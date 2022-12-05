“A blowout at 35 miles an hour.” I’m pretty sure any human with a brain and a CDL can handle that scenario. I’ve had a steer blow out at 65 mph, with 42,000 pounds loaded and safely got the truck over and stopped before. It certainly requires a crowbar to remove the seat from your behind when it happens, but an experienced driver can handle it.
The truck stopped in the middle of the interstate, in the center lane! NOT A SAFE PLACE TO STOP!! Human factor can never be replaced in ANY vehicle.
Translation.... Watch this propaganda that'll put hundreds of thousands out of jobs. All advancement isn't good when people need employment to survive in a society that treats the poor like criminals.
Comments / 43