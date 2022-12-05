Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team
Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
NFL analysts name Eagles’ biggest threat to reaching Super Bowl
Philadelphia leads the NFL with an 11-1 record and can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, which would keep the road to Super Bowl LVII on schedule to go through Lincoln Financial Field. Unless it doesn’t. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A pair of ESPN analysts...
Odell Beckham Jr. sends cryptic tweet as Cowboys contract talks blow up
NFL star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has been on a tour of meeting with different teams, but he’s not indicated where he’ll end up. It likely won’t be the Cowboys. NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has been an interesting to follow this season, as he’s sat out while recovering from ACL surgery. He’s back to being (somewhat) healthy and is looking to sign with a team, and there’s a lot of interest in him as he’s a Pro Bowl talent at his best.
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
Report: Former Pirates starter signs with division rival
Taillon was traded to the New York Yankees after only playing 7 games from 2019-2020.
Eagles’ A.J. Brown punished his old team. Now it’s James Bradberry’s turn to make Giants sorry
PHILADELPHIA – Inside his home in Birmingham, Ala., in May, James Bradberry was going about his day when his phone rang. He was waiting on a decision about his future because the salary-cap-strapped Giants were likely to trade or release him. His agent was delivering the news: Bradberry, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, was now a free agent, and the Giants were saving roughly $10.1 million in cap space.
NFL is so concerned about questionable fields (like MetLife) that it invokes new rule on pregame workouts
It’s been commonplace to see Eagles practice squad players working out at Lincoln Financial Field before games — running routes, covering receivers, working on pass blocking and more. But a new decree from the NFL has banned practice squad players from pre-game workouts at NFL stadiums. BUY EAGLES...
Eagles injury report: Key special teamer, N.J. native out against Giants; Quez Watkins, Kyzir White availability revealed
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley hits the field, there is usually a loud yell that follows. It is not only how Bradley announces his arrival but also a way to show his excitement about being ready to play football. However, that signature screen will not be heard Sunday afternoon.
76ers blow late lead, but 'glad' for chance to take down Lakers in OT
All-Star center Joel Embiid and the 76ers collectively breathed a huge sigh of relief in the press conference room after escaping with an overtime victory after blowing a late lead to beat the Lakers 133-122.
Eagles must be ready for blitz-happy Giants defense, ESPN analyst says: ‘I would blitz every damn play’
PHILADELPHIA – ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears has watched the Eagles overpower defenses on the way to the NFL’s best record at 11-1. Just take the past two wins, for example: The Eagles rushed for 363 yards in a victory against the Green Bay Packers, then threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns while manhandling the Tennessee Titans in a blowout.
Meet the unknown Eagles practice-squad player who helped clean up a special-teams mess
PHILADELPHIA — As Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay made his way down the walkway and onto the stage inside the NovaCare Complex auditorium Tuesday, he looked relieved. During previous media availabilities this season, Clay was peppered with questions about issues plaguing the special teams — and it was...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0