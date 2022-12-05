ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Heights, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cleveland19.com

3 men arrested for robbery and kidnapping, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, three men were arrested Thursday afternoon for robbery and kidnapping. Officers arrived at the 900 block of Ardella Avenue around 2 p.m. after another resident reported seeing men with guns and ski masks. Police say the suspects ran into the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Man arrested after police pursuit in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 42-year-old Cleveland man was taken into custody after "recklessly" driving a motorized bicycle inside Crocker Park, leading to a chase with police officers. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident...
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Sentencing for man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 29-year-old man convicted of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018 was sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. In November, a jury...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights mom wants to send a message to all parents– monitor their children’s social media activity. Taylor Davis said her son, 12-year-old Tristan Casson, enjoyed TikTok and loved to learn new dances. This time around, she says he fell victim to a dangerous trend.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH

