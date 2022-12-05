Read full article on original website
Key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off in November, but remain high
CNN — Another key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off but remained stubbornly high in November, despite the Federal Reserve's monthslong efforts to fight inflation through higher interest rates. The Producer Price Index, which measures prices paid for goods and services by businesses before they reach consumers, rose...
Why we think we're in a recession when the data says otherwise
CNN — It seems like you can't go anywhere these days without colliding headfirst into another ominous prediction of imminent recession. CEOs, portfolio managers, politicians, news pundits, second cousins and even Cardi B are sounding the alarm: Hear ye! Hear ye! Economic downturn awaits all who dare enter 2023!
Yellen sees her signature printed on US bills for the first time
CNN — US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to Texas Thursday to mark an important and historic milestone, touring the Fort Worth Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility to observe firsthand the printing of $1 and $5 bills with her signature for the first time. Yellen became the latest...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Consumers are feeling slightly better about the direction of the economy
CNN — Consumers are becoming more confident about the state of the economy, despite recession fears, soaring interest rates and continued high prices, according to the latest consumer survey from the University of Michigan. The survey's consumer sentiment index measured 59.1 in December, up from the final reading of...
Americans' wealth slips further after massive loss in the spring
CNN — Americans' wealth continued to slide in the third quarter as stock prices plunged over the summer. The net worth of households and nonprofit organizations dropped by $400 billion to $143.3 trillion in the third quarter, according to data from the Federal Reserve released Friday. The value of households' stocks declined by $1.9 trillion, while their real estate holdings increased in value by $700 billion.
China's Xi gets a grand welcome to Saudi Arabia and promises a 'new era' in Chinese-Arab relations
CNN — Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping with a lavish reception in the capital Riyadh on Thursday, as the two countries head for a number of summits heralding an "epoch-making milestone" in China's relations with the Arab world. Saudi state TV showed...
News outlets are embracing TikTok in an effort to reach younger audiences, survey shows
CNN — News publishers are getting in on the TikTok trend. That's according to a brand new survey published Wednesday evening by the Reuters Institute and University of Oxford. The survey found that, from a global standpoint, about half of the world's top newsrooms are now regularly posting on the ByteDance-owned app.
Stocks surge after five day losing streak
CNN — US stocks surged higher in Thursday morning trading as investors attempt to come back from their current losing streak, spurred on by recession and interest rate hike fears. The Dow rose 256 points, or 0.8%. The S&P 500 gained 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.2%. Gains...
Shoppers are dipping into savings and going into debt. That could cause a holiday hangover
CNN — Despite high inflation and recession fears, the holiday shopping season appears to be off to a strong start. Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were solid, as Americans were lured by deep discounts. Although consumer spending may be slowing, it remains surprisingly resilient. The problem, however, is...
Hong Kong jails pro-democracy media tycoon over fraud
A Hong Kong court sentenced a pro-democracy media tycoon to five years and nine months in prison on Saturday over two fraud charges linked to leasing violations, the latest of a series of cases against prominent activists that critics say are aimed at crushing dissent in the city. Jimmy Lai, who was arrested during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement following widespread protests in 2019 and under the National Security Law imposed by Beijing, was also fined 2 million Hong Kong dollars ($257,000). His media company, Next Digital, published the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily. The publication was forced to close...
Bankruptcy worries swirl around used car retailer Carvana
CNN — Used car retailer Carvana, facing a cash crunch, could be headed towards bankruptcy, according to both published reports and a bearish analyst's call that slashes its share-price target to $1. In mid-afternoon trading, Carvana, best known for its auto vending machine concept, stands at about $4.60 a...
The busiest port in America is no longer on the West Coast
CNN — For the past 22 years, the Port of Los Angeles has been the busiest container port in North America, moving around 10 million cargo containers filled with goods for Americans and bringing in roughly half a billion dollars in revenue each year to the state of California. But for the past three months, the Port of New York and New Jersey has been No. 1.
Ciena, Duckhorn rise; Tesla, Korn Ferry fall
NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Tesla Inc., down 60 cents to $173.44. Investors are worried that the electric vehicle maker could suffer financially because of CEO Elon Musk's focus on Twitter. Landstar System Inc., up $1.88 to $170.24. The transportation services...
UAW wins key vote to represent Ohio electric car battery factory
CNN — Workers at the Ultium Cells plant, co-owned by General Motors and Korean giant LG, voted overwhelmingly this week to join the United Auto Workers union. It's a huge win for the UAW that has major significance for the auto industry. The vote happened at Ultium's first-ever plant...
Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues
CNN — China and Saudi Arabia expressed aligned policies on a range of areas from security to oil in a joint statement Friday, adding they will support each other while not interfering in each other's internal affairs. The agreement comes during the Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the...
Oil tankers are getting stuck in the Black Sea. That could become a problem
CNN — A bottleneck is building across an important trading route for oil, which if left unresolved could knock global supply and boost prices at a fragile moment for energy markets. As of Thursday, sixteen oil tankers traveling south from the Black Sea were waiting to cross the Bosphorus...
