FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
North Royalton High School wins big with Ohio STEM robotics grant: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- North Royalton High School will be awarded $5,000 to expand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning projects through the Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant Program.
Akron’s rising-star alt-country band The Shootouts to perform at The Grand Ole Opry in February
AKRON, Ohio - Akron’s own Americana, honky tonk, trad-country fusion group, The Shootouts, has quietly been on a steady upward trajectory since their live debut as a fun side project for singer and band leader Ryan Humbert at the Euclid Tavern in the fall of 2015. Seven years later,...
Dobama Theatre’s world premiere of ‘The Land of Oz’ is a fun musical adventure with a timely message
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It’s been a long yellow brick road for “The Land Oz,” the new, original musical from Dobama Theatre artistic director Nathan Motta and Cleveland playwright George Brant. The show was originally supposed to be the theater’s 2021 holiday production until COVID-19 altered those plans.
Berea council urged to continue renovating former rental homes
BEREA, Ohio – Berea received five rental homes for free in 2016 in exchange for a city-owned parking lot property a developer needed to complete a downtown project, and the city has been renovating and selling those off-campus homes one by one. Residents living near Baldwin Wallace University lobbied...
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio
The other day, I was craving some classic American food, specifically a burger and hot dog. To satisfy my craving, I went to Hot Dog Diner, a beloved local restaurant in Parma, Ohio which was voted the best hot dog in Greater Cleveland by cleveland.com readers.
Here’s your last chance to buy a McDonald’s double cheeseburger for 50 cents
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hungry? Got some loose change? McDonald’s has a deal for you. The fast-food giant is offering its rewards members Double Cheeseburgers for 50 cents through the end of the day, Friday, Dec. 9. The burger, which is topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles and onions, regularly sells for $2.39.
Walleye finally on the move to spawning areas: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The big schools of Lake Erie walleye are finally moving to their Western Lake Erie spring spawning haunts, and fishermen are reporting the sometimes agreeable fishing weather has been a late season bonus. Very good numbers of trophy walleye have been in the mix lately, as...
Berea Historical Society honors astronaut, animal warden: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Air Force Maj. Charles A. Bassett II and Joann R. Macias, Berea’s longtime animal control officer, have received the posthumous Grindstone Heritage Award for 2022. This is the 42nd year for the awards, which are given by the Berea Historical Society to outstanding Bereans. Recipients are...
UH closing last open unit at Richmond Heights Medical Center Dec. 17
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Hospitals Richmond Heights Medical Center is set to close the last unit in operation at the facility -- its behavioral health unit -- on Dec. 17. UH announced in July that, as of Aug. 12, Richmond Heights Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road, would no longer...
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
Trip to the bowl game will be very special this year: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – It’s hard to imagine how Dawn Allar and her family are feeling right now. Dawn, is a Brunswick grad and the School District’s Communications Director. She lives in Medina and her talented son, Drew, was a standout quarterback at graduate of Medina High School.
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. But overall, the number of Ohio counties designated green, for low COVID-19 spread, shrank by nearly half. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain,...
Inequitable development serves neither the present nor future of Cleveland and the county: Arthur Hargate
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland and Cuyahoga County may have become the epicenter of community positivity, with high-pressure regional marketing and heavy-duty economic boosterism presumably (but impossibly) driven by an overflowing bankroll of taxpayer dollars. Recently, it seems like the sky is the limit to new development. Or, maybe there is just no limit to the lavish public subsidies that drive economic development here, but leave many residents, especially in Cleveland’s poorer neighborhoods, out in the cold.
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls
From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
West Side Market food waste will stop going to landfill
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Food waste generated at the West Side Market will soon be diverted from landfills and sent instead for composting. And if food items are still good, they would go to the hungry. City Council this week signed off on a contract for the pilot program with...
