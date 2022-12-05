ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

WUSA9

94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
FAIRFAX, VA
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County police officer hurt in crash

FAIRFAX, Va. - A Fairfax County police officer was hurt in a crash Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Braddock Road and Roanoke River Road in Fairfax. Police say a vehicle in the center lane moved into the right lane after hearing police sirens, resulting in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

16-year-old arrested in Benning Road Metro station shooting

WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday in Northwest D.C. in connection to a Metro shooting that left three people injured. The Metro Transit Police Department arrested the boy around 12 p.m. on December 9. After an extensive investigation, police charged the boy with attempted second-degree murder and...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Va. highway worker killed in hit-and-run after checking on drivers in crash

A highway construction worker was struck and killed on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County early Thursday morning, the Virginia State Police said. Shortly before 1 a.m., the worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, of Culpeper, Virginia, saw a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66, near Exit 60, the police said. He told his supervisor he was heading over to check on the drivers and exited his work vehicle.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

VIDEO: People run from Metro platform during deadly shooting at Metro Center

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: In the video above, WUSA9 edited three camera angles released from Metro Transit Police. Portions have been cut for time. Surveillance videos showing hundreds of people running from a Metro platform after an off-duty FBI agent shot a man at Metro Center have been released by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Update: Shell Station Employee Shot and Killed; Suspect Still on the Loose

Per MCPD: On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:03 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a Shell Station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who was an employee of the business, was pronounced dead on scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
Washington, D.C. local news

