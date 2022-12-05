Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Republican Calls Trump "Sort of Crazy and Filled With Rage"News Breaking LIVEFort Worth, TX
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman CompetitionNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx drivercreteWise County, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
watchstadium.com
How TCU & Ohio State Can Upset CFP Favorites
TCU and Ohio State are underdogs headed into the College Football Playoff. How can these two explosive offenses catch the top two teams in the country by surprise?
dallasexpress.com
TCU Hosting, Baylor Playing Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth will host the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl again for the 2022 season on the campus of Texas Christian University. Amon G. Carter Stadium has hosted the annual bowl game since 2003 with the exception of two years in which the facility received significant upgrades. The participants this...
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman Competition
The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday nightPhoto by(Dave Adamson/Unsplash)onUnsplash. TCU's football season has been something of a fairy tale up to this point, and the storybook season could continue this weekend with what could be the program's second-ever Heisman Trophy winner.
Steve Sarkisian Names Texas QB2 For Alamo Bowl
The Longhorns have a settled on a backup quarterback after losing Hudson Card to the transfer portal.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Quarterback Max Duggan Should Win the Heisman Trophy
The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football. According to the official mission statement, winners epitomize great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. And if the Heisman Trophy voters are serious about finding the candidate who fits that mission statement, they need...
papercitymag.com
TCU Mania Overtakes Fort Worth With Max Duggan Turning Into a Heisman Worthy Myth Maker — An Incredibly True QB Tale
TCU quarterback Max Duggan seems to soar under pressure. He's up for the Heisman and TCU is in the college football playoffs. TCU quarterback Max Duggan’s rise to Heisman Trophy finalist is one of the best stories in sports. And Fort Worth is all in. The city has grown increasingly more purple throughout the fall, as TCU’s magical season came into focus. Everyone seems to be wearing their favorite shade of purple these days with the college football playoffs beckoning. From light lavender to rich royal purple — and not just on game day.
Max Duggan first TCU player to win national QB award since trophy was named after TCU QB from 1938
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU senior Max Duggan has been named the 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner. Duggan is the first Horned Frog to win the nation’s oldest quarterback trophy which is named after the former TCU star. Including Duggan, over the past 15 years,...
College Football's Walter Camp National Coach of the Year Announced
The 2022 college football season is coming to a close, which means it's time to hand out awards for the campaign. On Wednesday afternoon, the Walter Camp National Coach of the Year was announced. There were plenty of deserving candidates this year, from Kansas' Lance Leipold to Tennessee's Josh Heupel to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.
fox5dc.com
4 GWU women's basketball players suspended following brawl with TCU
WASHINGTON - The George Washington Colonials women's basketball team will be without four of its players Friday when the Manhattan College Jaspers come to town. The Atlantic 10 Conference issued suspensions following the fight that broke out between GWU players and the TCU women's basketball team on Monday. The school's...
No. 19 Baylor wins by largest margin in Nicki Collen era
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears stormed to a 55-point victory, the largest margin of victory with Head Coach Nicki Collen at the helm, with a 91-36 beatdown of UT-Arlington Wednesday night. Sarah Andrews came back like she never left. After sitting out a game due to ankle soreness, Andrews dropped 20 points, […]
KSAT 12
Boerne crushes Tyler Chapel Hill, clinches first UIL State appearance; Wimberley outlasts Cuero in epic semifinal clash; Bunn powers Poth to big win over Harmony
Sixteen weeks of high school football action will culminate with the UIL State Championship Games in Jerry World starting on Wednesday. This year, three teams will represent the greater San Antonio area with a chance to define their legacies on the biggest stage: Boerne, Wimberley and Poth. The Greyhounds and Pirates are each looking for their first state titles, while the Texans are eyeing their third.
Tiger Woods to Bring Putt Putt Golf Course to Texas
Why don't more professional golfers have putt putt courses?. I will be honest with everyone, I am not a golfer. When I am on the course. I want to drink beer, smoke cigars, and drive the golf cart. That's a fun day at the course in my book. However, putt putt golf I am ALWAYS down for. Putt putt is a must on the first couple of dates with a girl. If she hates doing it, probably not going to workout with me.
WFAA
The Arlington Renegades, DFW's XFL team, has released its 2023 uniforms
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas-based XFL starts its 2023 season in February and now we have a first look at the uniforms the teams will be rocking. The uniforms, sponsored by Under Armour, were released on Wednesday, including unique home and away sets, each designed with an authentic execution of the individual team identities.
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
Did you win? 2 $50,000 winning Powerball lottery tickets sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys sure won Sunday night starting the month of December on the highest of notes as the NFL regular season is slowly winding down, and while all the focus is on America’s Team, two winning lottery tickets were sold in the Lone Star State.
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
Golf Course Review: Gleneagles Country Club
One of Plano’s oldest, private and most prestigious golf clubs has one of its newest courses after the recent renovation of the Kings Course at the 36-hole Gleneagles Country Club in West Plano. First opened in 1985 by golfer Bruce Devlin and architect Robert von Hagge, the courses and...
franchising.com
Captain D’s Grows Fort Worth Presence with Newest Texas Opening
December 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Fort Worth. Located at 8525 S. Hulen Street, the newly constructed restaurant is the 4th Captain D’s for the market and the 21st overall in Texas. The...
Comments / 2