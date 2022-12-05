Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Plans to Use New Data Tool To Educate Public and Prevent Fires
(KNSI) – St. Cloud hopes to use a new fire analysis tool to better plan for emergencies and to educate the public. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division introduced the data to fire departments statewide. St. Cloud Interim Fire Marshal Brett Young talked about how...
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Invests $100 Million For Rural Broadband Access
(KNSI) – Minnesota is investing $100 million into extending broadband internet access across rural parts of the state. Officials say it is the most significant single investment in broadband infrastructure in Minnesota’s History. Governor Walz says the money will connect more than 33,000 homes in 48 counties. The...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Area Red Kettle Campaign Hits $89K, Goal is $200K
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Salvation Army asks for your generosity while you are out and about this weekend. Officials say they’ve raised $89,000 during the Red Kettle Campaign. That’s 44.5% of their $200,000 goal. If the goal is reached, it will cover a third of the organization’s yearly budget. Major Mike Parker says you can find a red kettle throughout the St. Cloud area. “We have the Fleet Farm, Coborn’s, Cash Wise, Walmarts, Sam’s, Lunds & Byerlys, and Hobby Lobby. Those are some of the main locations in St. Cloud, Sauk. Rapids, St. Joseph and those areas. We’re excited. We have great partners that have joined us in the campaign, and we’re just looking forward to these next couple of weeks.”
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud EDA Approves Buying Back Land In Industrial Park
(KNSI) – St. Cloud plans to close on a deal to buy back a piece of land in the I-94 industrial park after a redevelopment project didn’t get off the ground. During Tuesday’s meeting, the St. Cloud Economic Development Authority authorized paying $567,500 to Arctic Cat Inc. It’s the same price the city sold the land for eight years ago.
knsiradio.com
Three Christmas Events Happening In St. Cloud Thursday
(KNSI) – The second weekly Downtown Night Market starts at 4:00 p.m., immersing West St. Germain Street in the sounds of the holidays. Director of Downtown Planning and Development Tyler Bevier says the market includes holiday shopping, dining, deals, and even Christmas music playing. This week it will coincide with the 10th annual Weihnachtsmarkt, which is set up at the River’s Edge Convention Center Parking Ramp.
knsiradio.com
SCSU Unveils New Campus Safety Webpage
(KNSI) – Saint Cloud State University is touting its newest effort to help “protect the pack.”. A campus safety web page is now up that will provide both written and video updates on a range of issues that could affect students and employees at the school. The one-stop virtual stop will have alerts and posts on everything from weather to crime or mental health issues. Also featured is a look at what the St. Cloud Police Department is doing in neighborhoods off campus.
knsiradio.com
Xcel Energy Drops Rate Hike Request
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission agreed Tuesday to an Xcel Energy request to end its application for a second consecutive interim rate increase. The company had initially sought $122.1 million before shrinking the request to $68.3 million on November 28th. The company said it would extend the term of its depreciation period for several facilities, including the Monticello Nuclear Plant. The State Attorney General’s office argued in a response filing that the change proved the entire request was unnecessary.
knsiradio.com
Rep. Demuth Says Tax Hikes Should Be Off The Table
(KNSI) – “My jaw dropped.” That’s how House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth describes her reaction to Minnesota’s $17.6 billion projected budget surplus. Demuth says the figure should end any discussion of tax hikes. Governor Tim Walz has previously proposed a 20-cent gasoline tax as well as a new 10.8% income tax bracket, both of which were rejected by Republicans in the legislature in prior sessions.
knsiradio.com
Tripledemic Hits St. Cloud, Emergency Rooms Nearly Filled
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Hospital’s emergency rooms are filled with people suffering from a tripledemic of respiratory illnesses. CentraCare President of Performance Excellence, Dr. George Morris, says three viruses are causing a surge in sickness. “We still are seeing COVID. In fact, COVID cases both in our community and nationally are starting to go back up. We’re also seeing influenza have an earlier peak and we’ve seen Respiratory Syncytial Virus in the past, which typically happens late January or February. What’s happening now is all three of them are starting to rise at the same time.”
knsiradio.com
Two Car Fires In St. Cloud Thursday
(KNSI) – Two car fires kept the St. Cloud Fire Department busy on Thursday. Personnel were called to an incident at Veterans Drive and 41st Avenue North just before 10:00 a.m. Flames were coming from the engine compartment of a vehicle and were rapidly extinguished thanks to crews from an engine and tower truck. Total damage is estimated at over $20,000.
knsiradio.com
Apartment Building Fire Under Investigation
(KNSI) — The cause of a fire in a laundry room at a St. Cloud apartment building is underway. According to a critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department, they were called to the building on the 1200 block of East St. Germain Street at about 9:20 Tuesday night. Multiple callers said there was smoke on the first floor, which appeared to be coming from the laundry area. The fire was quickly put out and contained in the laundry room.
knsiradio.com
BCA Identifies Those Connected to Officer Involved Shooting in St. Paul
(KNSI) – Officials are releasing the name of a man shot and killed by police after allegedly trying to carjack a woman in St. Paul. According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, 24-year-old Howard Peter Johnson died on December 5th from gunshot wounds. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the St. Paul police officer as a sergeant with ten years in law enforcement. He is on standard administrative leave.
Comments / 0