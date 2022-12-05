ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. sends cryptic tweet as Cowboys contract talks blow up

NFL star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has been on a tour of meeting with different teams, but he’s not indicated where he’ll end up. It likely won’t be the Cowboys. NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has been an interesting to follow this season, as he’s sat out while recovering from ACL surgery. He’s back to being (somewhat) healthy and is looking to sign with a team, and there’s a lot of interest in him as he’s a Pro Bowl talent at his best.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ A.J. Brown punished his old team. Now it’s James Bradberry’s turn to make Giants sorry

PHILADELPHIA – Inside his home in Birmingham, Ala., in May, James Bradberry was going about his day when his phone rang. He was waiting on a decision about his future because the salary-cap-strapped Giants were likely to trade or release him. His agent was delivering the news: Bradberry, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, was now a free agent, and the Giants were saving roughly $10.1 million in cap space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles must be ready for blitz-happy Giants defense, ESPN analyst says: ‘I would blitz every damn play’

PHILADELPHIA – ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears has watched the Eagles overpower defenses on the way to the NFL’s best record at 11-1. Just take the past two wins, for example: The Eagles rushed for 363 yards in a victory against the Green Bay Packers, then threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns while manhandling the Tennessee Titans in a blowout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy