randall Gene Knolhoff are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where friends may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mr. Knolhoff’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/11 – Rosemary Q. Myers
Rosemary Q. Myers, age 93, of Centralia, Illinois, entered into rest at 2:42 P.M. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at SSM Health Saint Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. She was born on June 3, 1929, in Ralls, Texas, the daughter of Thomas Lafayette and Ada (Powell) Qualls. Rosemary was first married to Gene Flannigan and they later divorced, she then married George W. Cox, Jr. and who preceded her in death, and she was lastly married to Raymond Myers and who preceded her in death.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/12 – James L. Ashford
James L. Ashford, 74, of Sandoval passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at his home. He was born on June 12, 1948, the son of George and Opal (Westfall) Ashford in Watsonville, California. Survivors include his beloved family, children Vanessa Dillingham (Doug Marshke) of Greenwood, Indiana, and Jason Ashford of...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/13 – Terry S. Kash
Terry S. Kash, 60, of Opdyke, Illinois, passed away at 8:40 am on December 9, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born September 12, 1962, in Mount Vernon to Floyd and Noma Lee (Moss) Kash. Terry married Tina (Lowery) Kash on June 19, 1982, in Opdyke, Illinois. They were blessed with 40 years of marriage.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Grad Heading To IBCA HOF
Salem High grad and Centralia Annies head women’s basketball coach Katie Meador-Steffen has been chosen to be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a player. Meador-Steffen was only the 3rd Salem basketball player to go over 2,000 scoring 2230 and following high school, she played basketball and Florida Gulf Coast University.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/11 – Max Lee Ehrat
Max Lee Ehrat, 63, of Vernon, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born on May 17, 1959, the son of Marvin and Belva (Henry) Ehrat in Vandalia. He married Kathy Hansen on September 8, 2012, in Vernon and she survives in Vernon.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/9 – Kenny Hogan
Kenny Hogan, age 71 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
Effingham Radio
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months, of Edgewood, Illinois went to be with the Lord away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Nathan Delks will be officiating. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood. Memorials may go to the Makenna’s Sunshine Trust.
edglentoday.com
ISP Confirms Fatality In Madison County Crash At Illinois Route 3/Oldenburg Road
MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal two-unit motor vehicle crash that occurred at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Illinois Route 3 southbound at Oldenburg Road, Madison County. The drivers involved were as follows: Unit 1 - Alexander C. Maguire, a 22-year-old male from...
Former standout wrestler dies in wrong-way crash in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A former standout wrestler at Roxana High School died in a wrong-way crash in Madison County Tuesday night. A crash report from the Illinois State Police said Alex Maguire died after his car crashed head-on with another vehicle while driving in the wrong direction on Illinois Route 3.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 7th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a homeless Salem man for a child sex offender registration violation after he was found in a public park. Police report Russell Wimberly was located near the boat dock on the Salem Reservoir. Police say Wimberly was free on bond on another sex offender registration violation at the time of his arrest.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/11 – Edward G. Hendrix
Edward G. Hendrix, age 88 of Salem, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Edward was born on April 3, 1934, in Mattoon, Kentucky the son of Thomas G. and Alma Gusta (Farley) Hendrix. He married Peggy Jo Lynn on May 13, 1967, in Morganfield, Kentucky and she preceded him in death on May 9, 2017.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/10 – Marilyn Nowland
Marilyn Nowland, 90, of Ashley, Illinois, passed away on December 6, 2022, at Nature Trail Health Care in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born March 29, 1932, in Saint Louis, Missouri to the late Albert and Helen (Perjak) Someski. Marilyn married Meredith Nowland on June 20, 1953, in Radom, Illinois. They were blessed with 69 years of marriage. Marilyn is survived by her sons, Gale Nowland and wife, Charlet of Waltonville, Illinois, Randy Nowland and wife, Marsha of Waltonville, Illinois, and Rick Nowland and wife, Carolyn of Scheller, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Marcena Williams of Waltonville, Illinois; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur Ray Someski and wife, Crystal; sister, Gloriann Nowland; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her son, Dale Nowland. Marilyn was a faithful member of Saint Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She worked alongside her husband on the family farm.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/09 – Frank Allen
Frank Allen, 49, of Odin, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, in Salem Township Hospital. Frank was born January 16, 1973, in Carbondale, the son of Robert Allen and Norma (Dailey) Marcum. Frank is survived by both his parents: Robert Allen of Wyoming and Norma Marcum of Odin; one daughter:...
Comments / 0