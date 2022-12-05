ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

dallasexpress.com

TCU Hosting, Baylor Playing Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth will host the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl again for the 2022 season on the campus of Texas Christian University. Amon G. Carter Stadium has hosted the annual bowl game since 2003 with the exception of two years in which the facility received significant upgrades. The participants this...
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Quarterback Max Duggan Should Win the Heisman Trophy

The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football. According to the official mission statement, winners epitomize great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. And if the Heisman Trophy voters are serious about finding the candidate who fits that mission statement, they need...
papercitymag.com

TCU Mania Overtakes Fort Worth With Max Duggan Turning Into a Heisman Worthy Myth Maker — An Incredibly True QB Tale

TCU quarterback Max Duggan seems to soar under pressure. He's up for the Heisman and TCU is in the college football playoffs. TCU quarterback Max Duggan’s rise to Heisman Trophy finalist is one of the best stories in sports. And Fort Worth is all in. The city has grown increasingly more purple throughout the fall, as TCU’s magical season came into focus. Everyone seems to be wearing their favorite shade of purple these days with the college football playoffs beckoning. From light lavender to rich royal purple — and not just on game day.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

College Football's Walter Camp National Coach of the Year Announced

The 2022 college football season is coming to a close, which means it's time to hand out awards for the campaign. On Wednesday afternoon, the Walter Camp National Coach of the Year was announced. There were plenty of deserving candidates this year, from Kansas' Lance Leipold to Tennessee's Josh Heupel to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox5dc.com

4 GWU women's basketball players suspended following brawl with TCU

WASHINGTON - The George Washington Colonials women's basketball team will be without four of its players Friday when the Manhattan College Jaspers come to town. The Atlantic 10 Conference issued suspensions following the fight that broke out between GWU players and the TCU women's basketball team on Monday. The school's...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 44 News

No. 19 Baylor wins by largest margin in Nicki Collen era

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears stormed to a 55-point victory, the largest margin of victory with Head Coach Nicki Collen at the helm, with a 91-36 beatdown of UT-Arlington Wednesday night. Sarah Andrews came back like she never left. After sitting out a game due to ankle soreness, Andrews dropped 20 points, […]
WACO, TX
KSAT 12

Boerne crushes Tyler Chapel Hill, clinches first UIL State appearance; Wimberley outlasts Cuero in epic semifinal clash; Bunn powers Poth to big win over Harmony

Sixteen weeks of high school football action will culminate with the UIL State Championship Games in Jerry World starting on Wednesday. This year, three teams will represent the greater San Antonio area with a chance to define their legacies on the biggest stage: Boerne, Wimberley and Poth. The Greyhounds and Pirates are each looking for their first state titles, while the Texans are eyeing their third.
BOERNE, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Tiger Woods to Bring Putt Putt Golf Course to Texas

Why don't more professional golfers have putt putt courses?. I will be honest with everyone, I am not a golfer. When I am on the course. I want to drink beer, smoke cigars, and drive the golf cart. That's a fun day at the course in my book. However, putt putt golf I am ALWAYS down for. Putt putt is a must on the first couple of dates with a girl. If she hates doing it, probably not going to workout with me.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

The Arlington Renegades, DFW's XFL team, has released its 2023 uniforms

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas-based XFL starts its 2023 season in February and now we have a first look at the uniforms the teams will be rocking. The uniforms, sponsored by Under Armour, were released on Wednesday, including unique home and away sets, each designed with an authentic execution of the individual team identities.
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Golf Course Review: Gleneagles Country Club

One of Plano’s oldest, private and most prestigious golf clubs has one of its newest courses after the recent renovation of the Kings Course at the 36-hole Gleneagles Country Club in West Plano. First opened in 1985 by golfer Bruce Devlin and architect Robert von Hagge, the courses and...
PLANO, TX
franchising.com

Captain D’s Grows Fort Worth Presence with Newest Texas Opening

December 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Fort Worth. Located at 8525 S. Hulen Street, the newly constructed restaurant is the 4th Captain D’s for the market and the 21st overall in Texas. The...
FORT WORTH, TX

