Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
What we know about the attack on two North Carolina power substations
A gunfire attack on two electrical substations in Moore County knocked out power to thousands. Authorities say they have not determined who carried out the attack or what the motive was.
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. During a press conference Tuesday, Moore County officials said a curfew is still in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore County Schools will be closed on Wednesday,...
Gunfire takes out power substations in Moore Co.; prompts State of emergency, curfew, closed schools
Evidence at the scene indicated that a firearm had been used in the attack at the substations, Moore Co. Sheriff said.
NC county announces curfew as nearly 40,000 customers remain without power after 2 substations damaged by gunfire
CNN — Authorities have announced a mandatory curfew in a North Carolina county where around 40,000 customers lost power after two power substations were damaged by gunfire Saturday night. The county will implement a mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., starting Sunday night, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie...
‘I knew whatever it was, it wasn’t good’: Moore County gun store owner feels effect of power outage in safety and sales
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — As of 4 p.m. on Monday, about 38,000 people were still without power across Moore County. Duke Energy crews have been working hard since two power substations were shot at and damaged Saturday night, causing mass power outages across the county. It is peak holiday season, yet in the heart of […]
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
Homeland security expert not ruling out Moore County power outage as terrorism
The homeland security expert said he hadn’t heard of an attack on physical infrastructure like what occurred Saturday night having this large of an impact on a community before.
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
How many Moore County customers are without power? ‘Glitch’ leads to wrong numbers on Duke Energy map
A discrepancy between an online map and a chart led to CBS 17 asking Duke Energy what the real numbers are.
Authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
Moore County citizens dip into their cars to escape freezing cold homes amid widespread power outage
"I've been impressed with the resilience and community spirit of the people of Moore County. I'm grateful for their public spirit and their help for each other," Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday afternoon.
N.C. officials say firearm used to 'disable' equipment causing power outage
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a firearm was used to “disable the equipment” that led to widespread power outages in North Carolina. An estimated 45,000 customers were without electricity late Saturday. “To the perpetrators out there, we will find you,” said Fields.Dec. 5, 2022.
Drag artist vows to return to Moore County despite recent show ending early due to power grid attack
"This is not a moment to silence yourself. This is a moment to speak up and speak out," Naomi Dix said.
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
