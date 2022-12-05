Authors have to pick out names over and over again for their characters. And some of them are pretty fantastic at it. Shakespeare helped invent the names Olivia, Miranda, and Jessica, which all are popular today. Charles Dickens gave his characters names that represented their personalities, from the miserly Scrooge in A Christmas Carol to the pompous Mr. Pumblechook in Great Expectations. And we all should bow to Jane Austen for naming her most beautiful, most popular, most perfect character after herself in Pride and Prejudice. Many kids today are named for iconic literary characters or authors. Harper, Atticus, and Scout have all become popular names inspired by To Kill a Mockingbird. And Matilda, Eloise, Ramona and Madeline all are certainly getting a boost from the association with their spunky children’s book characters. Authors use names to symbolize many aspects of their characters and in doing so create many strong associations. But this made me curious. Since authors can be so intentional and specific with their character names, what names do they choose when it comes to having their own children?

