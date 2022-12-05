ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Jim Harbaugh knew about DT Mazi Smith's arrest the day it happened: 'Let the facts come out'

By Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh found out about Mazi Smith's arrest a few hours after it happened.

Harbaugh, speaking with reporters via Zoom to preview Michigan's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU (12-1), explained that he heard about Smith's incident from the senior himself and said it was a collaborative decision to allow Smith to play ever since.

"We found out the day that it happened," Harbaugh said. "Mazi was completely honest, up front, cooperative. Felt like he gave us the exact circumstances and then, as I said, this has been something that's — I really respect the justice system and feel like there will be a fair resolution that comes soon from that.

MITCH ALBOM: Mazi Smith case a sudden pothole in Michigan’s ride to perfection

SHAWN WINDSOR: Michigan response to gun charge makes you wonder: Where's that grace for others?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPiUl_0jXkeEot00
Michigan's Mazi Smith (58) takes the field for the spring game Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

"As far as the decision to play Mazi Smith, from the time of the incident through now, that's a decision that's made by our athletic director Warde Manuel, president Santa Ono and myself, all who know Mazi Smith and know the kind of person he is and the trust he's built up in our program."

Smith was pulled over for speeding in Ann Arbor at 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 7 . At the scene, he told officers he was in possession of a gun, though he did not have his driver's license on him nor a proper Concealed Pistol License (CPL). According to his attorney, John Shea, Smith's CPL was pending approval and he has since received it.

Despite being arrested on that day, Smith was not officially charged – he's facing one felony count of a concealed weapon – until last Wednesday.

EMU basketball star Emoni Bates was pulled over by the Washtenaw County Sherriff's Office earlier this fall, also while driving without a license and had a gun with no CPL. He was arrested that night and charged with two gun-related felonies less than 48 hours later.

Bates was suspended from the team indefinitely until he reached a plea deal with the prosecutor that brought the charges down to a misdemeanor. Smith has been with the team the entire season and has not missed a game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXZkc_0jXkeEot00
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts to a play against Purdue during the second half of the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

Harbaugh said it's not advisable to compare Smith's situation to anybody else's.

"I'm not going to comment on whether it's a felony or not, or whether it should've been charged as a felony or not, but I think if you do your homework you're going to realize you can't compare this to the low hanging fruit that's out there," Harbaugh said. "I'd encourage you not to pander to the twitter sphere and really the haters, that like to drink their haterade and eat their hater tots.

"Let the facts come out, let that be decided and adjudicated through the court system."

Smith is scheduled for a probable cause hearing on Thursday.

Follow Tony Garcia on Twitter at @realtonygarcia.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jim Harbaugh knew about DT Mazi Smith's arrest the day it happened: 'Let the facts come out'

Comments / 30

Ken DeBault
4d ago

Theres a difference between being legal and almost legal. I'm sure the matter will be dropped completely if he has been issued Ccw. Still it looks bad. Too many lines crossed.

Reply(2)
8
Bill Bittner
4d ago

athletes are all privileged, when in high school don't arrest them because it will ruin chances for college. when in college don't arrest it will ruin chance for pros. when in pro I am privileged I can do anything

Reply
5
Helmuth Bud Radtke
4d ago

Good idea to let the facts come out Smith hadn't gone to court yet But it seems people can't wait to pass judgement.Innocent until proven guilty.????

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Faces Criticism For His Double Standard

Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was pulled over by Ann Arbor police in early October. Roughly two months later, details from this incident surfaced. Smith is facing one felony count of a concealed weapon. Despite the serious nature of this incident, the Wolverines have been allowing him to play. Over the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Blade

Briggs: Jim Harbaugh appears guilty of a very curious double standard

I don’t know what will become of the felony weapons charge hanging over Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, but on another count the verdict is already in. Jim Harbaugh is guilty of a curious double standard. The more we learn about Smith’s arrest in October — when he was pulled over for allegedly lead-footing it through a residential zone and found with a Glock 9 handgun for which he did not have a concealed pistol license — the harder it becomes to reconcile Michigan’s inaction. And the harder it becomes not to wonder: Would Harbaugh have been so forgiving if the player were, say, Joe Smith, All-Washtenaw County, not Mazi Smith, All-America and senior captain?
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa

Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Steelers Release Former Ohio State Star Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers did a little practice squad reshuffling on Wednesday morning. Pittsburgh released running back Master Teague and signed linebacker Emeke Egbule to replace him. Teague, an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State, was signed to the Steelers' practice squad two weeks ago after being cut by the team during training camp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ohio State's Brian Hartline Getting Mentioned For Prominent Job

It might not be long until Brian Hartline gets his first head-coaching opportunity. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers at Ohio State, interviewed for the Cincinnati gig last week before the school decided to go with Scott Satterfield. Just one week later, he's now getting mentioned for the Purdue head-coaching...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Big Ten Commissioner Announces His Decision On Expansion

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren doesn't plan on making any more additions to the already-growing conference. USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten in 2024, moving the conference to 16 teams. Warren says the conference is done expanding "for now," per college football insider Brett McMurphy. SEC...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To ESPN's Announcers Decision

With the bowl season set to begin next week, ESPN has unveiled its commentator teams for all 40 postseason games. The bowl season will kick off next Friday with two games. Miami (OH) and UAB will square off in the Bahamas Bowl, and No. 25 UTSA and No. 24 Troy will meet in the Cure Bowl.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Furious With Todd McShay Today

Ohio State football fans are not pleased with ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay following his comments about star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Earlier this month, the star wideout announced he will not be playing in the team's bowl game. His decision stemmed from an injury he's been battling for most of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

704K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy