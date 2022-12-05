Read full article on original website
8 December Mystery & Thrillers To End the Year Reading
We’ve made it to all the best of year lists, plus all the lists shouting excitement for the books that are coming in 2023. But we still have the month of December, which is the right-in-this-moment time. While it’s traditionally been the quiet time of publishing where they don’t put out a lot of books, I’ve noticed blockbuster series and/or authors getting December releases in the last few years, including this year, which has a new entry in a very popular YA murder mystery series.
10 of the Best New Children’s Books Out in December 2022
Can you believe it’s the last month of 2022!? It seems unbelievable. December is a big month for me — not only do I have the holidays to worry about, but my daughter’s birthday is this month. She’s turning 5, which also seems impossible. This will be her first birthday party since the pandemic, and we’re having it at a playground, where I’m hoping it won’t be too cold! Tennessee weather can go either way in December. In case you’re wondering what books we’re giving her for her birthday or Christmas, I plan to gift her the Kitty Quest graphic novels and perhaps some of the Mindy Kim and Critter Club early readers. She loves those!
8 New Manga, Graphic Novels, and Comics Released in December
December is here, and you know what that means? It’s time to throw on some cozy clothes, prepare a warm beverage, and read until we can’t keep our eyes open anymore! All jokes aside, that’s one of the reasons why I love December so much. It provides a collective opportunity for people to take their time and do something they love. In my case, and most likely yours too, that’s reading as much as I can. Because it’s also the end of the year, I look for shorter reads that I can devour easily. Enter comics and graphic novels. They’re perfect for this time of year (or any, really). They also offer a wide variety of stories, so you can easily find a graphic novel you like! That being said, it’s always fun to read the very latest releases. Which is why today we’re looking at new manga, graphic novels, and comics released in December.
Cosmic Greatness: 21 of the Best Award-Winning Sci-Fi Books
Awards season is so fun. The red carpets, the glamorous outfits, the A-list authors. Oh, did you think I meant those other awards? This is Book Riot. We know what we’re about: award-winning sci-fi books. With science fiction, two awards always jump out as the big ones: the Hugo...
All the Backlist! December 9, 2022
This week, Vanessa shares two of her favorite holiday season’s readings. Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book. Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news. Amor Actually: A Holiday Romance Anthology...
YA Releases for December 2022
Ah, it’s the end of the year and what a great year it’s been! I hope that 2022 brought you some amazing reading, and that you found some of your favorite books of all time this year. And if not…don’t worry, because the year isn’t over yet! While December usually sees publishing pumping the brakes on new release season (think of it as a nice little hibernation until 2023), we still have some really great books to look forward to this month, including new releases by some of your favorites like Maureen Johnson, Adiba Jaigirdar, and Z.R. Ellor, and highly anticipated sequels alongside amazing new standalones!
Can I Get a Redo? Books We Wish We Could Read Again for the First Time
When I first moved into the house where I live now, I brought boxes upon boxes of books with me. My friends labored under the weight of all those books as they helped my husband and I move in, and they were paid only in pizza. Within months, I realized that keeping every single book I’d ever read was…impractical. I ended up donating probably 90% of them.
20 of the Best Audiobooks of All Time
Determining the best audiobooks of all time is a highly subjective process. What makes an audiobook the best? Do they have to have famous narrators or an ensemble cast? Are the most popular audiobooks the best, or do they have to be award-winning to be the best?. Audiobooks have come...
Backlist To The Future, Gift Edition Style
This week, Jenn discusses publishers of SF/F gift editions to consider for holiday gifting. Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here. The show can also be found on Stitcher here. To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!
On This Day (December 8-9): Flash Meets Mopee
It’s been a while since I’ve contributed to this series, huh? Well, you’re in for a real treat today, because this is the anniversary of the day the Flash, Fastest Man Alive, met Mopee. A good number of you have probably never heard of Mopee before. That’s...
Gifts For Readers 2022: The Best Bookish Gifts Under $30
I love a good bookish gift and I especially love giving good bookish gifts. While there are so many options out there, as someone who keeps a tight budget on gifting, many of the guides I peruse outside the book world in particular focus on things that are outside my tax bracket. I love my friends and family, but not $70 or $80 worth for what’s essentially a stocking stuffer (I know they don’t love me that much either, so it’s okay). That’s why a few years back I started pulling together a guide to gifts that are under $30. In this year’s gifts for readers in 2022, I’ve got a little bit of something for everyone, ranging from fun totes to cute prints, enamel pins to fun stickers, and more.
The Baby Names Authors Chose for their Own Children
Authors have to pick out names over and over again for their characters. And some of them are pretty fantastic at it. Shakespeare helped invent the names Olivia, Miranda, and Jessica, which all are popular today. Charles Dickens gave his characters names that represented their personalities, from the miserly Scrooge in A Christmas Carol to the pompous Mr. Pumblechook in Great Expectations. And we all should bow to Jane Austen for naming her most beautiful, most popular, most perfect character after herself in Pride and Prejudice. Many kids today are named for iconic literary characters or authors. Harper, Atticus, and Scout have all become popular names inspired by To Kill a Mockingbird. And Matilda, Eloise, Ramona and Madeline all are certainly getting a boost from the association with their spunky children’s book characters. Authors use names to symbolize many aspects of their characters and in doing so create many strong associations. But this made me curious. Since authors can be so intentional and specific with their character names, what names do they choose when it comes to having their own children?
Lectures and Lechery Lurk Around Every Corner in These 8 Dark Academic Mystery Novels
Add together sprawling, secluded campuses with intensely competitive entry requirements and coveted programs full of cutthroat students who would do anything to get to the top despite financial, familial, or friend-making hardships and what do you get? The dark academia genre, especially the even better niche of dark academic mystery novels!
8 Authors Like Hilary Mantel
Renowned writer Hilary Mantel, who passed away in September at the age of 70, was widely known and respected for her Wolf Hall trilogy, as well as the scores of other books and essays that she wrote during her career. Her treatment of the political machinations of Thomas Cromwell in the court of Henry VIII inspired legions of readers to pick up the trilogy, which was completed in 2020 with The Mirror and the Light. Mantel’s gift was not just in accurately describing the historic events of the royal court, but also in highlighting the human relationships and conflicts that drove palace intrigue. By combining an immersive style of writing with painstaking attention to detail, Mantel received mountains of praise for the Wolf Hall books, including multiple Booker Prize recognitions. It’s led readers to look for even more authors like Hilary Mantel.
2022 Goodreads Choice Awards Winners Announced
One of the biggest readers’ choice book awards–and one that certainly captures the excitement and attention of the bookish internet–is the Goodreads Choice Awards. It’s an opportunity for Goodreads users to weigh in on the books they think were the best of the best that year.
Best New Baking Cookbooks for Holiday Gifting
‘Tis the season for baking! Well, I bake all year long, but the winter holidays are an especially sweet time for pies, cakes, and cookies. I’ve collected eight of the best new baking cookbooks here that provide excellent inspiration for your holiday treats. But even better, they make excellent gifts for the bakers in your life. I’ve also paired each cookbook with a kitchen tool or utensil that plays a big role in that book’s recipes to make your loved one’s present really stand out.
How Dice Helped Me Tame My TBR
An oversized TBR (or “ “) stack is a problem familiar to many book lovers. A massive stack of unread books can even lead to a case of bibliophile’s existentialism. You know, that feeling when you realize you’ll never have the time to read every book you hope to someday read? When your enormous stack of unread books reminds you that you will eventually die and your books will linger on? Yeah, that feeling. The larger the TBR, the more intimidating it becomes. Mine was so large and had been around for so long that I think it had started to gain sentience. But I found a solution to tackling my TBR in an unexpected place: 20 sided dice.
