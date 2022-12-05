Read full article on original website
‘Harrowing’: 3 men arrested following robbery, kidnapping, hostage situation in Akron
Three men have been arrested after a robbery and kidnapping in Akron Thursday.
cleveland19.com
3 men arrested for robbery and kidnapping, Akron police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, three men were arrested Thursday afternoon for robbery and kidnapping. Officers arrived at the 900 block of Ardella Avenue around 2 p.m. after another resident reported seeing men with guns and ski masks. Police say the suspects ran into the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
3 men arrested by Akron Police after 'brazen robbery, kidnapping' Thursday
Three men were arrested by Akron Police Thursday afternoon after what officials say was a brazen robbery and kidnapping as the men fled from a house surrounded by officers.
Missing Perry Twp. man found dead in nursery across from home
A Perry Twp. man who had last been seen on Nov. 28 and was reported missing on Dec. 1 was found dead Friday inside a nursery across from his home, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Man loses $75,000 in online dating scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer met with a resident Nov. 28 at the police station. The man said that in the spring, he had met a person on a dating website. He believed he was talking with a woman named “Jennifer.” The suspect’s online username, however, reflected a different name.
Man shot near Cleveland Greyhound bus station
A man is seriously injured after being shot in Cleveland early Thursday morning.
Man wanted for questioning in double homicide arrested after car breaks down in Ashtabula
A man wanted for questioning in a double homicide in Paulding County is now in custody in Ashtabula.
cleveland19.com
Police: Man charged with double homicide in Ashtabula after driving victim’s car across state
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County Sheriffs Deputies on Thursday arrested and charged a man in connection to a double homicide in Paulding County after being found driving the victim’s car across the state. The man called police at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 8 to report his car...
Man arrested after police pursuit in Westlake
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 42-year-old Cleveland man was taken into custody after "recklessly" driving a motorized bicycle inside Crocker Park, leading to a chase with police officers. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident...
Youngstown detective working 5-year-old murder tries to keep the case warm
Edward Memmer's remains were found Nov, 30, 2017, by a city wastewater crew in a wooded area at Erie Street and Earle Avenue. Memmer was dismembered and his remains were found in several garbage bags.
Man goes on shoplifting spree: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30, an employee of the Goodwill store, 13908 Cedar Road, reported that a man who had stolen items from the store had left and gone to the neighboring CVS/Pharmacy store. Police found the man inside CVS and cited him for theft. He was found to have...
Man sentenced in murder of mother found under Cleveland church steps
A man convicted of killing a young mother in Cleveland was sentenced to life in prison with parole possibility after 15 years.
Passports and money stolen at Hopkins; how police got them back: I-Team
Police video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team video shows how officers got back the passports and money, and now the victims are getting justice.
cleveland19.com
Sentencing for man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 29-year-old man convicted of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018 was sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. In November, a jury...
Two men escape correctional facility in Elyria
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
New charges in 2020 shooting of Cleveland police officer
The FOX 8 I-Team has found charges just filed against a woman for shooting a Cleveland police officer and sending him to the hospital more than two years ago.
cleveland19.com
Man in serious condition after early morning shooting in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after an early morning shooting, according to Cleveland police. Around 2 a.m. Thursday, fire and EMS responded to the East 30th area of Chester Avenue for a reported shooting. Police said the man walked down to the Greyhound Bus...
cleveland19.com
12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights mom wants to send a message to all parents– monitor their children’s social media activity. Taylor Davis said her son, 12-year-old Tristan Casson, enjoyed TikTok and loved to learn new dances. This time around, she says he fell victim to a dangerous trend.
56-year-old inmate dies hours after being booked at Cuyahoga County Jail
A 56-year-old man who was booked into Cuyahoga County Jail Thursday morning was found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead early Friday morning, according to officials.
