First Alert Forecast: Showers likely on Friday and Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thursday was the second warmest December day on record in Atlanta. The only day warmer than Thursday was December 1, 1991 when the temperature soared to 79°. It hit 78° on Thursday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It will be unseasonably mild with a low risk of a passing shower Thursday night. Patchy fog may redevelop in north Georgia. The low temperature will be near 60 on Friday morning.
What to do if your land is needed by GDOT for new interchange
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people living in metro Atlanta could be asked to move. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing to buy more than 25 acres of land. It needs the space to build a new interchange where I-285 and I-20 meet in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties.
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
Festive event leads to parking fiasco for some Randall Mill residents
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is looking into complaints from people living in one Buckhead neighborhood. They say a festive holiday event has turned their street into a parking lot. “It just happened one day that the cars started coming,” said Randall Mill resident, Bob Irvin....
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
Shifting storm tracks: Friday and Tuesday significant storms?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at the big temperature contrasts between Northern and Southern MN today. Also, a look ahead at a big storm later this week that looks to be shifting northward toward Minnesota.
Large 250-year-old tree falls on home in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large 250-year-old tree toppled onto a home in Toco Hills Friday morning. “I heard a rumble, then I heard a crash, and the alarms went off in my house,” said Michael, who’s owned the home since 2003. It happened around...
Heavy rain possible this week in parts of Alabama
More rain is in the forecast for parts of Alabama this week, and it could add up, according to the National Weather Service. North Alabama is in line to get the most rain, and the weather service in Huntsville said multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the work week.
Winter outlook for the Tampa Bay area
The Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for the upcoming winter and it calls for warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall across all of Florida. The reasoning behind this year’s winter outlook comes from conditions in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean, where water temperatures have been cooler than normal. This is known as La Niña.
Overturned semi causes heavy delays on I-75/I-85 North at Williams Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overturned semi caused heavy traffic delays on I-75/I-85 North at Williams Street in Fulton County Friday morning. There are no reports of injuries at this time. Atlanta News First Chopper was live above the scene:. The scene has cleared and traffic is back...
WATCH: Vehicle fire shuts down sections of I-285 northbound
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some northbound lanes of I-285 have been shut down between Lavista Road and Northlake Parkway due to a vehicle fire. The Georgia Department of Transportation says a Waste Management vehicle caught fire near the Northlake Parkway overpass. The overpass has not suffered any structural damage. The fire is currently out, but DeKalb Hazmat has been called to the scene because the vehicle was carrying natural gas.
Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season
SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax for another month to help families offset the cost of holiday spending. The Republican made the announcement Thursday at the state Capitol with fellow GOP leaders. The tax of 29.1...
Small plane makes emergency landing on Georgia highway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Georgia highway on Thursday evening. Officials say the plane landed on Highway 36 in Newton County just south of Covington. According to officials, two people were on board...
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
Train wreck reported in Monroe County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vehicle was reportedly struck by a train in Monroe County. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Forsyth police officers responded to the railroad crossing at Tift College Drive at 2:16 p.m. Dec. 8. They found a maroon Jeep that had been struck by a Norfolk Southern train.
No injuries, fire burns half of building overnight in Henry County, officials said
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Fire crews responded to a building fire on Wednesday night. Officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The fire sparked at a building near the intersections of Patrick Henry Parkway and Eagle's Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.
Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
Plane makes emergency landing
INTERVIEW: Draco is Fulton County’s Pet of the Week!. INTERVIEW: Draco is Fulton County’s Pet of the Week!. Volunteers provide free dental care for metro Atlanta children. Volunteers provide free dental care for metro Atlanta children. Teenager in custody of Georgia's DFCS speaks out. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Holiday lights contest winner to receive $1,000
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - ‘Tis the season for Cindy Gebhardt to set up the holiday lights, and for her, the more the merrier. “I don’t know how many lights, but it takes me about four days probably,” Gebhardt said. She started the tradition about two...
