Police searching for suspect in gas station burglary in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a gas station burglary that occurred in Woodbridge.
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County police officer hurt in crash
FAIRFAX, Va. - A Fairfax County police officer was hurt in a crash Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Braddock Road and Roanoke River Road in Fairfax. Police say a vehicle in the center lane moved into the right lane after hearing police sirens, resulting in...
16-year-old arrested in Benning Road Metro station shooting
WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday in Northwest D.C. in connection to a Metro shooting that left three people injured. The Metro Transit Police Department arrested the boy around 12 p.m. on December 9. After an extensive investigation, police charged the boy with attempted second-degree murder and...
Man In Custody After Barricade Scene At Fairfax Home
A man who barricaded himself inside of a home in Centerville is in custody, authorities say.Officers responded to the home in the 14000 block of Rustling Leaves Lane around 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, after reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis, according to Fairfax police. Officers ar…
Police Track Down Vehicle That Killed Heroic Highway Worker, Dad On I-66 In Fairfax County
Virginia State Police have located the Chevrolet Malibu believed to be responsible for fatally striking a construction worker who was trying to help the victim of a crash in a work zone on I-66 in Fairfax County, authorities say.The suspect car was located in a Fairfax County parking garage with te…
Mother of Virginia 1-year-old wanted after investigation finds lethal dose of fentanyl killed toddler
At his time of death, police did not suspect any suspicious or unusual circumstances. But that changed after further analysis and autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
WJLA
3 teenage boys arrested after multiple armed carjackings and robberies across the District
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that arrests had been made following a string of carjackings and robberies across D.C. over the past two months. According to police reports, the carjackings and robberies happened on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, and in the evening...
FCPD holds free 'etch & prevent' catalytic converter thefts event Saturday
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Head out to Fairfax County Saturday to get your catalytic converter etched for free as police hold an anti-theft event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Editor's Note: The video above aired Sept. 7, 2022. The Fairfax County Police Crime Prevention Unit from the Sully...
Prince William Police warning community after 3 teens overdose, 1 fatally
No evidence that links theses incidents together has yet been found, but it is believed that all three boys took counterfeit Percocet, or "Perc30" tablets that were laced with fentanyl. This comes several months after two Prince William teens died after taking what is believed to have been fentanyl-laced Percocet tablets.
3 teens overdose, 1 dies within 5 days; Prince William County Police link to fentanyl-laced pills
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is issuing a warning to residents after three overdoses involving teenagers, including one that resulted in death; the overdoses occurred within a 5-day span. Police believe the overdoses are possibly linked to the juveniles consuming counterfeit Percocet pills...
How a bottle of iced tea led to a deadly shooting and the discovery of a decomposing body in a Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published the night of the shooting before Moore's arrest. The investigation into a deadly gas station shooting in Montgomery County led police to discover the decomposing body of a possibly pregnant woman inside an apartment Friday. In a press...
WTOP
Va. highway worker killed in hit-and-run after checking on drivers in crash
A highway construction worker was struck and killed on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County early Thursday morning, the Virginia State Police said. Shortly before 1 a.m., the worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, of Culpeper, Virginia, saw a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66, near Exit 60, the police said. He told his supervisor he was heading over to check on the drivers and exited his work vehicle.
Fairfax County shop owner arrested for trying to sell marijuana, THC gummies after report of burglary
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from November 2022 about 15 THC gummies that killed a 4-year-old Virginia boy. A burglary call turned into an arrest of a Fairfax County business owner after police say they found marijuana, mushrooms, THC, and several THC-infused packages inside the owner's shop.
Fredericksburg Police looking for cemetery vandalism suspect
According to police, on Aug. 7, the person pictured vandalized security cameras at the Fredericksburg City Cemetery on the corner of William Street and Washington Avenue.
Police search for driver in deadly I-66 hit-and-run crash in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit and killed a worker in an active highway work zone on Interstate 66 early Thursday morning. According to police, the man was hit after he witnessed a separate crash around...
VIDEO: People run from Metro platform during deadly shooting at Metro Center
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: In the video above, WUSA9 edited three camera angles released from Metro Transit Police. Portions have been cut for time. Surveillance videos showing hundreds of people running from a Metro platform after an off-duty FBI agent shot a man at Metro Center have been released by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).
mocoshow.com
Update: Shell Station Employee Shot and Killed; Suspect Still on the Loose
Per MCPD: On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:03 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a Shell Station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who was an employee of the business, was pronounced dead on scene.
dcnewsnow.com
Fairfax County Police release body camera video of man who died in custody
One month after a Virginia man died in police custody, Fairfax County police just released body camera video showing officers trying to help him. Fairfax County Police release body camera video of …. One month after a Virginia man died in police custody, Fairfax County police just released body camera...
WUSA9
