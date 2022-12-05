Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
This organization in Kansas City is offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
KCMO to pitch in $75K for warning curtains near Independence Avenue bridge
The City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Kansas City Terminal Railroad have agreed to split the costs of installing a clearance curtain near the Independence Avenue bridge.
Driver injured in Kansas City crash near Holmes, 92nd
The Kansas City Department is investigating a crash near East 92nd Street and Holmes Road that left one person injured.
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
KCTV 5
Deal reached to install new warning system for Independence Bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A plan to install a warning height clearance curtain for the Independence Bridge is one step closer to reality. The city and KCT Railway have agreed to split the costs which are estimated to be around $150,000. “My hope is that this is something that...
KCTV 5
Christmas light displays around the Kansas City metro area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking to enjoy a Christmas light display beside your nextdoor neighbors’ setup or the one across the street?. Here is a list of places to check out in the Kansas City area:. Missouri. Country Club Plaza - The Plaza Lights returned for their 93rd...
1 critically injured in crash near East 92nd Street, Holmes Road in KCMO
One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning near East 92nd Street and Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Bridge joint work on westbound I-435 near Grandview Triangle expected to last 2 weeks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction on a new bridge joint on westbound Interstate 435 just west of the Grandview Triangle has resulted in lane and ramp closures and traffic bottlenecks. The work began on Tuesday and is expected to last a little over two weeks. Rush hour traffic Wednesday...
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate deadly shooting Friday morning
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Friday morning. The shooting happened at near Pacific Avenue and south 10th Street.
Lenexa considering massive mixed-use project along K-10
Lenexa city leaders are considering an all-in-one mixed-use — residential, office, industrial, commercial — on 112 acres along Kansas Highway 10.
Traffic jams, longer commutes expected Wednesday on Interstate 435 in KCMO
Traffic jams and longer commutes are a certainty beginning Wednesday as urgent bridge expansion joint replacements begin on Interstate 435 in KCMO.
47-year-old pedestrian struck twice, killed Wednesday night
Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a fatal pedestrian accident around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
KCTV 5
Mayor Lucas proposes ordinance to create a Victim-Witness Relocation Fund in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is proposing a new ordinance to offer an option for witnesses or victims of violent crimes to receive financial assistance relocating through the creation of a Victim-Witness Relocation Fund in Kansas City. Lucas says the goal is to create a...
Power outage cancels school for West Platte students
Students in the West Platte R-2 School District got to stay home Friday, Dec. 9, thanks to a power outage.
KCTV 5
1 missing in Overland Park apartment fire that displaced 10, injured firefighter
The head coach says there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys nationals trip, but have backed out. Now, they're trying to raise $17,000 to help pay for the tournament next Wednesday. |. With legal recreational marijuana coming to the Show Me State, businesses have...
KCTV 5
One person died in Friday morning KCK shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died Friday morning after he was shot in the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers responded to that intersection due to a shots fired call just after 9 a.m. When they arrived, law enforcement...
Fire at scrapyard sends billows of smoke into air over old Northeast KCMO
A scrapyard of cars and car parts caught fire Tuesday afternoon, sending smoke billowing over the old Northeast district of Kansas City, Missouri.
bluevalleypost.com
Rise chicken and biscuit joint opening in south Overland Park
Once officially up and running, the quick-serve concept will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. We’re the only local news outlet with eyes everyday on Johnson County. Subscribe and you’ll get stories like this one and much more in your inbox each day. You can...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for woman who made stop in KC, hasn’t been heard from since
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a woman who was traveling, made a stop in KC, but hasn’t been heard from since. According to the police, 35-year-old LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus on Dec. 5 to go from Las Vegas to Tulsa.
1 person dead in crash at 33rd Street, Indiana Avenue
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon at Indiana Avenue and East 33rd Street, near Central High School.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: The FOX4 Winter Forecast (FRI-12/9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s by far the most-asked question I’ve gotten for the past month or so through emails, Facebook, Twitter: How much snow are we going to get this winter?. This is an exercise in science, gut, feelings and a bit of fun. As mentioned...
