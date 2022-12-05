ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Top 11 waiver wire targets for Week 14 of fantasy football: It's time to invest in the New York Jets

By Tyler Lauletta
 4 days ago
Mike White throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings.

  • With the playoffs almost here, it's time to work the waiver wire in your fantasy football league.
  • We go position by position in the NFL, with 11 players to target heading into next weekend.
  • The New York Jets have several players worth fantasy consideration after the emergence of quarterback Mike White has sparked their offense.
Samaje Perine, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Samaje Perine.

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 45.7%

Week 13 stats: 106 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 49 receiving yards — 21.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Samaje Perine has put up monster numbers the past three weeks in the absence of starting running back Joe Mixon. But given the quality production Perine has provided the Bengals, he should be a pretty big part of the offense even when Mixon returns.

Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Cam Akers runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 53.2%

Week 13 stats: 60 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns — 19 fantasy points

One thing to know: Cam Akers had a season-high 17 carries on Sunday for the Rams, scoring twice in the process. With the weapons of the Los Angeles offense dropping left and right, Akers should only see his production continue to increase.

Zonovan Knight, RB, New York Jets
Zonovan Knight makes a run against the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 37.9%

Week 13 stats: 90 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 28 receiving yards — 16.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Rookie running back Zonovan Knight was called upon by the Jets after an injury took down Michael Carter last week. Knight's now gotten at least 14 carries and double-digit fantasy points in two straight games. While he hasn't scored a touchdown yet, the Jets' offense is moving better under the leadership of quarterback Mike White, so Knight is bound to reach the end zone sooner rather than later.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Isiah Pacheco celebrates after a play against the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 65.1%

Week 13 stats: 66 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 16 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 16.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Isiah Pacheco is about as trustworthy a fantasy running back as you could hope to find at this point in the season. He appears to be the lead back for Kansas City moving forward, and has put up at least 15 fantasy points in two straight weeks.

James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
James Cook runs with the ball for the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 25.4%

Week 13 stats: 64 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 41 receiving yards — 16.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: James Cook isn't the lead back in Buffalo, but he's gotten at least 11 carries in two of his past three games, and with the Bills scoring as many points as they do, he could be an option for PPR players to close the season.

D.J. Chark, WR, Detroit Lions
D.J. Chark celebrates after a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 19%

Week 13 stats: 5 receptions, 98 receiving yards — 14.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: D.J. Chark missed the majority of the season so far due to an ankle injury, but finally broke through with a huge performance on Sunday for the Lions. The Detroit defense is still giving up more points to opponents than any other team in the NFL, meaning Chark and the rest of the Lions are going to be throwing a lot to keep pace.

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions
Jameson Williams runs a route against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 28.8%

Week 13 stats: N/A

One thing to know: Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams didn't produce any real stats in his debut for the Lions, but things are looking up, as he is back on the field after an ACL tear kept him away from the field thus far into the season. If you remember Williams from his college days at Alabama, you know it's only a matter of time before he's lighting up the scoreboard in the NFL.

Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets
Corey Davis celebrates a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 11%

Week 13 stats: 5 receptions, 85 receiving yards — 13.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Corey Davis had a season-high 10 targets on Sunday against the Vikings, and his 13.5 fantasy points were the most he'd put up since Week 4. Quarterback Mike White has thrown for more than 300 yards in both of his starts so far for the Jets, and the rest of the New York offense is getting a boost from him.

Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos
Greg Dulcich celebrates a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 39.1%

Week 13 stats: 6 receptions, 85 receiving yards — 14.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Tight end Greg Dulcich led the Broncos with eight targets, six receptions, and 85 receiving yards. If Denver ever figures out how to start scoring touchdowns, Dulcich could be a fantasy monster.

Las Vegas Raiders defense
The Las Vegas Raiders defense celebrates after sacking Justin Herbert.

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 7.3%

Week 13 stats: 1 fumble recovery, 5 sacks, 14 points against — 7 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Raiders have won three straight games and on Sunday their defense held the Chargers to just 14 points — the lowest point total of any Raiders opponent this season. With Las Vegas riding high, their matchup next week against the injury-riddled Rams feels like a good spot start for their defense.

Mike White, QB, New York Jets
Mike White celebrates after throwing a touchdown against the Chicago Bears.

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 13.4%

Week 13 stats: 369 passing yards, 2 interceptions, 1 rushing touchdown — 17.46 fantasy points

One thing to know: Mike White has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback for two straight weeks since taking over the starting job from Zach Wilson. He's thrown for more than 300 yards in both games, and taken relatively good care of the ball, with his interceptions on Sunday coming as the Jets attempted to mount a desperate comeback. There are enough weapons in the New York offense to keep this up, and while the results might not be perfect on the field, they could bring plenty of fantasy value.

