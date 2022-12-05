ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Christmas light displays around the Kansas City metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking to enjoy a Christmas light display beside your nextdoor neighbors’ setup or the one across the street?. Here is a list of places to check out in the Kansas City area:. Missouri. Country Club Plaza - The Plaza Lights returned for their 93rd...
KCTV 5

One person died in Friday morning KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died Friday morning after he was shot in the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers responded to that intersection due to a shots fired call just after 9 a.m. When they arrived, law enforcement...
bluevalleypost.com

Rise chicken and biscuit joint opening in south Overland Park

Once officially up and running, the quick-serve concept will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. We’re the only local news outlet with eyes everyday on Johnson County. Subscribe and you’ll get stories like this one and much more in your inbox each day. You can...
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The FOX4 Winter Forecast (FRI-12/9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s by far the most-asked question I’ve gotten for the past month or so through emails, Facebook, Twitter: How much snow are we going to get this winter?. This is an exercise in science, gut, feelings and a bit of fun. As mentioned...
