Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Florida High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 28-Dec. 3)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 28-Dec. 3 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Dec. 11th at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 12th. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveFL.

THIS WEEK’S FLORIDA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Shadarian Harrison, Lakeland, Football: In the biggest game of his high school career, Harrison came up with the two most important interceptions. The Lakeland senior cornerback nabbed two crucial picks in a 14-7 Class 4S state semifinal win over Kissimmee Osceola.

Taevion Swint, Kissimmee Osceola, Football: Though in a losing effort, anybody who was anybody at Bryant Stadium Friday night would come away Swint ran his heart out. The sophomore running back rushed for 108 well earned yards on 25 carries.

Brooks Bentley, Venice, Football: The senior signal caller did everything and anything to make sure Venice returned to the championship game. Bentley had over 220 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns in the Indians’ thrilling 42-35 win over Buchholz.

Trent Grotjan, Lake Wales, Football: Grotjan had himself a night against the Columbia defense in a 37-7 rout of the Tigers in a Class 3S state semifinal. The senior threw for 184 yards on 7-of-14 passing and two touchdowns in the victory.

Creed Whittemore, Buchholz, Football: Although the Bobcats lost in a heartbreaker, Whittemore’s performance can not go unnoticed. The senior quarterback had a hand in three touchdowns and nearly 300 total yards offensively in the loss.

Jershaun Newton, Clearwater Central Catholic, Football: Ever thrown a game-winning touchdown in the waning seconds of a state semifinal? Me neither, but Newton has and pulled off a stunning 34-29 win over University Christian on the road in Jacksonville.

Jamarkus Jefferson, Northview, Football: What didn’t Jefferson do to get Northview into the Class 1R state championship game. The senior carried the rock 34 times for 252 yards and scored twice, also adding 10 tackles in the 21-11 win over Union County.

Joshua Townsend, Homestead, Football: Townsend displayed just why he’s so hard to guard on the gridiron against Jones on Friday night. The fleet-footed signal caller had 224 yards of total offense and two scores in the Broncos’ win over the Fightin’ Tigers.

Jaden Booker, First Baptist Academy, Football: The Lions are headed to the Class 1S state championship game and Booker was the primary reason why after rushing for over 200 yards and scoring two touchdowns. First Baptist Naples reaches their first state title game in school history.

King Mack, St. Thomas Aquinas, Football: Return of the Mack when it comes to being back for another state championship game. The Penn State commitment picked off a pass and returned for a touchdown and also had a kick return for a score in Aquinas’ 45-3 romp over Jesuit.

EJ James, Olympia, Boys Basketball: James scored a team-high 27 points in a 99-91 victory by the Titans over Orlando Christian Prep.

Christopher Moliere, Jesuit, Boys Basketball: Moliere scored 24 points in a 70-59 win over Hillsborough last week. The Tigers are 4-0 on the season.

John Gamble, Charlotte, Boys Basketball: Gamble scored 30 points, grabbed seven rebounds and three blocks in a 74-66 loss to SLAM Tampa.

Jaden Wolner, Naples, Boys Basketball: Wolner had himself a state filler against Gateway, with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks in a 70-60 loss.

Bryson Utter, Nease, Boys Basketball: Utter scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 66-61 victory over Bartram Trail.

Jordan Lanier, Victory Christian Academy, Boys Basketball: Lanier scored 22 points, nabbed 10 recounts in a 91-58 victory for the Storm over Mariner.

Sara Williams, All Saints Academy, Girls Basketball: The all rare triple double was accomplished by Williams in a 53-38 win over Foundation Academy. Williams scored 41 points, had 10 rebounds and 10 steals.

Kaylah Turner, Oakleaf, Girls Basketball: Turner turned out a strong performance against Leon last week, scoring a team-high 27 points in a 67-32 victory.

Haley Lang, South Fort Myers, Girls Basketball: Lang is making it look easy in the early going. The South Fort Myers small forward scored 30 points and snagged nine rebounds in a 81-49 win over Ida Baker.

Avery Chatman, East Lake, Girls Basketball: Chatman is one of the state’s leading scorers and you dig into her stats, you know why. The East Lake guard scored 45 points in a 59-46 win over Largo.

Eris Lester, Orange Park, Girls Basketball: Lester went off in a 64-59 victory over Providence School. The 5-foot-11 guard scored 44 points and had 11 rebounds in the victory.