Read full article on original website
Related
Selma Blair says doctors thought her MS symptoms were ‘psychosomatic’
Selma Blair has opened up about receiving her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) and said it was a “relief” after years of health issues.The Cruel Intentions actor said doctors assumed her symptoms were psychological and would not give her “any real neurological tests”.Blair, 50, received her diagnosis in 2018 after many years of illness. She first began experiencing fatigue, pain and mood swings when she was a child.Speaking to BBC 100 Women, the actor said: “[The doctors] would say, ‘OK, what kind of trauma have you had?’ ‘We do think this is psychosomatic.’ But without any real neurological tests.”Once...
Gogglebox viewers left stunned by two ‘exciting’ baby announcements in one episode
Gogglebox fans were left shocked by some unexpected news featured in the latest episode.Viewers thinking they were tuning into a regular instalment of the Channel 4 entertainment series were surprised by not one, but two pregnancy announcements.At one stage, revealing the news to the audience, Ellie showed an ultrasound scan to her sister Izzi, stating: “I went for a scan on Saturday. That’s the picture.” Joking at the speed in which Izzi looked at the photo, Ellie said: “When I showed mum the picture she said, ‘’Oh, can I take a picture’ – and you didn’t even look at...
I trained an AI chatbot on my childhood journal entries to talk to my inner child. It felt like I was reaching into the past and giving her a giant hug.
Michelle Huang used Open AI GPT to create an inner child chatbot as an experiment. She discovered how an AI tool can have therapeutic benefits.
Comments / 0