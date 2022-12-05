It's always attention-grabbing when a brand is willing to show you its vehicles in a vulnerable state, and the crash testing videos that Canoo just released are must-see. During the Leaseplan Virtual EV Summit in November, Gary Gumushian, Global Vice President of Canoo, repeated the automaker's plans that we've covered before, but he also went into detail about the safety technology involved with making a vehicle like this come to life. It was an interesting portion of the summit and shed some light on what it takes to be an automaker now that EVs are starting to become mainstream.

