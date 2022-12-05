NFL star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has been on a tour of meeting with different teams, but he’s not indicated where he’ll end up. It likely won’t be the Cowboys. NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has been an interesting to follow this season, as he’s sat out while recovering from ACL surgery. He’s back to being (somewhat) healthy and is looking to sign with a team, and there’s a lot of interest in him as he’s a Pro Bowl talent at his best.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO