psychologytoday.com
The Value of Effortless Action
Life is like a river: It's easier and more beneficial to go with the natural flow rather than fight against it. Many people exhaust themselves by pursuing goals that don't fit their personalities or psychological needs. When you can tune in to what you really want, you can make healthier...
psychologytoday.com
How to Handle Holiday Stress
A recently released survey showed that 31 percent of adults expect to feel more stressed during these holidays compared to last year. Prioritizing taking care of ourselves and managing holiday stress in healthy ways through the holidays is important. Social obligations can quickly become overwhelming. Be aware of your limitations...
psychologytoday.com
The Best Investment We Can Make Is in Ourselves
Self-care is important at the holidays and all year round. It’s easy to become overly involved in consumerism, social media, and electronics. While this can result in us neglecting to tend to our souls, we can renew our focus on what matters. I’m sure you’ve heard the age-old adage,...
psychologytoday.com
Men Tend to Feel Worse After an Affair. Not So for Women.
Infidelity is the result, not the cause, of deteriorating relationships. Infidelity is strongly predicted by gradual deterioration in relationship quality. Infidelity affects levels of wellbeing more negatively for perpetrators than for victims. Women are more likely than men to benefit from initiating affairs. Infidelity is condemned almost universally, and seen...
psychologytoday.com
Can Our Genes Influence Problem Drinking?
Researchers are working on mapping the complex pathways by which genes influence alcohol use outcomes and interact with the environment. Researchers found some genes influence alcohol outcomes directly. For example, genes that impact how the body processes and responds to alcohol. Many more genes that influence alcohol problems impact self-regulation...
psychologytoday.com
Do You Avoid Learning New Things?
It's hard to be a beginner learning something new. Some people avoid learning new things because they cannot tolerate being "bad" at something. Pickleball has 4.8 million players in the United States. The growth rate for the last two years is 39.3 percent. The number of players has nearly doubled in the last seven years (2014-21). (“Pickleball Popularity Statistics and Demographics: Facts & Infographic”)
psychologytoday.com
How to Find Happiness at Work Without Quiet Quitting
Unhappy work situations are the underlying cause of the quiet quitting trend. Before quitting or quiet quitting, it’s best to try a more proactive approach first. A simple acronym contains all the steps needed for successfully influencing upward. While the workplace buzz phrase of 2021 was “the Great Resignation,”...
psychologytoday.com
An Accurate Moralometer Would Be Useful, but Also Horrible?
A "moralometer" —a hypothetical device that perfectly measures moral character—would have great scientific and practical value. Would such a moralometer be dystopian, because one's moral character is private or because those classified as immoral would be treated unfairly?. I don't think I'd want to live in a society...
psychologytoday.com
Things Could Be Better
New research shows that when people are asked to imagine how things could be different, they tend to imagine how things could be better. This finding does not depend on how the question is asked, and it generalizes beyond English-speaking American samples. This tendency to imagine how things could be...
psychologytoday.com
Why “Toxic Positivity” Isn’t Positivity at All
“Toxic positivity” is not a toxic level of authentic positive emotions. It is emotional avoidance and invalidation. Authentic positivity never denies reality. You can acknowledge your very real pain and simultaneously experience genuine positive emotions like love, inspiration, and hope. Positivity isn’t glib, it’s the leavening agent of our...
psychologytoday.com
How Parents Can Help Shy Kids Build Confidence
Painfully shy children often miss out on life-changing experiences. Teaching shy children to be more confident and assertive helps prepare them for the next development phase of life. There are some simple steps parents can take that can help their shy child feel secure and behave with confidence. Shy children...
psychologytoday.com
Destiny Is a Real Thing (Scientifically Speaking)
The short- and long-term effects on people of the two-year pandemic are being studied, especially in the area of mental health. Virtually no one was untouched in some material way by the disruption of daily life caused by the pandemic, and they want to change it. Time travel remains theoretically...
psychologytoday.com
Are You a Body Language Expert or Nonverbally Clueless?
People vary in their ability to communicate via body language, yet it is possible to improve. There is no body language “dictionary.” Cultural differences and situational circumstances affect the interpretation of any particular cue. Becoming a body language expert takes dedication and time, but it can be done...
psychologytoday.com
Every Marriage Is a Bait and Switch
We think we know why we’re marrying the person we choose, but we actually don’t have a clue who they are. Our partner emerges to us, and we to them, over time. No one stays the same, nor should they. The way we change with each other is...
psychologytoday.com
5 Principles to Manage the Complex Bind of Step-Parenting
Step-parents occupy a role that may be more complex than the role of the original parent. Step-parents must resist working too hard to "win over" their step-children too soon. Step-parents must be extremely disciplined to get certain emotional needs met outside of the step-parent/step-child relationship. Parenting is widely understood to...
psychologytoday.com
Dealing With Grief During the Holidays
At least 35 percent of individuals don't look forward to the holidays because of the loss of a loved one. Grief is complicated and unpredictable. It's important to give yourself time to grieve and heal from the loss of a loved one. During the grieving process, it's important not to...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Being Loved or Love-Bombed?
Love-bombing is characterized by excessive displays of affection, gifts, and attention early in a relationship as a means to gain control. Love-bombing behavior is particularly common among people with low self-esteem. To save yourself from being love-bombed, communicate about your romantic expectations and set clear boundaries. Many people come to...
psychologytoday.com
How to Be Happy for Others, Even When You’re Unhappy
It can be hard to feel happy for others when we're struggling in our own lives. Practicing celebrating others' good news improves our relationships and our own mental health. Feeling happy for others doesn’t invalidate your own struggles. In a recent blog post, I listed 10 qualities of mentally...
psychologytoday.com
Can People Predict Aggressive Behavior in Dogs?
Recognizing specific emotions in social settings allows us to predict which behaviors are coming next, and to adapt to them. Researchers used video clips of emotion-laden behavior occurring in human children, dogs and monkeys. While human observers were generally able to identify emotional behaviors they were particularly insensitive in anticipating...
psychologytoday.com
Exploring the Psychological Impact of Money on Relationships
Money triggers powerful negative emotions in relationships involving control, respect, power, inadequacy, and self-worth. Financial insecurity remains a significant source of tension and conflict in romantic and family relationships. Couples should strive for alignment on preferences, alternatives, and financial goal setting and seek consistency in daily financial decisions. Self- and...
